Lateral Flow Assays Market Research Report | Now Available

The global lateral flow assays market, valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to USD 17.44 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.98% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth trajectory is propelled by several factors, including the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological innovations in assay design, and the increased usage of rapid diagnostic tests in home care and point-of-care scenarios.

Infectious diseases remain a critical global health concern, as evidenced by the World Health Organization's 2023 report citing an estimated 263 million malaria cases worldwide. The demand for rapid, cost-effective, and precise diagnostic products like lateral flow tests is more apparent than ever.

Technological progress has enhanced the capabilities of lateral flow assays (LFAs), improving sensitivity, specificity, and multiplexing, and integrating digital applications through smartphone apps and cloud-connected devices. These enhancements have broadened the application of lateral flow devices beyond infectious disease detection to include pregnancy testing, heart disease monitoring, veterinary diagnostics, environmental testing, and food safety.

Among the key industry players, Abingdon Health plc (UK) has made significant strides. In May 2024, the company launched Boots' own-brand saliva-based pregnancy self-test in the UK and online through Salignostics and Crest Medical. This innovative product shifts the paradigm from traditional urine-based tests to a non-invasive approach, thereby enhancing user convenience and accessibility.

This launch not only underscores Abingdon Health's innovative prowess but also fortifies its strategic partnership with Boots, being the pioneer in integrating a saliva pregnancy self-test into Boots' brand portfolio. These developments exemplify how biotechnology innovation, consumer health preferences, and strategic alliances are shaping the global LFAs market landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





