Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market is projected to expand from USD 10.88 Billion in 2025 to USD 16.93 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.65%.

This diagnostic field involves the qualitative and quantitative examination of specific proteins, including immunoglobulins and cytokines, to identify a spectrum of health issues ranging from autoimmune diseases to infections.

Key drivers fueling this market growth include the increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases and the vital need for early medical intervention to enhance patient recovery. Additionally, the aging global population significantly bolsters the demand for precise diagnostic measures, as this demographic typically necessitates frequent and thorough clinical monitoring.

Despite these favorable growth conditions, the substantial costs required to implement automated diagnostic systems create a significant barrier to market entry, particularly in regions with restricted healthcare funds. To demonstrate the rising disease burden that mandates these tests, the American Cancer Society projected in 2024 that approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases would occur in the United States. This high volume of anticipated disease incidence underscores the critical necessity for a strong diagnostic testing infrastructure to support timely and effective patient care strategies.

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases acts as a major driver for the Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market. This increase creates a demand for accurate immunological assays capable of detecting specific biomarkers, such as cytokines and immunoglobulins, which are crucial for confirming diagnoses and tracking disease development.

As infectious agents mutate and chronic illnesses become more common, healthcare frameworks depend heavily on these tools for efficient patient management and early detection. Highlighting the gravity of infectious diseases, the World Health Organization reported in its 'Global Hepatitis Report 2024' from April 2024 that viral hepatitis-related deaths climbed to an estimated 1.3 million in 2022, emphasizing the urgent need for strong testing frameworks to handle global health risks.

Furthermore, technological progress in immunoassay platforms and the increasing use of point-of-care testing are accelerating market growth by enhancing accessibility and speed. Modern laboratories are adopting high-throughput analyzers to manage the large testing volumes associated with widespread chronic conditions.

For instance, the American Heart Association reported in 2024 that roughly 48.6% of adults in the United States suffered from some form of cardiovascular disease, a condition that relies heavily on protein biomarkers for risk assessment. Consequently, diagnostic manufacturers are seeing significant financial returns; Danaher Corporation's '2023 Annual Report' from February 2024 noted that its Diagnostics segment yielded revenues of $9.6 billion, ensuring that diagnostic capacities remain scalable to meet growing global clinical needs.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle to the growth of the Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market is the high cost associated with implementing automated diagnostic systems. Advanced immunoprotein analyzers demand significant upfront capital investment, covering not just the purchase of equipment but also costs for installation, calibration, and staff training. This financial requirement establishes a difficult barrier to entry, especially for smaller laboratories and healthcare facilities with limited budgets. As a result, many organizations are compelled to delay acquiring modern diagnostic tools, choosing instead to rely on older systems that may lack the speed or efficiency of contemporary automated platforms.

The tendency to delay essential technological upgrades is highlighted by recent industry statistics concerning hospital expenditures. According to the 'American Hospital Association' in '2024', the average age of capital investments for medical infrastructure and equipment rose by 7.1% over the previous year as facilities postponed purchasing decisions to cope with rising operating costs. This financial caution directly impedes market expansion, as the inability of healthcare providers to fund updated infrastructure limits the adoption of high-throughput immunoprotein testing solutions.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into diagnostic workflows is significantly transforming the Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by improving operational efficiency and analytical accuracy. Laboratories are increasingly utilizing AI algorithms to analyze complex protein patterns and automate the assessment of digital pathology slides, thereby minimizing human error and accelerating the delivery of results.

This convergence of technologies facilitates the processing of massive datasets necessary for precision medicine, especially within immunology and oncology. Confirming this trend, Roche announced in a September 2024 press release titled 'Roche advances AI-driven cancer diagnostics' that it had integrated over 20 new AI algorithms into its digital pathology ecosystem to assist clinicians in identifying specific tumor gradings and biomarkers.

Additionally, the growth of Direct-to-Consumer and At-Home Sample Collection Models marks a significant shift toward decentralized, patient-focused healthcare access. Leading market players are rapidly expanding their service offerings to enable individuals to purchase specific wellness and immunoprotein tests online, sidestepping traditional clinical intermediaries and encouraging proactive health management.

This democratization of diagnostics is fueling substantial volume increases outside conventional hospital environments. Demonstrating this rapid uptake, Quest Diagnostics revealed in its '2023 Corporate Responsibility Report' from June 2024 that the company had nearly doubled the number of tests offered on its consumer-facing platform, thereby lowering entry barriers for patients looking for immediate and convenient diagnostic insights.

Key Players Profiled in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Promega Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Report Scope

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by Test:

Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests

Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests

Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests

Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Tests

Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Tests

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by Technology:

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme Based Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Assay

Immunofluorescence Assay

Immunoturbidity Assay

Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by Application:

Infectious Disease Testing

Oncology Testing

Endocrine Testing

Toxicology Testing

Allergy Testing

Autoimmune Disease Testing

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by Distribution Channel:

Direct Tender and Retail Sales

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories and Others

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5u0s4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment