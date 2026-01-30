$5.66 Bn Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precision medicine software market, valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to USD 5.66 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2033.
This significant growth is driven by the decreasing costs of genome sequencing, escalating demand for targeted therapies, expanding decentralized trials, and the integration of real-world evidence. Government and institutional endorsements of genomics and precision medicine are further bolstering market expansion.
Beyond lowering costs, genome sequencing has evolved from a complex research endeavor into a standard clinical practice, thereby propelling the precision medicine software sector. Previously, a genome sequencing task was prohibitively expensive, costing nearly USD 100 million in the early 2000s. The cost has now plummeted to under USD 500, facilitating widespread adoption across hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer health organizations. This affordability has led to a dramatic rise in large-scale genomic testing, producing extensive datasets that necessitate sophisticated software solutions for effective storage, integration, and interpretation.
Precision medicine software is crucial in transforming raw genomic data into practical clinical insights, essential for diagnosis, therapy selection, and patient stratification. The demand for such software is escalating as genome sequencing becomes a staple in oncology, rare disease management, and preventive healthcare.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Segmentation & Scope
- Segment Definitions
- Estimates and Forecast Timeline
- Research Methodology
- Information Procurement
- Information Analysis
- Market Formulation & Data Visualization
- Model Details
- List of Secondary Sources
- Objectives
- Market Snapshot
- Segment Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape Snapshot
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Business Environment Analysis
Companies Featured
- OSP
- Genomind
- IQVIA
- Genedata AG
- SOPHiA GENETICS
- Tempus AI, Inc.
- Owkin, Inc
- Syapse (acquired by N-Power in January 2025)
- Inspirata, Inc.
- Precision Medicine Group, LLC.
- Siemens
- GenomOncology LLC
- Qserve
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
- PierianDx
Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report Segmentation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Software
- Services
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Genomic Data Management & Analysis
- Multi-omics Analytics
- Clinical Decision Support & Treatment Planning
- Companion Diagnostics & Biomarker Discovery Tools
- Clinical Trial Matching & Site Selection
- Others (Population Genomics / Public-health Precision Tools)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- AI / Machine Learning models & Generative AI
- Rule-based engines
- Cloud & Containerized Pipelines
- High-performance compute for genomics
- Interoperability / FHIR / HL7 integration
- Others
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology / CNS
- Rare & Genetic Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunology / Autoimmune
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies
- Diagnostic Laboratories & Genomic Service Providers
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
