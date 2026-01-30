"Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Soars: Projected to Hit $24.53 Billion by 2030"

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is experiencing rapid and substantial growth. Estimated at $12.05 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $13.95 billion by 2026, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This upswing is primarily due to early innovations in GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) for RF applications, telecom infrastructure expansion, surging demand for power-efficient semiconductors, adoption of advanced materials in consumer electronics, and growth in aerospace and defense sectors.

From 2026 onwards, the market is poised for accelerated growth, projecting to hit $24.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This anticipated surge is fueled by the increasing presence of electric and hybrid vehicles, 5G and upcoming 6G networks deployment, expansion of fast charging ecosystems, growing renewable energy needs, and demand for compact, high-power-density devices. Key trends include a shift from silicon to wide bandgap materials, increased use of GaN in fast-charging systems, escalating demand for high-frequency RF components, and broader integration of GaN-based power electronics in automotive applications.

Consumer electronics are a driving force for GaN semiconductor market growth, fueled by urbanization and tech accessibility. Devices like smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles require advanced semiconductors for efficient performance. Notably, in May 2023, Japan's consumer electronics production rose to $209.16 million, highlighting this growing demand's positive impact on the GaN device market.

Leading companies are investing in innovative, fourth-generation GaN technology to enhance energy efficiency and performance. For instance, Navitas Semiconductor launched its GaNSafe platform in September 2023, focusing on high-power sectors like data centers and solar energy storage. This innovation underscores a trend towards more efficient and reliable power solutions in demanding conditions.

In a strategic move, Infineon Technologies AG acquired GaN Systems Inc. in October 2023, aiming to bolster its GaN semiconductor portfolio and global market leadership. Such acquisitions and advancements reflect the industry's dynamic nature, responding to growing demands for efficient power solutions.

The market is not without challenges. Global trade relations and tariffs impact component costs and production expenses, particularly in regions relying heavily on Asian manufacturing. These pressures necessitate innovations in domestic manufacturing and high-efficiency GaN device production to mitigate reliance on imports.

A comprehensive market research report provides insights into market size, key players, regional dynamics, and trends. It delivers a complete perspective, essential for entities looking to thrive in the fast-evolving GaN semiconductor device industry.

Gallium nitride semiconductors are crucial in various sectors, replacing traditional silicon semiconductors due to superior efficiency and performance. They are integral to manufacturing transistors, diodes, and power integrated circuits, catering to automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and other industry applications.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. This global market consists of sales of LEDs, solar cells, and other semiconductor components, with revenues grounded in manufacturing and direct consumer sales.

In summary, the gallium nitride semiconductor device market represents a critical and rapidly expanding sector. Advances in technology, strategic acquisitions, and increasing demand across multiple industries ensure a dynamic and promising future for market participants.

The "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing vital insights into the rapidly growing gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. Forecasting trends that will influence the market over the next decade, the report equips businesses with the necessary data to navigate these changes.

The report addresses significant market questions, exploring the largest and fastest-growing regions for gallium nitride semiconductor devices. It examines technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifts in consumer behavior affecting market dynamics.

The report provides comprehensive analyses, covering market characteristics, growth projections, segmentation, and geographical breakdowns. It delineates market size and competitive landscapes, offering insights into market shares and the competitive edge of leading companies.

