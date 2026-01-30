Metabolic Testing Research Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolic Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Metabolic Testing Market is projected to expand from USD 619.50 Million in 2025 to USD 830.66 Million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.01%.

This sector comprises diagnostic software and devices designed to evaluate physiological health by measuring metrics such as energy expenditure and oxygen consumption.

Market growth is largely sustained by the rising incidence of chronic lifestyle-related diseases and the increasing adoption of metabolic assessments within wellness programs and sports medicine. Highlighting the critical need for accurate metabolic profiling tools, the International Diabetes Federation reported in 2024 that approximately 589 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes.

Despite these robust growth drivers, the market faces significant hurdles stemming from the substantial costs associated with sophisticated testing equipment and the necessity for specialized training to interpret the data. These financial and technical barriers often prevent healthcare institutions and smaller clinics in emerging economies from implementing these advanced systems. Consequently, these constraints restrict the accessibility of metabolic testing technologies and serve as a major impediment to the broader development and expansion of the global market.

Market Drivers

The rising global prevalence of obesity and diabetes serves as a major market accelerator, creating an urgent demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools capable of supporting effective metabolic health monitoring and weight management. With metabolic syndrome emerging as a worldwide epidemic, both individuals and healthcare providers are increasingly turning to metabolic testing to customize fitness and nutritional strategies.

This escalation in lifestyle-related conditions necessitates immediate access to precise data on substrate utilization and energy expenditure to combat chronic illnesses. The World Obesity Federation emphasized the scale of this issue in March 2024, estimating that over one billion people worldwide are living with obesity, representing a massive patient population in need of metabolic intervention.

Concurrently, technological innovations in metabolic testing devices are transforming the industry by evolving complex clinical diagnostics into user-friendly, accessible wearable formats. Devices such as smart rings and continuous glucose monitors now enable real-time tracking of metabolic indicators, expanding the user base from elite athletes to the general public.

This transition toward personalized data analytics and remote monitoring has generated significant commercial success for manufacturers. For instance, Abbott reported in October 2024 that sales of its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system surpassed $1.6 billion in the third quarter alone, reflecting a 19.1 percent growth. Furthermore, Outlook Business noted in March 2024 that the metabolic tracking startup Ultrahuman secured $35 million in Series B funding to expand its research and manufacturing capabilities, underscoring the sector's vitality.

Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the growth of the Global Metabolic Testing Market is the prohibitive cost linked to sophisticated testing equipment and the specialized training required for its use. The high initial capital investment needed for advanced metabolic measurement devices establishes a formidable entry barrier for independent clinics, smaller medical facilities, and healthcare systems in developing regions. As a result, the market remains largely confined to premium hospitals and well-funded research institutions, which effectively limits the total addressable market and decelerates the adoption of this technology in general clinical practice.

This financial strain is further exacerbated by the operational expenses associated with hiring skilled professionals competent in interpreting complex metabolic data. The combined weight of high operational and capital costs compels many healthcare administrators to lower the priority of these diagnostic tools.

This fiscal conservatism is reflected in recent procurement trends; according to the American Hospital Association, 94% of healthcare administrators in 2024 expected to delay equipment upgrades to navigate rising financial pressures. Such widespread postponement of capital investments directly impedes the metabolic testing market by stalling the purchase of modern systems, thereby counteracting the demand generated by the increase in chronic lifestyle diseases.

Market Trends

The integration of artificial intelligence for predictive metabolic analytics is fundamentally transforming the industry by shifting diagnostics from passive observation to dynamic, disease-reversing simulations. Sophisticated algorithms now facilitate the generation of "digital twins" - virtual representations of an individual's specific metabolism - that forecast physiological reactions to particular lifestyle adjustments.

This innovation empowers providers to recommend precise, data-informed interventions that adjust in real-time, surpassing traditional static reporting methods. Underscoring this technological advancement, Twin Health raised $53 million in August 2025, as reported by HLTH, to expand its Whole Body Digital Twin platform, which utilizes AI to assist members in reversing chronic metabolic diseases through tailored guidance.

Simultaneously, the emergence of metabolically-driven precision nutrition is broadening the market's focus from clinical diabetes management to wider wellness and weight control applications. Manufacturers and regulatory agencies are increasingly validating continuous metabolic monitoring for general use, allowing consumers to refine their diets using real-time glycemic data instead of generic recommendations.

This trend has resulted in the commercialization of devices specifically approved for non-medical weight management, effectively separating metabolic testing from insulin dependence. In a notable industry development reported by MedTech Dive in August 2025, Signos received FDA clearance for its glucose monitoring system designed specifically for weight management, signaling a major shift toward providing accessible, over-the-counter metabolic insights to the mass market.

Key Players Profiled in the Metabolic Testing Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Geratherm Medical AG

MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION

OSI Systems, Inc.

CORTEX Biophysik GmbH

COSMED srl

KORR Medical Technology Inc.

Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc.

Parvomedics, Incorporated

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Metabolic Testing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Metabolic Testing Market, by Product:

CPET

Body Composition Analysis

ECG

Portable System

Metabolic Testing Market, by Application:

Critical Care

Lifestyle Diseases

Others

Metabolic Testing Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $619.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $830.66 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz58zq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment