Europe's SOCaaS Market to Reach USD 8.18 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rapid Digitization and EU Regulations

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) market is set to expand significantly, with its value expected to rise from USD 3.61 billion in 2025 to USD 4.14 billion in 2026, and further projected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2031. This growth, marked by a CAGR of 14.59%, is propelled by the increasing digitization across crucial sectors, the stringent EU NIS2 Directive, and the burgeoning popularity of flexible pay-per-use models that steer spending from capital investments to operating expenses.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

Adoption of Opex Models: European entities are transitioning from capital-heavy security expenditures to elastic operating models that accommodate real-time business demand. This shift, favoring SMEs by reducing upfront costs, also allows large enterprises to bypass regular hardware updates. Pay-per-use structures enable multinational companies to customize security coverages based on jurisdictional needs, leading service providers to offer tiered packages that combine threat intelligence, response orchestration, and compliance under one billing cycle. In the medium term, vendor selection will increasingly prioritize transparency and consumption analytics.

SMEs and Cloud Migration: With 78% of European SMEs transitioning workloads to public clouds by 2024, the SOCaaS market sees greater demand for cloud-native platforms. These platforms offer seamless telemetry integration without expensive appliance installations. Nordic SMEs, benefiting from robust broadband and digital policies, are at the forefront of this migration. Providers add value through curated scenarios for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and multi-cloud environments.

Data Sovereignty Challenges: The complexity of differing national data rules necessitates maintaining distinct storage and processing credentials, introducing additional costs into multi-tenant operations. National certifications such as France's SecNumCloud and Germany's C5 pose hurdles, as does pending EU Data Act legislation, creating uncertainties for future cross-border data flows and extending investment payback durations. Smaller providers may find these challenges disproportionately challenging, affecting market consolidation dynamics.

Market Segmentation and Insights: Large enterprises accounted for 62.70% of the revenue in 2025, reflecting their comprehensive monitoring requirements across multiple jurisdictions. However, SMEs, growing at a 16.75% CAGR, present the largest potential for volume growth, driven by cloud portals offering advanced analytics in digestible packages. As compliance requirements tighten, SMEs are expected to represent an increasing share of the market, shifting revenue focus to volume-tiered services.

Sector-wise, banking and financial services retained a 26.73% market share in 2025, driven by extensive investment in security operations and compliance obligations. The healthcare sector is witnessing rapid growth, with a 15.30% CAGR, as connected devices and electronic records multiply cybersecurity risks. Manufacturing focuses on industrial control monitoring, while retail zeroes in on payment security.

The Europe SOC As A Service Market report categorizes by organization size, end-users, service type, deployment mode, and security type, with forecasts provided in USD value terms.

Companies Featured:

IBM Corporation

SecureWorks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Atos SE

Thales Group

Wipro Limited

Cloudflare Inc.

ConnectWise LLC

Sophos Limited

Ontinue Inc.

PlusServer GmbH

Teceze Limited

Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Orange Cyberdefense SA

NTT Security Holdings Corporation

Accenture PLC

Telefonica Tech S.L.U.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

KPMG International Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osgh7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.