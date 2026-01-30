Companion Diagnostics Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Oncology is Still the Most Common Use for Companion Diagnostics, As They Play a Crucial Role in the Development of Targeted Therapies

Companion diagnostics offer key market opportunities in personalized medicine, particularly in oncology for targeted therapies. They identify suitable patients for specific treatments and have potential in rare diseases, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders, broadening their application and impact.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Companion Diagnostics (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companion diagnostics (CDx) are medical devices, most commonly an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) that provides information necessary for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. CDx support the expansion of personalized medicine by assessing predictive biomarkers, such as genetic variation or protein expression, in individual patients to determine the most effective use of an associated therapy.

Scope

  • Oncology is still the most common use for companion diagnostics, as they play a crucial role in the development of targeted therapies
  • Companion diagnostics can be used to identify patients who are likely to benefit from a particular therapy
  • There is potential for companion diagnostics to be applied in other therapy areas, such as rare diseases, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how companion diagnostics are evolving, the current uses and future potential.
  • Understand the key players, the challengers, and product offerings.
  • Understand key applications of companion diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eulii5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CDx
                            
                            
                                Companion Diagnostic
                            
                            
                                Companion Diagnostics
                            
                            
                                Companion Diagnostics CDx
                            
                            
                                Diagnostics
                            
                            
                                In Vitro Diagnostics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading