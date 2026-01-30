Exor Press Release - 2026 Corporate Calendar

Amsterdam, 30 January 2026
EXOR PUBLISHES ITS 2026 CORPORATE CALENDAR
Exor N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 2026:
- 23 March 2026: Publication of the financial statements for the full year 2025
- 24 March 2026: Investor & Analyst Call
- 20 May 2026: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- 22 September 2026: Publication of the interim financial statements for the half year 2026
The 2026 corporate calendar will be available on Exor’s website under the Corporate Calendar section.
Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.
