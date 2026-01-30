Cloud Computing Demand Fuels Growth in Green Data Centers

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global green data center market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $89.65 billion in 2025 to $241.65 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of AI and IoT-enabled solutions, enhanced deployment of cloud-based energy optimization, and the expansion of renewable energy-powered data centers. The market growth is further fueled by rising awareness of sustainable data center practices and the integration of energy-efficient cooling systems in industries like BFSI, IT, government, healthcare, and media.

Cloud computing is a key driver in this sector. As organizations seek to improve environmental sustainability and operational efficiency, green data centers are harnessing cloud technology to optimize resources and improve scalability. The growing trend towards multi-cloud adoption further propels this market, as illustrated by Flexera's report in March 2024 indicating a rise in multi-cloud adoption from 87% to 89%.

Cloud services are increasingly becoming a focal point in the green data center market. These services, delivered on-demand, are eliminating the need for extensive internal infrastructure while enhancing operational efficiency. Leading players are incorporating cloud services into their offerings to strengthen market presence. For instance, Soluna Cloud unveiled its Helix data center in May 2024, positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, renewable-powered data centers.

Significant industry movements include the acquisition of Verne Global by Ardian in November 2023, boosting Ardian's investment portfolio in digital infrastructure. This acquisition underscores the growing interest and confidence in green data centers.

Prominent companies in this market include Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and many others that are pioneering green data center solutions globally. They are actively addressing challenges presented by global tariffs and trade relations, which impact the cost of energy management equipment and cooling solutions. Despite these challenges, local manufacturing investments and strategic sourcing are seen as opportunities for innovation and enhanced energy efficiency.

Comprehensive research reports provide insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. These reports are valuable resources for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the green data center market by offering a detailed analysis of current and future industry scenarios.

Regions such as North America are at the forefront of this market, with continuous growth expected. Other significant markets include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and emerging economies in South America and the Middle East. The market's scope spans various verticals including BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, and government sectors, among others.

The green data center market's future looks promising, supported by significant technological advancements, favorable governmental policies promoting sustainability, and a collective push towards eco-friendly operational practices.

The "Green Data Center Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand this rapidly growing sector. Highlighting future trends and influences shaping the market, this report offers a comprehensive perspective across 16 geographies, essential for those planning global strategies.

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive global coverage embracing issues like geopolitical dynamics, trade policies, inflation trends, regulatory frameworks, and interest rate variations.

Detailed analysis enabling creation of localized strategies based on regional data.

Insights into emerging growth sectors for potential investment.

Strategies to outperform competitors using forecasts and defining market forces.

End-user analysis for deeper customer understanding.

Performance benchmarking against competitors focusing on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluation of total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for potential measurement.

Suitability for use in internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.

Updated insights coupled with an Excel dashboard for enhanced data extraction and analysis.

Report Overview

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for green data centers, examining their relationship with the wider economy and similar industries. Key influencing factors include technological disruption, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences. It covers market attributes, growth patterns, and segmentation, alongside a granular geographical analysis revealing regions spearheading growth.

The market characteristics section scrutinizes key products and services, focusing on brand differentiation and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis provides comprehensive insights into key materials and resources along with competitor detection at each chain level.

Trends and strategies emphasize digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI advancements as key growth facilitators.

Regulatory and investment landscapes are explored, highlighting frameworks, bodies, policies, and investment trends vital for market evolution.

Market size is evaluated with historical data and future forecasting considering current influencing factors like technological advancements, geopolitical strife, and economic variables.

Total addressable market (TAM) analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities by comparing potential with current market size.

Market attractiveness is gauged through a scoring framework evaluating potential, competition, strategic alignment, and risk, providing actionable insights.

Geographical coverage includes expanded analysis of Southeast Asia and Taiwan due to shifting supply chains.

The competitive landscape details the market's nature, identifying leading companies and financial maneuvers that have influenced recent market dynamics. The company scoring matrix ranks enterprises based on revenues, innovation, and brand prominence.

Market Segments:

Components: Solutions, Services

Data Center Size: Small & Medium, Large

Verticals: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, and others.

Key Players: Schneider Electric, Vertiv Holdings, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, among others. Covering markets in regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with a focus on countries like the USA, Germany, China, etc.

With a detailed historic and forecast analysis spanning five years past and ten years ahead, supported by ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditures, this report is essential for any entity aiming to thrive in the green data center sector.

Delivery Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard with custom consultation support available.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $109.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $241.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

