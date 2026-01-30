Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Year-End 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its year-end 2025 financial results on February 19, 2026, after the close of market.

On February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will be holding a conference call/webcast to discuss the 2025 year-end results and invites current and prospective investors to join.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, using this link.

A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company’s portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.