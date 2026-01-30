Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Research Report 2026 - Global $17.32 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market is projected to expand from USD 10.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.32 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.01%.

This sector encompasses the medical industry dedicated to developing technologies and tests, including neuroimaging systems and in vitro assays, intended to identify and monitor pathologies affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

The market is primarily driven by a rapidly aging global population and a concurrent rise in the prevalence of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, which create a critical need for precise early intervention tools. This growing disease burden is supported by recent data; according to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2025, a statistic that underscores the urgent and escalating demand for effective diagnostic capabilities.

Despite the strong clinical necessity, a significant challenge hindering market expansion is the high cost associated with advanced diagnostic procedures and equipment. The substantial capital required for imaging infrastructure, combined with inadequate reimbursement frameworks in many developing regions, creates a financial barrier that limits accessibility for a large patient demographic. Consequently, these economic constraints restrict the widespread adoption of comprehensive diagnostic solutions in emerging markets and negatively impact the overall growth trajectory of the industry.

Market Drivers

The rising global prevalence of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders serves as the primary catalyst for the diagnostics market, creating an urgent imperative for scalable testing solutions. As conditions such as stroke and dementia accelerate, healthcare systems must prioritize early identification to mitigate the compounding burden.

This demographic shift is highlighted by recent analysis; according to The Lancet Neurology in the 'Global Burden of Disease Study 2021', published in March 2024, approximately 3.4 billion individuals globally were living with a neurological condition. This pervasive morbidity translates into immense financial strain, driving the adoption of tools for timely intervention. Underscoring this economic weight, according to the Alzheimer's Association, the total cost for caring for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias in the United States was projected to reach $360 billion in 2024, reinforcing the need for effective diagnostic capabilities.

Technological breakthroughs in neuroimaging and diagnostic modalities are simultaneously reshaping the market by enhancing precision and accessibility. Innovations in biomarker profiling now offer non-invasive alternatives to capital-intensive scans, effectively reducing adoption barriers. The integration of high-performance assays is pivotal for accurately ruling out pathologies. For instance, according to Roche in October 2024, data presented at the 'Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease' congress showed that the Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel demonstrated a negative predictive value of 96.2% in a prospective study. Such advancements streamline patient stratification and encourage market uptake by offering cost-effective solutions that address the infrastructural limitations of traditional neuroimaging.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital required for advanced diagnostic procedures and equipment presents a significant barrier to the growth of the neurological disorder diagnostics market. Healthcare providers often face high acquisition and maintenance costs for essential infrastructure, such as magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography systems. This financial burden is frequently compounded by inadequate reimbursement structures, particularly in developing regions. These economic factors effectively prevent many medical facilities from purchasing or upgrading to modern diagnostic tools, thereby stalling market penetration and reducing the availability of early detection services for a wide demographic of patients.

The immense economic pressure placed on healthcare systems by neurological conditions further restricts the allocation of funds toward expensive diagnostic testing. According to the Alzheimer's Association, the total national cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer's and other dementias was projected to reach $360 billion in 2024. This staggering financial obligation forces budget constraints that often limit coverage for high-cost imaging and assay technologies. Consequently, the high cost of care creates a restrictive environment that hampers the widespread adoption of comprehensive diagnostic solutions and negatively impacts industry expansion.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for automated image analysis is fundamentally altering the diagnostic landscape by enhancing the speed and accuracy of interpreting complex neuroimaging data. These algorithms assist radiologists by automating the segmentation of pathological findings, such as white matter lesions or amyloid burden, thereby addressing the critical issue of clinician burnout and reducing diagnostic variability. This trend is rapidly commercializing, as evidenced by the increasing regulatory approval of such software. According to GE HealthCare in a July 2025 press release titled 'GE HealthCare drives growth with investment in AI-enabled medical devices', the company reported topping the FDA's list of AI-enabled medical device authorizations with 100 clearances to date, reflecting the massive industry push toward automated diagnostic support systems.

The shift towards portable and point-of-care diagnostic devices is expanding the reach of neurological assessment beyond traditional radiology suites into critical care units and emergency departments. By utilizing low-field magnetic resonance imaging and miniaturized hardware, providers can now perform bedside scans for stroke and brain injury, eliminating the risks associated with transporting unstable patients to central imaging facilities. This adoption is supported by growing clinical validation of these compact systems in acute settings.

According to Hyperfine, Inc. in December 2024, in the press release 'Hyperfine Announces Extensive Clinical Study Coverage at RSNA 2024', a featured study from Washington University School of Medicine presented data from over 350 exams using the portable Swoop system, demonstrating its increasing utility in routine neurocritical care workflows.

