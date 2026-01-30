$835+ Mn Microbiome Skincare Products Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Skincare Products Market Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome skincare products market is anticipated to expand significantly, with its size estimated at USD 434.8 million by 2024 and projected to reach USD 835.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Influences on skin microbiomes range from genetics and age to diet, lifestyle, and environmental exposures. Conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis can disrupt this balance. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, eczema affects 10-30% of children and 2-10% of adults in the U.S.

The skin's microbiome is vital for health, offering protection against pathogens and regulating immune and inflammatory responses. The increasing prevalence of eczema is expected to boost the demand for microbiome skincare products. Available products aim to support a healthy skin microbiome, including prebiotics, probiotics, microbiome-friendly cleansers, and barrier-repairing moisturizers. For instance, Crown Aesthetics launched BIOJUVE in January 2023, a brand utilizing living microbe technology to enhance skin health. The adoption of such products and the dynamic cosmetics industry are predicted to drive market growth.

A significant factor influencing the market is the rising trend of clean beauty. Consumers are avoiding ingredients like parabens and sulfates that may harm the skin's natural flora, instead opting for natural ingredients such as prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that nourish beneficial bacteria. This alignment with 'clean' and 'green' beauty trends has benefited consumer demand for healthy skin and prompted companies to introduce eco-conscious products.

