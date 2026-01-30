Potash Market to Reach US$ 97.92 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Fertilizer Demand and Agricultural Expansion Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global potash market was valued at US$ 63.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 97.92 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Population growth stands as a crucial force propelling the rising global demand for potash fertilizers. As the world’s population is projected to surpass 9.7 billion by 2050, the challenge of feeding an ever-expanding number of people intensifies. To meet this surging food demand, agricultural production must increase dramatically—by at least 60% compared to current levels. This pressing necessity places potash at the heart of global efforts to boost food security and agricultural sustainability.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/potash-market

Potash serves as a vital source of potassium, an essential nutrient that plays a key role in enhancing crop health and productivity. Its importance goes beyond basic fertilization; potassium actively supports numerous physiological processes in plants. These include enzyme activation, which influences metabolic activities; water regulation, crucial for maintaining plant hydration and drought resistance; and nutrient transport, facilitating the movement of vital minerals within the plant. Through these functions, potash empowers farmers to optimize yields by producing more food per hectare.

Strong Agricultural Demand Drives Potash Market Growth

The potash market is currently characterized by a robust demand profile, firmly rooted in fundamental agricultural needs worldwide. As populations grow and food security becomes an ever more pressing concern, farmers are increasingly turning to potash fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and maximize crop yields. This essential nutrient plays a critical role in supporting plant health, making it indispensable for sustaining agricultural productivity on a global scale.

Global consumption data clearly illustrates this upward trend. In 2024, world potash consumption was estimated at 38.8 million tons, highlighting the scale of current usage. Looking ahead, projections indicate that consumption will continue to rise, reaching 40.9 million tons in 2025. This steady increase reflects not only expanding agricultural activity but also intensified efforts by farmers to boost application rates as part of strategies to improve soil health and meet growing food demand.

Accompanying the rise in consumption is a corresponding increase in product movement. Global potash shipments are forecast to reach 75 million tons in 2025, up from approximately 72.5 million tons in 2024. This growth in shipments underscores the dynamic nature of the market and the ability of supply chains to keep pace with expanding demand. Within this broader market, potassium chloride remains the dominant product, with expected demand projected between 71 million and 74 million tons in 2025.

Embracing the Green Revolution in Potash Production

A transformative opportunity is emerging in the potash market through the development of "green" or low-carbon potash. As global awareness of environmental issues intensifies, the pressure on industries to adopt sustainable practices has grown significantly. This shift is especially pronounced within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, which increasingly influences buyer preferences, regulatory policies, and investment decisions.

Producers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint are turning to innovative technologies such as solar evaporation and carbon capture. Solar evaporation leverages natural energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels during the potash extraction process, while carbon capture technologies help mitigate emissions directly from production facilities. By integrating these methods, companies not only lower their environmental impact but also create a verifiable "green" product.

The transition to low-carbon potash production is more than just an environmental imperative—it presents a compelling business case. Potash producers who can certify their products as sustainably sourced are likely to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. Such certification reassures customers and partners of a product’s environmental integrity, allowing producers to command premium pricing.

Producer Activity: A Window into Future Demand

Producer activity in the potash industry offers valuable insight into anticipated demand trends. Leading companies are not only responding to current market conditions but are also positioning themselves for sustained growth in the coming years. Their strategic plans and sales forecasts serve as forward-looking indicators that reflect confidence in the long-term strength of the potash market.

Nutrien, one of the industry’s giants, has raised its sales guidance for 2025 to 14.5 million tons, up from 13.9 million tons in 2024. This increase signals an optimistic outlook and an expectation of growing demand for potash fertilizers. Similarly, Mosaic projects its fourth-quarter sales in 2025 to reach 2.6 million tons, building on a strong foundation of 8.7 million tons sold throughout 2024. These ambitious targets from two of the largest producers demonstrate a clear commitment to expanding market presence and meeting rising global agricultural needs.

K+S also anticipates robust growth, expecting its 2025 sales to peak at 7.7 million tons. This forecast aligns with the company’s efforts to increase production capacity and streamline operations. Meanwhile, the industry’s long-term confidence is further exemplified by BHP’s substantial US$4.9 billion investment in its Jansen project. This massive capital allocation highlights BHP’s belief in the enduring demand for potash and its commitment to securing a major share of future supply.

Potassium Chloride: The Undisputed Leader in the Potash Market

In 2024, the potassium chloride segment firmly established its dominance in the potash market, capturing a commanding 53.22% share. This leadership stems largely from its superior potassium content, which makes it exceptionally effective as a fertilizer, especially for large-scale farming operations. Its cost advantages further enhance its appeal, providing farmers with an economical yet highly efficient solution to meet the nutritional needs of their crops.

The demand for potassium chloride is vividly reflected in the colossal volume of global shipments anticipated for 2024, projected to fall between 68 and 71 million tons. This staggering figure underscores the segment’s critical role in sustaining agricultural productivity across diverse geographies. The widespread adoption of MoP is a testament to its reliability and effectiveness, making it an indispensable input for farmers aiming to enhance crop yields and maintain soil health.

The potassium chloride segment’s market stability is further reinforced by its vast production scale. Recent global output reached approximately 70 million metric tons, aligning closely with shipment volumes and signaling a robust supply chain. Underpinning this production capacity is an enormous reserve base estimated at 3.6 billion metric tons. This extensive reserve guarantees a consistent long-term supply, alleviating concerns about potential shortages and price volatility.

Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of the Global Potash Market

The Asia Pacific region has firmly established itself as the epicenter of the global potash market, holding an impressive 38.11% share. This dominant position is primarily driven by the enormous volume of potash imports needed to support the region’s vast agricultural sector.

India exemplifies this high demand, with its Muriate of Potash (MOP) imports for the 2024-25 period reaching a staggering 4.57 million metric tons. A significant portion of these imports is sourced from Russia, reflecting both the scale and global interdependence of the potash supply chain. This substantial import volume highlights India’s reliance on international suppliers to maintain its agricultural output and meet food security goals.

Beyond immediate import needs, the Asia Pacific region is also taking proactive steps to secure its potash supply for the future. A notable example is the landmark agreement signed by India’s Coromandel International with Agrifields of Dubai. This deal commits to procuring 1 million tons of potash annually over three years, starting in 2024. Such long-term contracts not only ensure a steady supply of this essential fertilizer but also demonstrate the strategic foresight of the region’s agricultural stakeholders in managing risks and stabilizing supply chains in an increasingly complex global market.

Top Companies in the Potash Market

Agrium Inc.

Borealis AG

Eurochem Group AG

Helm AG

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

JSC Belaruskali

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

Sinofert Holdings Limited

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Yara International Asa

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Sulphate

Potassium Nitrate

By End-use

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/potash-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube