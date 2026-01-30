Semiconductor Silicon Materials Market Trends, Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Silicon Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers comprehensive insights into industry size, growth potential, regional shares, and competitor dynamics.





The semiconductor silicon materials market is witnessing robust growth, moving from $12.37 billion in 2025 to $13.3 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This expansion is driven by increased semiconductor manufacturing, growth in consumer electronics, high-purity silicon wafer adoption, and the rise of photovoltaic applications. Projections indicate it will reach $17.6 billion by 2030, with a 7.2% CAGR fueled by demand for monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon, larger diameter wafers, and automotive electronics deployment.

Consumer electronics have significantly driven market growth. With increasing disposable incomes, demand for smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops has surged. Semiconductor silicon materials are crucial for producing chips in these devices, supporting the rising global need as evidenced by GSMA's 2023 report highlighting that 57% of the global population accessed mobile internet.

Key industry developments include advancements in silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. Companies are developing SiC six-pack power modules to enhance power efficiency and speed for applications in electric vehicles and industrial electronics. Wolfspeed, Inc., in November 2025, launched 1200V SiC Six-Pack Power Modules that showcase significant improvements in power cycling capability, inverter current, and energy loss reduction.

Acquisitions are shaping the market; in November 2024, onsemi acquired Qorvo's Silicon Carbide JFET business, enhancing its silicon carbide technology offering for electric and renewable energy applications. This move indicates a growing focus on expanding technological reach and manufacturing capabilities to meet advanced power semiconductor solutions' demand.

Leading companies in the sector include Samsung SDI Company Limited, Wafer Works Corporation, Linde Industrial Gases plc, and GlobalWafers Company Limited. These players are navigating challenges like global trade tensions impacting supply chains. While tariffs have disrupted availability and increased costs in key regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, they have also encouraged local sourcing, investment in domestic production, and innovative cost-efficient silicon manufacturing.

The report, updated with the latest data and delivered alongside an Excel dashboard, answers key questions about the largest and the fastest-growing markets for semiconductor silicon materials. It examines the market's connection to the broader economy, key technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences, providing holistic insights into the market landscape.

Market characteristics, size, growth, and segmented breakdowns.

Supply chain analysis encompassing value chain components and competitors.

Updated trends and strategies on market evolution with a focus on automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory frameworks and investment landscape influencing market growth.

Historic and forecasted market size, considering technological and geopolitical factors.

Total addressable market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring based on growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Evaluation of expanded geographical regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape, market shares, and financial insights into leading companies.

Product Types: Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon

Product Forms: Wafers, Ingots, Powders, Granules

Diameter Sizes: Various from less than 150mm to above 450mm

Applications: IC, DRAM, NAND, and others

End-Users: Electronics, Energy, Automotive, etc.

Subsegments include diverse silicon types and grades, offering granular insights into the market structure.

A five-year historic and a ten-year forecast period offer key ratios, GDP linkages, and detailed segmentation, empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Semiconductor Silicon Materials market report include:

Samsung SDI Company Limited

HANA Materials Company Limited

Wafer Works Corporation

GCL Technology Holdings Limited

BOC (A Linde Company)

SK Global Chemical Company Limited

Air Liquide Electronics

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited

GlobalWafers Company Limited

Linde Industrial Gases plc

Tokuyama Corporation

SAS (Siltronic Arizona Corporation)

SUMCO Corporation

Wacker

Siltronic Aktiengesellschaft (AG)

Air Products

OCI Company Limited

REC Silicon

DuPont de Nemours

CoorsTek

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Okmetic

Simgui

Silicon Materials Inc

National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG)

Tongwei Group Company Limited

Hanwha Group

