$5.66 Bn Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global precision medicine software market, valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to USD 5.66 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2033.

This significant growth is driven by the decreasing costs of genome sequencing, escalating demand for targeted therapies, expanding decentralized trials, and the integration of real-world evidence. Government and institutional endorsements of genomics and precision medicine are further bolstering market expansion.

Beyond lowering costs, genome sequencing has evolved from a complex research endeavor into a standard clinical practice, thereby propelling the precision medicine software sector. Previously, a genome sequencing task was prohibitively expensive, costing nearly USD 100 million in the early 2000s. The cost has now plummeted to under USD 500, facilitating widespread adoption across hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer health organizations. This affordability has led to a dramatic rise in large-scale genomic testing, producing extensive datasets that necessitate sophisticated software solutions for effective storage, integration, and interpretation.

Precision medicine software is crucial in transforming raw genomic data into practical clinical insights, essential for diagnosis, therapy selection, and patient stratification. The demand for such software is escalating as genome sequencing becomes a staple in oncology, rare disease management, and preventive healthcare.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Market Segmentation & Scope

Segment Definitions

Estimates and Forecast Timeline

Research Methodology

Information Procurement

Information Analysis

Market Formulation & Data Visualization

Model Details

List of Secondary Sources

Objectives

Market Snapshot

Segment Snapshot

Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Market Lineage Outlook

Market Dynamics

Business Environment Analysis

Companies Featured

OSP

Genomind

IQVIA

Genedata AG

SOPHiA GENETICS

Tempus AI, Inc.

Owkin, Inc

Syapse (acquired by N-Power in January 2025)

Inspirata, Inc.

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

Siemens

GenomOncology LLC

Qserve

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

PierianDx

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Genomic Data Management & Analysis

Multi-omics Analytics

Clinical Decision Support & Treatment Planning

Companion Diagnostics & Biomarker Discovery Tools

Clinical Trial Matching & Site Selection

Others (Population Genomics / Public-health Precision Tools)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

AI / Machine Learning models & Generative AI

Rule-based engines

Cloud & Containerized Pipelines

High-performance compute for genomics

Interoperability / FHIR / HL7 integration

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology / CNS

Rare & Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Immunology / Autoimmune

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies

Diagnostic Laboratories & Genomic Service Providers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2g8w9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment