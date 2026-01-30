Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Functionality (Case Data Collection and Management, Adverse Event Reporting and Analysis), Deployment (on Premise, on Demand), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from a valuation of USD 210.96 million in 2024 to USD 388.74 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Key drivers include the rising availability of data, stringent reporting standards, and frequent software upgrades by major companies. One notable product, INTIENT Pharmacovigilance by Accenture, offers a comprehensive suite for managing pharmacovigilance data, identifying compliance issues, and reporting adverse events. The surge in adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and medication errors emphasizes the necessity for advanced pharmacovigilance solutions.

As drug therapies grow more complex and polypharmacy becomes prevalent, healthcare systems face increased risks of patient safety threats leading to higher hospitalization rates. According to a Springer Nature article, ADRs caused 5.0% of urgent hospitalizations among 5,707 patients hospitalized for acute illnesses between June 2018 and May 2021, highlighting the urgent need for automated pharmacovigilance systems that can monitor and report drug-related risks in real-time.

Regulatory pressures from institutions like the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. FDA are pushing for widespread adoption of pharmacovigilance systems. Consequently, many pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing these activities to reduce operational costs. The trend is moving away from fully integrated pharmaceutical companies towards collaborations with service providers, covering services from medical writing to clinical trial data management. Outsourcing fosters flexible resource use and improved timelines and outcomes.

Why should you buy this report?

Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Explore the market presence of key players.

Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future market landscape.

Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $210.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $388.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Report Segmentation

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

On Premise

On Demand

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Case data collection and management

Adverse event reporting and analysis

Signal detection and safety risk assessment

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology)

CROs/BPOs or outsourced PV service providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Companies Featured

Oracle (Cerner)

Accenture

IBM Corporation

ITClinical

UBC (United BioSource Corporation)

Ab Cube

Ennov

EXTEDO

Veeva Systems

IQVIA

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Flex Databases

Tepsivo Oy

ArisGlobal

EVERSANA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smik9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment