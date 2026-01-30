Robotic Wheelchairs Market Report, 2026 Edition | Market to Nearly Double by 2030 Reaching $312.5 Million | Increasing Integration of AI, ML, and Sensor Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Wheelchairs Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers Aging Population Rising Incidence of Obesity Increasing Popularity of Advanced Electric Wheelchairs Growing Need for Autonomy Among Consumers Rising Prevalence of Mobility Impairments

Challenges High Price of Robotic Wheelchairs Increased Complexity in Using Smart Robotic Wheelchair Technology

Market Trends Increasing Integration of AI, ML, and Sensor Technologies Ongoing Use of IoT and Smart Technologies Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Assistive Technologies Rising Emphasis on Patient's Quality of Life



The global robotic wheelchairs market value stood at US$163.27 million in 2024, and is expected to reach US$312.55 million by 2030. The market has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by several key factors, including, rapidly ageing population, rise in annual joint replacement surgeries, growing emphasis on improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, surging consumer disposable income, increasing cases of accidents, rise in healthcare spending, rising obesity prevalence, and a growing need for affordable and accessible mobility aids.

Furthermore, in recent times, trends such as personalized wheelchair designs, growing R&D activities to focus on sensor technologies, rise in use of cloud-based data analytics for patient monitoring, increasing development of exoskeleton-based robotic wheelchairs, and ongoing integration of smart technologies, such as IoT and AI, will continue to boost the growth of the global robotic wheelchairs market in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% over the projected period of 2025-2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Impairment

The report provides the bifurcation of the global robotic wheelchairs market into three segments on the basis of impairment, namely, permanent impairment, geriatric support, and temporary impairment. Permanent impairment is the largest segment of global robotic wheelchairs market owing to increased need for long-term mobility solutions, global rise in chronic diseases & congenital disabilities, high dependence of people with permanent impairments on mobility devices for daily activities, growing need for autonomy among consumers, rising awareness of the availability and benefits of robotic wheelchairs, positive government support and reimbursement policies for advanced mobility aids, rising awareness campaigns and advocacy for disability rights, and increase in disabilities resulting from accidents, injuries, and degenerative conditions.

Geriatric support is the fastest growing segment of global robotic wheelchairs market owing to rising life expectancy, rapidly aging global population, particularly in regions like Europe, North America, and Asia, rising prevalence of chronic conditions among the elderly, increasing focus on encouraging physical activity, rising adoption of aging in place trend, increasing consumer confidence in the reliability and effectiveness of robotic solutions, growing healthcare support, and increasing emphasis on user's sense of autonomy and emotional well-being.

By Application

The report provides the bifurcation of the global robotic wheelchairs market into two segments on the basis of application, namely, residential, and healthcare institutions. Residential is the largest and fastest growing segment of global robotic wheelchairs market as a result of increasing consumer preference for home healthcare, rising geriatric population, growing number of individuals with physical disabilities, increasing affordability and availability of robotic wheelchairs, growing awareness and adoption of assistive technologies, increasing patient's desire for independent living, positive shift in societal attitudes towards mobility aids with an increased focus on inclusivity and the removal of stigmas associated with using wheelchairs, and ongoing advancements in battery technology for longer-lasting battery life & faster charging times for robotic wheelchairs.

By Region

The report provides insight into the global robotic wheelchairs market based on regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America is the largest region of global robotic wheelchairs market as a result of strong purchasing power among consumers, presence of robust healthcare infrastructure, high life expectancy, widespread adoption of innovative assistive technologies, increase in healthcare spending, growing recognition among healthcare providers and policymakers about the benefits of robotic wheelchairs, existence of a sizable population suffering from chronic diseases, well-established reimbursement policies and favorable healthcare regulations in countries like the US & Canada, and strong presence of major market players, including, Karman Healthcare, Inc., WHILL, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., etc. in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the global robotic wheelchairs market due to a increasing prevalence of disabilities, large patient pool, a growing geriatric population base, improving middle-class affordability of these devices, a rapidly evolving healthcare industry, rising awareness of assistive technologies, an expanding medical tourism industry, the implementation of a government-funded insurance scheme and reimbursement scenario, and improved healthcare access in the region.

On the basis of region, Asia pacific robotic wheelchairs market is divided into five regions namely, China, Japan, India, South Korea and rest of Asia Pacific, where China is the largest region of Asia Pacific robotic wheelchairs market owing to strong manufacturing hub for robotics and electronic manufacturing, rapidly growing patient population, country's robust economic growth, rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing number of domestic manufacturers & innovators in the medical device sector, growing awareness & acceptance of assistive technologies, and increasing adoption of smart technologies in Chinese households.

Competitive Landscape

The global robotic wheelchairs market is fragmented, with large number of companies, ranging from established brands to smaller regional players and niche manufacturers catering to the industry demand. The key players of the market are:

Sunrise Medical Limited

Permobil AB

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

WHILL, Inc.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

MEYRA Group (MEYRA GmbH)

Airwheel Holding Limited

Tmsuk Co., Ltd.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

DEKA Research & Development Corp (Mobius Mobility)

UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.

Centaur Robotics

The competitive landscape is characterized by strategic partnerships and collaborations between key players aimed at expanding their product portfolios and geographical reach. Increasing number of players are engaging in key strategies, including mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their position in the global market. For instance, On September 14, 2023, Permobil acquired Canada-based PDG Mobility, a global company in designing and manufacturing manual "tilt-in-space" wheelchairs intended to improve posture and function and provide skin protection for individuals. This acquisition will strengthen Permobil's portfolio within the manual wheelchair segment. Therefore, prominent producers in the global robotic wheelchairs market will continue to focus on geographical expansion through the acquisition of smaller regional players in order to increase their revenue and expand their market presence in developing countries.

