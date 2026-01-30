Mutuum Finance Records 300% MUTM Growth & Over $20M Raised as V1 Protocol Goes Live





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The momentum of decentralized finance is shifting as one of the most anticipated technical milestones of the year finally arrives. While many projects struggle to move beyond conceptual whitepapers, a new contender has successfully transitioned its code into a living, breathing reality. The arrival of a functional protocol has sparked a wave of activity that is rapidly changing the expectations for the 2026 market cycle. Investors who have been watching from the sidelines are now witnessing the birth of a utility-first ecosystem that is built to last.

The Vision of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new cheap crypto project building a high-performance lending and borrowing protocol. It is designed for users who want to earn yield or access liquidity without ever selling their long-term digital assets. The protocol uses a smart dual-market system. The first is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market, where you can supply funds into shared pools.

The second is the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market, which allows for direct deals with custom terms. For example, a user could supply USDT to a pool to earn a 10% APY while another user might borrow against their USDT with an 80% LTV ratio. This means a borrower with $1,000 worth of USDT could instantly access up to $800 in liquidity without giving up ownership of their coins.

This vision has already attracted a massive global audience. The project has raised over $20 million in funding to date. Even more impressive is the community of more than 19,000 holders who have joined the ecosystem. This high level of support shows that the market is hungry for a protocol that focuses on security and real-world financial use.

Explosive 300% Growth

The journey for the MUTM token began in early Q1 2025. Back then, early participants were able to secure MUTM at a starting price of just $0.01. Since that initial launch, the project has moved through six successful funding phases. Today, the project is in Phase 7, and the altcoin price has climbed to $0.04. This represents an incredible 300% growth since the beginning of the presale.

The official launch price is set at $0.06, which means current buyers are still getting a 50% discount. To keep the community engaged, the project features a 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor wins a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive edge has helped the project maintain constant momentum and excitement.





Tokenomics and Secure Participation

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens. A significant 45.5% of this supply, which equals 1.82 billion tokens, is reserved for the presale. So far, more than 835 million tokens have already been sold. This means that almost half of the community allocation is gone. As the supply gets tighter, the speed of the presale is increasing.

Joining the presale is simple and safe. Mutuum Finance supports a wide range of MUTM payment methods. You can use major cryptocurrencies or even a direct card purchase to secure your tokens. This accessibility has made it easy for both new and experienced traders to take part in one of the top crypto opportunities of the year.

The V1 Protocol and The Shift to Phase 2

The biggest catalyst for the recent growth is the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is not just another update; it is the launch of the protocol's core engine. The V1 version includes live liquidity pools for ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. It also introduces mtTokens, which are yield-bearing receipts that grow in value automatically. Borrowers can now use debt tokens to track their loans in real-time.

As the testnet phase concludes, the project will move into Roadmap Phase 3. This is where the protocol transitions to the mainnet. This phase is expected to trigger a massive wave of FOMO as the "secret coding" phase ends and the functional utility phase begins. With a Halborn Security audit already completed and a high CertiK score, the project is ready for the big stage.

The window to get in at $0.04 is closing. As Phase 7 nears completion, the price will jump again. When looking for the potential best crypto to buy now, the functional delivery of Mutuum Finance is a signal that cannot be ignored.