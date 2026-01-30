SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the fourth quarter of 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 31 December 2025.
2025 Q4 KEY EVENTS
- Signed a €78 million financing agreement with Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) to refinance six retail parks and acquire two new assets.
- The eight-asset portfolio includes properties in Wroclaw, Glowno, Kalisz, Swidnica, Pulawy, Przemysl and two other locations in Poland.
- A coupon payment of €1.5 million was paid to the bondholders of €35 million public bond issuance.
- An independent valuation of the Tewox portfolio was performed as of 31 October 2025, resulting in an operating asset value increase of €2.5 million, from €155.7 million to €158.2 million. The total value of assets under management reached €180.6 million.
- Construction of the 5,000 sqm retail park in Utena was completed. The supermarket chain Iki opened in December; other tenants Žalia stotelė and Sinsay are scheduled to open in Q1 2026. The asset is 64% leased (approx. 3,200 sqm).
