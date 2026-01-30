Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market is projected to expand from USD 5.58 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.33 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.65%.

This sector comprises a specialized array of assay kits, imaging technologies, and medical testing platforms engineered to identify pathological conditions across the digestive tract, including the intestines, stomach, and esophagus.

The market's growth is fundamentally anchored by an aging global population necessitating frequent clinical screening and the rising prevalence of functional disorders and gastrointestinal malignancies. These drivers represent a durable structural increase in the demand for disease monitoring and early detection capabilities, distinguishing them from temporary industry trends.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 152,810 new cases of colorectal cancer were anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for accurate diagnostic tools given the high disease burden. However, market expansion faces a significant hurdle due to the substantial capital expenditures required for molecular testing equipment and advanced endoscopic systems. This high cost barrier restricts accessibility in budget-constrained healthcare environments, thereby limiting the broader adoption of these advanced diagnostic technologies.

Market Drivers

The escalating prevalence of chronic digestive disorders and gastrointestinal cancers acts as the primary catalyst for the Global Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market. As the incidence of malignancies like gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers rises, healthcare systems are forced to prioritize early detection to lower high mortality rates, creating sustained demand for advanced imaging modalities and established endoscopic hardware.

For example, the American Cancer Society's 'Cancer Facts & Figures 2024' noted that pancreatic cancer remains highly lethal, with an estimated 51,750 deaths expected in the U.S. alone that year. Reflecting this demand, Olympus Corporation reported in May 2024 that its Endoscopic Solutions Division achieved revenue of 586.6 billion JPY for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, confirming the continued reliance on invasive diagnostic tools.

Concurrently, the market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the growing preference for at-home and point-of-care diagnostic solutions. Payers and patients are increasingly favoring non-invasive screening methods, such as stool-based DNA tests, which improve compliance and convenience compared to traditional colonoscopies, thus extending diagnostic reach to under-screened populations.

This shift has notably impacted the financial performance of market leaders; Exact Sciences Corp. reported in February 2024 that its screening revenue, largely driven by Cologuard tests, grew by 31 percent to 1.87 billion USD for the full year 2023, demonstrating the commercial viability of non-invasive options.

Market Challenges

A major restraint on the growth of the gastrointestinal diagnostics market is the significant capital expense required for advanced molecular testing equipment and endoscopic systems. Healthcare facilities, particularly outpatient clinics and community hospitals in cost-sensitive areas, often operate with limited budgets that cannot support the high upfront procurement costs of these platforms. Consequently, these financial barriers force the prolonged use of legacy instrumentation and delay the adoption of higher-throughput technologies, leading to a structural deceleration in volume growth as equipment replacement cycles extend well beyond optimal clinical timelines.

This economic strain is further intensified by a contracting reimbursement landscape that reduces the return on investment for expensive diagnostic assets. For instance, the American College of Gastroenterology noted that the finalized 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule included a 2.83 percent reduction in the payment conversion factor. Such cuts in reimbursement rates directly erode the operating margins of gastroenterology practices, severely limiting their financial capacity to invest in high-cost diagnostic capital equipment and thereby hindering the market's overall growth trajectory.

Market Trends

The integration of artificial intelligence into endoscopic imaging systems is fundamentally redefining detection standards for gastrointestinal pathologies. Deep learning algorithms are now utilized in computer-aided detection systems to analyze video feeds in real-time, identifying polyps and lesions that might otherwise be missed by human observation, thereby addressing the critical variable of adenoma detection rates and improving patient outcomes. The superior clinical efficacy of these automated tools is driving market adoption and regulatory clearances; for example, Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation announced in March 2024 that its newly cleared CAD EYE AI system demonstrated a 17 percent higher adenoma per colonoscopy rate compared to standard high-definition colonoscopy.

Simultaneously, the market is shifting toward single-use disposable endoscopes to eliminate complex reprocessing workflows and mitigate cross-contamination risks. Hospitals are increasingly adopting these sterile, one-time-use devices for high-risk procedures to ensure patient safety and reduce the operational overhead associated with cleaning capital-intensive reusable equipment.

This transition is evident in the rapid commercial expansion of disposable platforms; Ambu A/S reported in November 2024 that organic revenue for its Endoscopy Solutions division increased by 19.7 percent for the 2023/24 financial year, reflecting the accelerating integration of disposable scopes into standard clinical practice.

Key Players Profiled in the Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market

bioMerieux S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Siemens Healthineers AG

QIAGEN N.V.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

Report Scope

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

Endoscopy

Blood Test

H. pylori Test

Calprotectin Test

Immunoglobulin A Test

and Others

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market, by Technology:

ELISA

PCR

Microbiology

and Others

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market, by Application:

Infection

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Cancer

and Others

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market, by Test Location:

Central laboratories and Point-of-Care

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clvtc9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment