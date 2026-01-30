Data Center Robotics Market Trends and Emerging Revenue Opportunities by Region, 2026-2031, Featuring Profiles of ABB, KUKA, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, Siemens and More

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Robotics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Robotics Market is projected to expand from USD 15.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 49.67 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 21.83%. The urgent need to mitigate skilled labor shortages and high staff turnover acts as a primary catalyst for the adoption of robotic systems in data centers.

As facility complexities grow, operators face significant challenges in recruiting qualified personnel, prompting a shift toward autonomous solutions to ensure operational continuity. Robots provide a strategic advantage by performing repetitive maintenance tasks with consistent precision, effectively insulating facility management from workforce volatility. According to the Uptime Institute's '2024 Data Center Staffing and Recruitment Survey' from August 2024, 57% of organizations reported increased salary spending to retain qualified staff, highlighting the financial pressure to supplement human teams with automated alternatives.

Furthermore, the surge in data center construction and infrastructure complexity necessitates the use of robotics to manage expanding hyperscale footprints. Modern facilities are scaling rapidly to accommodate AI workloads, making manual inspection of every server rack operationally impractical. Robotic units can autonomously navigate these infrastructures, offering granular data and security coverage that manual rounds cannot match. As noted by CBRE in their 'North America Data Center Trends H2 2024' report from February 2025, primary markets reached a record 6,350 MW of capacity under construction, reflecting the immense scale requiring automated oversight. This expansion is supported by massive capital inflows, such as Microsoft's July 2024 allocation of $19 billion in quarterly capital expenditures, primarily for cloud and AI infrastructure.

Market Challenges

The structural incompatibility of legacy data center facilities serves as a formidable barrier to the Global Data Center Robotics Market. Most existing data centers were designed strictly for human maintenance, featuring narrow aisles, raised floors with weight limits, and uneven surfaces that effectively obstruct the movement of autonomous units. Retrofitting these brownfield sites to accommodate robotic navigation requires significant capital investment and often necessitates operational downtime, making the integration of standard robotic solutions commercially unviable for many operators. Consequently, robotic adoption remains largely confined to modern, purpose-built hyperscale facilities, leaving a vast segment of the established global infrastructure market inaccessible to vendors.

This physical disconnect directly curtails market expansion by preventing manufacturers from capitalizing on the urgent demand for automated security and monitoring in older facilities. According to AFCOM, in 2025, 57% of data center operators identified physical security threats as a primary concern, a 17% increase from the previous year. Despite this rising necessity for enhanced surveillance, the inability of legacy sites to support autonomous security patrols forces operators to continue relying on manual labor. This ongoing dependence on human workforce stifles the broader penetration of robotic technologies and dampens overall market growth rates.

Market Trends

The expansion of automated environmental monitoring and cooling optimization is becoming a dominant trend as operators exhaust manual efficiency gains. Robotic sensor platforms are increasingly deployed to create real-time thermal maps, enabling dynamic airflow adjustments that static sensors cannot achieve. This shift is driven by energy efficiency stagnation; according to the Uptime Institute's January 2025 report, 'Data Center Trends: Rack Density Rises While PUE and Outage Frequency Remain Flat', the industry average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) remained flat at 1.56 in 2024. This indicates that autonomous robotic integration is now critical for unlocking further energy savings by identifying granular thermal inefficiencies that human teams cannot detect.

Concurrently, the deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for security and inspection is surging, driven by the pressure to maximize facility utilization while maintaining strict physical control. As centers reach saturation, operators are pivoting toward robotic sentries that provide continuous surveillance without the risks associated with increased human foot traffic in sensitive areas. This adoption is accelerated by tightening capacity constraints; according to RCR Wireless in August 2025, North American colocation vacancy rates plummeted to 2.3%. This creates an environment where automated security is essential to manage densely occupied infrastructure without expanding human security teams.

