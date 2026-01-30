Growth Opportunities in the Semiconductor Microelectronics Market; Expected to Exceed $106 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Microelectronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an extensive perspective covering market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities.





The semiconductor microelectronics market has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to grow from $78.65 billion in 2025 to $83.69 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This surge is driven by increasing consumer electronics demand, early microcontroller adoption, integrated circuits advancement, and the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure. The market is poised to reach $106.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% from advancements in semiconductor technology, increased usage of integrated and application-specific circuits in automotive electronics, and the proliferation of edge computing devices.

Key trends include miniaturization of semiconductor components, adoption of mixed-signal integrated circuits, and the expansion of power devices in automotive and industrial sectors. The interest in RF and optoelectronic components is also growing, influencing telecommunications and medical equipment. The rise in electric vehicle demand significantly impacts the semiconductor microelectronics market, as electric vehicles leverage semiconductor technology for power management and control systems. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, making up over 20% of total car sales, with projections indicating sales exceeding 20 million units in 2025.

Silicon carbide platforms are a notable development, enhancing energy efficiency and performance in high-power applications. Wolfspeed Inc. launched its Gen 4 MOSFET technology in January 2025 for automotive, industrial, and renewable energy systems, improving efficiency and durability with enhanced voltage tolerance and reduced electromagnetic interference. Additionally, GS Microelectronics US, Inc. (GSME) acquired Muse Semiconductor, enhancing its services through Muse's wafer capabilities to boost chip production efficiency across various markets.

The semiconductor microelectronics industry consists of key players such as Broadcom Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, ASML Holding NV, and others. These companies contribute significantly to the industry's evolution by focusing on innovative and cost-effective semiconductor solutions despite global trade challenges. Tariffs have impacted supply chains, increasing costs and promoting local sourcing and domestic manufacturing innovation, vital for maintaining competitiveness in regions critical to production, like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Globally, the semiconductor microelectronics market features major regional players in Asia-Pacific and North America, with North America forecasted to grow rapidly. The market includes a wide array of products, from memory chips to sensors, supporting various sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications.

Key areas of analysis include:

Market characteristics defining and explaining the market landscape, product features, and major innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis detailing resources, raw materials, and an overview of competitors at each supply chain tier.

Updated trends and strategies focusing on digitization, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven advancements.

Regulatory and investment landscape outlining frameworks and policy impacts, including investment flows and funding trends.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $83.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

