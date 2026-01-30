HVAC Rooftop Units Industry Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Rooftop Units Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HVAC rooftop units market size was estimated at USD 47.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 77.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2033. The growing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors drives the market growth.
As businesses and homeowners seek to reduce energy costs, adopting advanced rooftop units has become more appealing. Rooftop units, which provide centralized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning for commercial and industrial buildings, are increasingly preferred for their space-saving design and ease of maintenance.
The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks promoting low-GWP refrigerants and sustainable building practices, encouraging the adoption of next-generation HVAC systems.
Global HVAC Rooftop Units Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material/Component Outlook
- Manufacturer Outlook
- Distribution Outlook
- End user Outlook
- Regulatory Framework
- Technology Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Market Challenges Analysis
- Market Opportunity Analysis
- Economic Mega-Trend Analysis
- Industry Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macro-environmental Analysis
Global HVAC Rooftop Units Market Report Segmentation
Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Up to 3 Tons
- 3 to 7 Tons
- 7 to 15 Tons
- 15 to 25 Tons
- 25 to 45 Tons
- Above 45 Tons
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Air Conditioning (Straight Cooling/Cool)
- Heat Pump
Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Electric
- Fossil Fuel (Gas Heat)
- Dual Fuel Systems (Hybrid)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Direct to Customer
- Direct to Distributor
- Direct to Contractor
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
