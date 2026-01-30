Global Insurance Broker Market Report 2025 | Competitive Landscapes and Regulatory Dynamics Offers Vital Insights for Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Insurance Broker Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed outlook of the Global insurance brokers. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).



The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional insurance brokers, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview, and developments in the industry. It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Insurance brokers.



It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the insurance brokers.

Insights on key market trends in the insurance brokers.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the insurance brokers.

Comparative analysis of leading insurance brokers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets.

Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Scope

It provides historical values for the global and regional Insurance brokers for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2025-29.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional Insurance brokers and market forecasts to 2029.

It provides key market trends in the Global Insurance brokers.

It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional insurers brokers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

Key Regulatory Trends

Global Overview

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Americas

Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Marsh McLennan

Aon

WTW

Gallagher

Brown & Brown

