Exor Press Release - 2026 Corporate Calendar

Amsterdam, 30 January 2026

EXOR PUBLISHES ITS 2026 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Exor N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 2026:

23 March 2026 : Publication of the financial statements for the full year 2025

: Publication of the financial statements for the full year 2025 24 March 2026 : Investor & Analyst Call

: Investor & Analyst Call 20 May 2026 : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 22 September 2026: Publication of the interim financial statements for the half year 2026

The 2026 corporate calendar will be available on Exor’s website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

Attachment