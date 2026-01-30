Europe Smart Parking Market to Reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2031, Driven by Real-Time Data and EV Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Parking - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The European smart parking market is set for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 4.08 billion in 2025 to USD 4.81 billion in 2026 and further to USD 10.99 billion by 2031, achieving a 17.96% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This rapid expansion is fueled by mandates for real-time parking data, swift EV adoption, and stringent corporate Scope 3 reporting requirements, pushing investments in intelligent parking systems across the region.

Municipalities demand scalable cloud platforms that seamlessly integrate with existing ITS architecture, while corporations seek space-efficient solutions that align with sustainability goals. The market is seeing consolidation among platform vendors, increasing competitive intensity and fostering the development of integrated mobility ecosystems, which blur the lines between parking, charging, and ticketing services. Compliance with GDPR adds complexity but also drives suppliers to offer higher-value managed services and analytics.

Europe Smart Parking Market Trends and Insights

EV-Driven Parking Space Stress

The transition to electric vehicles is placing pressure on city infrastructures, necessitating the retrofitting or repurposing of parking spaces. By 2025, under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, one charger is required per 20 parking spaces, escalating to one per 10 by 2027. Operators like APCOA are incorporating charging hardware in existing facilities and using real-time analytics to optimize space usage, reduce queuing, and balance revenue with EV incentives. This trend is especially prominent in German and Nordic cities, where analytics-driven projects are integral to larger ITS deployments.

Rise of Mobile Payments and Parking Apps

Digital payment systems have gained traction, with over 75% penetration in major Dutch cities. Emerging technologies such as interoperable mobile wallets and in-vehicle apps are reducing enforcement costs, enhancing demand forecasts, and enabling congestion-responsive pricing. BMW's operating system now offers seamless parking fee payments across 12 European countries. In the UK, the National Parking Platform processes over 500,000 monthly transactions across 10 councils, leveraging machine-learning models to optimize turnover and minimize revenue leakage. GDPR-mandated privacy measures, like tokenization and edge processing, are simultaneously increasing the demand for outsourced compliance expertise.

Up-Front Sensor and Civil-Works Costs

The high initial costs of installing embedded sensors, ranging from USD 250 to USD 500 per unit before additional civil works, pose budgetary challenges for municipalities. While cities like Pardubice have increased parking revenue significantly by deploying 3,421 sensors, the capital investment remains substantial. The choice between surface-mounted and flush-mounted sensors involves trade-offs between installation time, longevity, and budgetary considerations, often resulting in phased project rollouts.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

EU Smart-City Funding for MaaS Pilots

Corporate Scope-3 Decarbonization Targets

Fragmented Municipal Procurement Cycles

Segment Analysis

The smart parking market is dominated by traditional operators, commanding 41.02% of the 2025 revenue due to long-term concessions and extensive garage portfolios. Peer-to-peer platforms, though gaining with a 19.79% CAGR through 2031, challenge this lead by leveraging predictive pricing models and integrating unused spaces. The rise of cloud platforms, which accounted for 44.92% of 2025 revenue, is testimony to software's central role. However, services like GDPR compliance, maintenance, and AI model tuning are projected to outpace other categories with a 20.36% CAGR as cities opt for outsourced managed services.

Hardware providers face margin pressures as municipalities adopt hybrid sensor schemes to manage costs. Cleverciti's radar units exemplify the shift towards cost-effective solutions, which, along with the pivot towards SaaS, will likely see services converge with software revenue by the decade's end.

The Europe Smart Parking Market Report segments include Type, Solution, Technology, End-User, and Geography, offering forecasts in USD value terms.

