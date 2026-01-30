$23.65 Bn RNA Analysis Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RNA analysis market size was estimated at USD 8.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the rising demand for transcriptomic studies in precision medicine, advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, and increasing applications of RNA biomarkers in disease diagnostics and drug discovery.





This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For the purpose of this report, the analyst has segmented the global RNA analysis market on the basis of product, technology, application, end use, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Advances in sequencing technologies

3.2.1.2. Drug development and vaccine research

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Higher Cost of Research & Developments

3.2.2.2. High Costs Associated With Analysis Platforms

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global RNA Analysis Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global RNS Analysis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Kits & Reagents

4.5.1. Kits & Reagents Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. miRNA & siRNA

4.5.2.1. miRNA & siRNA Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Reverse Transcriptases & RT-PCR

4.5.3.1. Reverse Transcriptases & RT-PCR Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. RNA Extraction & Purification

4.5.4.1. RNA Extraction & Purification Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. RNA Interference

4.5.5.1. RNA Interference Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Others

4.5.6.1. Other Kits & Reagents Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Services Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global RNA Analysis Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Global RNS Analysis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

5.4.1. Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Microarray

5.5.1. Microarray Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Sequencing

5.6.1. Sequencing Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Other Technologies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global RNA Analysis Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global RNS Analysis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Construction of RNA Expression Atlas

6.4.1. Construction of RNA Expression Atlas Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Epigenetics

6.5.1. Epigenetics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Infectious Diseases & Pathogenesis

6.6.1. Infectious Diseases & Pathogenesis Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Alternative RNA Splicing

6.7.1. Alternative RNA Splicing Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.8. RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics

6.8.1. RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

6.9.1. Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Other Applications Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global RNA Analysis Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global RNS Analysis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Government Institutes & Academic Centers

7.4.1. Government Institutes & Academic Centers Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.5.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Hospitals & Clinics

7.6.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.7.1. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Danaher

Promega

