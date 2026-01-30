Precious Metal (Gold, PGM, Silver) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2026 & 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Metal (Gold, PGM, Silver), Application (Jewelry, Industrial, Investment), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South Africa, Middle East & Africa) with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global precious metal market is poised for substantial growth, with its size estimated at USD 565.08 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 984.77 billion by 2033.

This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers of this growth include increased investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, alongside the rising industrial applications in sectors such as electronics, automotive catalytic converters, and renewable energy technologies.

In recent years, the market has increasingly shifted towards sustainability, propelled by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Market leaders are striving to reduce carbon emissions throughout mining and refining operations, adopting water and energy-efficient processes, and ensuring responsible sourcing through certified supply chains.

Additionally, the recycling and urban mining of precious metals from electronic waste and industrial scrap are significantly contributing to supply chains, thereby reducing the dependency on primary mining and supporting circular economic models. Such initiatives not only lessen environmental impact but also bolster corporate reputation and adherence to global regulatory standards.

Technological innovation is reshaping the precious metals market, enhancing efficiencies in extraction, processing, and application. Advanced metallurgical methods, coupled with automation and digital mine management systems, are optimizing yields, cutting operational costs, and maximizing resource utilization.

The use of precious metals in high-tech applications, including automotive catalytic converters, hydrogen fuel cells, electronics, and renewable energy systems, is fueling the demand for high-purity materials. Cutting-edge refining, micronization, and nanotechnology advancements are enabling the production of metals with specific particle sizes and compositions, thus catering to industrial growth and accelerating emerging technology sectors.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $565.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $984.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Market Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Manufacturing Trends & Technology Overview

Regulatory Framework

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Barrick Gold Corporation

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Fresnillo plc

Glencore plc

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Newmont Corporation

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Pan American Silver Corp.

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Global Precious Metal Market Report Segmentation

Metal Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Gold

Silver

PGM

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Jewelry

Industrial

Investment

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ii1ge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment