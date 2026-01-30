Household Laundry Equipment Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 - Hospitality Sector's Growth Fuels Demand for Advanced Laundry Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Laundry Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research provides an invaluable resource for understanding market dynamics, including size, regional presence, competition, trends, and future opportunities. Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Western Europe.





The global household laundry equipment market has demonstrated consistent growth and is projected to further expand. From 2025, the market size was $111.65 billion and is expected to rise to $115.96 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased urbanization, higher household incomes, the proliferation of nuclear families, and demand for convenient home appliances.

From 2026 to 2030, the market is anticipated to grow to $139.46 billion at a CAGR of 4.7%. The upcoming growth is attributed to advances in smart home technologies, energy-efficient appliances, and integration with IoT, alongside rising sustainability awareness and the need for automated solutions. Industry trends such as smart laundry systems, connected home integration, predictive maintenance, and eco-friendly solutions are expected to shape this growth.

The booming hospitality industry is set to propel the household laundry equipment market further. Laundry equipment is vital in maintaining high hygiene standards across hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments. For instance, as of June 2023, the US hospitality industry employed 16.5 million individuals, with leisure and hospitality sectors accounting for nearly half of private-sector job additions. This expanding industry significantly contributes to the rising demand for laundry equipment.

Leading companies have focused on integrating advanced technologies like AI and heat pumps to enhance product offerings. These innovations optimize laundry cycles, reducing energy consumption and enhancing convenience. In September 2024, Samsung Electronics introduced the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, a space-saving unit combining washing and drying functions, equipped with AI-powered features and innovative heat pump drying, delivering superior energy efficiency and user experience through SmartThings connectivity and Bixby voice assistance.

Strategic acquisitions also underscore market shifts. In July 2025, Reliance Retail acquired Kelvinator, aiming to expand its premium appliances portfolio in India. This acquisition highlights the importance of diverse product ranges to meet consumer demands in emerging markets.

The report answers pivotal questions about the household laundry equipment market, exploring the largest and fastest-growing markets, and how they relate to the broader economy and demographic trends. It delves into factors poised to shape the market including technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

The report provides a detailed examination of market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, the total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, and company analysis. Historic and forecast market growth is mapped geographically, with expanded coverage in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent shifts in supply chains.

The product analysis section compares features and innovations across brands.

The supply chain section provides an in-depth analysis of raw materials and competitors at various stages.

Updated trend analysis covers digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory section examines the effects of key frameworks, policies, investments, and funding trends.

Market size is reviewed in terms of historic growth and future forecasts amid technological advancements and geopolitical issues.

Assessment includes market segmentations by geography, product type, technology, and distribution channels.

The competitive landscape offers insights into market shares, company analysis based on innovation, and recent financial deals.

Markets Covered: Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, and other household equipment by technology and distribution channel.

Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, and other household equipment by technology and distribution channel. Subsegments: Specific product types including Front-Load Washers, Steam Irons, and Vented Dryers among others.

Specific product types including Front-Load Washers, Steam Irons, and Vented Dryers among others. Companies Mentioned: Noteworthy manufacturers such as LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Samsung, and Bosch among others.

Noteworthy manufacturers such as LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Samsung, and Bosch among others. Regions and Countries: Coverage across major regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe with countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

Coverage across major regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe with countries like the USA, China, and Germany. Time Series: Analysis spans five years historically with a ten-year forecast.

Analysis spans five years historically with a ten-year forecast. Data and Delivery: Includes ratios, GDP comparisons, expenditure per capita, presented in Word, PDF, and interactive formats, with bi-annual updates and customization options.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $115.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Household Laundry Equipment market report include:

