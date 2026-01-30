Indonesia Bottled Water Market Outlook Report 2026-2031: Still Water Dominated with an 88.15% Market Share in 2025

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Bottled Water - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesian bottled water market, valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2025, is projected to grow from USD 4.17 billion in 2026 to USD 5.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.43%. The landscape is shifting as households increasingly prefer branded and refillable water over conventional sources. Rapid urbanization and enhanced health awareness propel this change, supported by improved distribution networks across Indonesia's extensive archipelago.

The report is segmented by Product Type (Still Water, Sparkling Water, Functional Water, Flavored Water), Packaging Material (PET Bottles, Glass Bottles, Aluminum Cans and Bottles, Others), Pricing (Mass, Premium/Luxury), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and Geography (Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Rest of Indonesia). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Growth of Premium and Functional Bottled Water Products

Indonesia's bottled water market is witnessing the rise of premium and functional segments. Health-conscious consumers gravitate towards products like alkaline and vitamin-enhanced water. PT Sariguna Primatirta's SuperO2 and Vio8+ offerings exemplify this trend, driven by rising disposable incomes and robust marketing. Niche brands leverage digital marketing, especially on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, to penetrate urban markets. This premiumization trend enables newcomers and established players to tap into new revenue streams and serve value-conscious consumers seeking more than basic hydration.

Innovative Packaging Solutions for Convenience and Environmental Impact

Increasing environmental consciousness and tightening regulations catalyze packaging innovation. MOUNTOYA has introduced Indonesia's first label-free bottled water packaging, and Coca-Cola, with PT Amandina Bumi Nusantara, launched bottles made entirely from recycled PET. This shift underscores Coca-Cola's commitment to the circular economy, aiming for 50% rPET content by 2025. As the government enforces BPA leaching warnings, packaging innovators lean towards BPA-free materials to gain competitive advantage. The glass bottle segment is witnessing 8.16% CAGR growth, led by premium brands promoting sustainability. However, cost factors remain a barrier to broader adoption.

Microplastic and Nanoplastic Health Concerns

Concerns about microplastic contamination are rising. Research from Buletin Keslingmas indicates sun-exposed PET bottles contain up to 175 microplastic particles per liter. Such findings urge consumers to choose glass packaging and advanced filtration systems. Regulatory focus on BPA leaching emphasizes safer packaging solutions as a priority. Companies are investing in research and development to meet these safety demands, though transition costs pose profitability challenges, particularly for smaller firms.

Other Drivers and Restraints Analyzed in the Detailed Report Include:

Rapid urbanisation boosting on-the-go hydration needs

Adoption of advanced purification and bottling technologies

Water scarcity and sustainability issues

Segment Analysis

In 2025, still water dominates with an 88.15% market share, reflecting Indonesian consumers' preference for pure hydration. However, functional and flavored water are expanding at an 8.32% CAGR through 2031, fueled by millennials and Gen Z. Sparkling water is gaining momentum in urban settings, partly due to expatriates' influence. Brands like SuperO2 and Pristine 8.6+ lead in the functional water arena, using targeted health claims.

Premium positioning strategies in functional water are transforming the market. PT Sariguna Primatirta's diverse variants highlight how companies capitalize on this trend. Digital marketing, especially social media, is key in educating consumers, resonating with younger audiences. Meanwhile, BPOM's strict regulations ensure quality, instilling confidence and justifying premium pricing for functional variants.

By 2025, PET bottles command an 88.68% market share. Yet, the glass bottle segment grows rapidly at an 8.05% CAGR, driven by premium positioning and sustainability concerns. Though aluminum packaging holds a smaller share, it's rising, particularly in functional and sparkling segments, enhancing perceived quality and shelf appeal.

As environmental regulations tighten, the packaging industry shifts significantly. Coca-Cola and PT Amandina Bumi Nusantara facilitate this by using 100% recycled PET, processing 3,000 tonnes monthly, as noted by Starlinger. AQUA plans 50% recycled content by 2025, while MOUNTOYA's label-free innovation marks a sustainable edge. BPA leaching warnings accelerate the move to BPA-free materials, aligning health and safety priorities with packaging innovations that balance cost, convenience, and environmental stewardship.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth of premium and functional bottled Water Products

4.2.2 Innovative packaging solutions for convenience and environmental impact

4.2.3 Rapid urbanisation is boosting on-the-go hydration needs

4.2.4 Adoption of advanced purification and bottling technologies

4.2.5 Increasing health consciousness with a shift from sugary drinks

4.2.6 Expansion of the tourism and hospitality sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Microplastic and nanoplastic health concerns

4.3.2 Water scarcity and sustainability issues

4.3.3 Price sensitivity and intense competition

4.3.4 Strict regulatory compliance and costs

4.4 Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Still Water

5.1.2 Sparkling Water

5.1.3 Functional Water

5.1.4 Flavoured Water

5.2 By Packaging Material

5.2.1 PET Bottles

5.2.2 Glass Bottles

5.2.3 Aluminum Cans and Bottles

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Pricing

5.3.1 Mass

5.3.2 Premium/Luxury

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 On-trade

5.4.2 Off-trade

5.4.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.4.2.2 Convenience/Grocery Stores

5.4.2.3 Home and Office Space

5.4.2.4 Online Retail

5.4.2.5 Other Off-trade channels

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 Java

5.5.2 Sumatra

5.5.3 Kalimantan

5.5.4 Sulawesi

5.5.5 Rest of Indonesia



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Danone (PT Tirta Investama - AQUA)

6.4.2 PT Mayora Indah Tbk

6.4.3 PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk

6.4.4 Nestle Indonesia

6.4.5 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.6 PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

6.4.7 Fraser & Neave Ltd.

6.4.8 PT Pristine Prima Indonesia

6.4.9 PT Tirta Fresindo Jaya

6.4.10 Asahi Group - Vittoria Sparkling

6.4.11 PT Super Wahana Tehno

6.4.12 PT ABC President Indonesia

6.4.13 PT Nojorono Pratama

6.4.14 PT Wings Food

6.4.15 PT Tempo Scan Pacific

6.4.16 PT Ades Waters Indonesia

6.4.17 PT Aetra Air Jakarta (Private-label)

6.4.18 PT Langgeng Sukmasejati

6.4.19 PT Namasindo Plas

6.4.20 PT Sutindo Chemical Indonesia



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

