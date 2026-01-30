First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“I’m happy to report that First Hawaiian finished 2025 with another strong quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Loans grew, retail and commercial deposits grew, and we remained the most profitable bank in the state.”

On January 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.  

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of its outstanding common stock.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $69.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $183.1 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $213.9 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.21%
  • Recorded a $7.7 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
  • Board of Directors adopted a $250.0 million stock repurchase program

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.0 billion at December 31, 2025 versus $24.1 billion at September 30, 2025.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $183.1 million from $14.1 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Total deposits were $20.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $213.9 million from $20.7 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $170.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to $169.3 million for the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin was 3.21% in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2 basis points compared to 3.19% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a $7.7 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $55.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $1.5 million lower compared to noninterest income of $57.1 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $125.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $0.6 million lower compared to noninterest expense of $125.7 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 55.1% and 55.3% for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 23.2% for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $168.5 million, or 1.18% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $165.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $35.7 million as of December 31, 2025 and $36.2 million as of September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs were $5.0 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $4.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total non-performing assets were $41.0 million, or 0.29% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $30.9 million, or 0.22% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2025.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.8 billion on December 31, 2025 versus $2.7 billion on September 30, 2025.    

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.27%, 13.17% and 14.42%, respectively, on December 31, 2025, compared with 9.16%, 13.24% and 14.49%, respectively, on September 30, 2025.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $26.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter. The average cost was $24.96 per share repurchased. Total repurchases in 2025 were $100.0 million.

As to the stock repurchase program, repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock may be conducted through open-market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of share repurchases, if any, will be subject to management’s discretion and various factors, including the Company’s capital position and financial performance, as well as market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason.

First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:  
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1600e9966e084b4dbab703adec5d98af, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com
  


Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024  2025 2024 
Operating Results:                
Net interest income $170,302 $169,331 $158,753  $663,742 $622,738 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  7,700  4,500  (750)  27,200  14,750 
Noninterest income  55,551  57,060  29,376   217,046  185,803 
Noninterest expense  125,102  125,744  124,143   499,345  501,189 
Net income  69,931  73,840  52,496   276,266  230,129 
Basic earnings per share  0.57  0.59  0.41   2.21  1.80 
Diluted earnings per share  0.56  0.59  0.41   2.20  1.79 
Dividends declared per share  0.26  0.26  0.26   1.04  1.04 
Dividend payout ratio  46.43% 44.07% 63.41 % 47.27% 58.10%
Performance Ratios(1):                
Net interest margin  3.21% 3.19% 3.03 % 3.15% 2.95%
Efficiency ratio  55.14% 55.29% 65.51 % 56.43% 61.57%
Return on average total assets  1.16% 1.22% 0.88 % 1.16% 0.96%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.21% 1.27% 0.92 % 1.21% 1.00%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  10.07% 10.81% 7.94 % 10.26% 9.00%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)  15.76% 17.08% 12.78 % 16.27% 14.74%
Average Balances:                
Average loans and leases $14,251,470 $14,209,282 $14,276,107  $14,264,604 $14,312,759 
Average earning assets  21,215,262  21,271,827  21,079,951   21,206,274  21,284,169 
Average assets  23,925,000  23,993,685  23,795,735   23,917,443  23,996,723 
Average deposits  20,510,346  20,411,117  20,249,573   20,389,375  20,373,975 
Average stockholders' equity  2,756,241  2,710,273  2,629,600   2,693,446  2,557,215 
Market Value Per Share:                
Closing  25.30  24.83  25.95   25.30  25.95 
High  26.56  26.72  28.80   28.28  28.80 
Low  22.65  23.48  22.08   20.32  19.48 
                  


  As of As of As of 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Loans and leases $14,312,529 $14,129,383 $14,408,258 
Total assets  23,955,252  24,098,728  23,828,186 
Total deposits  20,515,668  20,729,557  20,322,216 
Short-term borrowings      250,000 
Total stockholders' equity  2,769,365  2,733,921  2,617,486 
           
Per Share of Common Stock:          
Book value $22.57 $22.10 $20.70 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)  14.46  14.05  12.83 
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases  0.29% 0.22% 0.14%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases  1.18% 1.17% 1.11%
           
Capital Ratios:          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.17% 13.24% 12.80%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.17% 13.24% 12.80%
Total Capital Ratio  14.42% 14.49% 13.99%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.27% 9.16% 9.14%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.56% 11.34% 10.98%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  7.73% 7.52% 7.10%
           
Non-Financial Data:          
Number of branches  49  49  48 
Number of ATMs  273  275  273 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees  1,997  2,001  1,997 

__________________________

(1)  Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  
(2)  Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
  


Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024  2025 2024 
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $192,483 $196,441 $198,347  $774,419 $805,941 
Available-for-sale investment securities  14,997  13,470  12,767   54,086  54,306 
Held-to-maturity investment securities  15,711  15,920  17,071   64,577  69,376 
Other  13,648  16,744  11,977   58,221  50,421 
Total interest income  236,839  242,575  240,162   951,303  980,044 
Interest expense               
Deposits  66,441  70,851  78,465   279,290  335,717 
Short-term borrowings    2,195  2,685   7,421  19,988 
Other  96  198  259   850  1,601 
Total interest expense  66,537  73,244  81,409   287,561  357,306 
Net interest income  170,302  169,331  158,753   663,742  622,738 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  7,700  4,500  (750)  27,200  14,750 
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses  162,602  164,831  159,503   636,542  607,988 
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts  8,175  8,096  7,968   31,636  31,090 
Credit and debit card fees  15,570  15,850  14,834   61,807  64,401 
Other service charges and fees  13,829  13,807  13,132   53,153  45,862 
Trust and investment services income  9,205  9,212  9,449   36,941  38,306 
Bank-owned life insurance  5,204  6,314  5,713   20,613  17,861 
Investment securities (losses) gains, net      (26,171)  37  (26,171)
Other  3,568  3,781  4,451   12,859  14,454 
Total noninterest income  55,551  57,060  29,376   217,046  185,803 
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits  64,768  61,533  59,003   245,906  235,565 
Contracted services and professional fees  13,676  15,785  14,472   60,297  60,912 
Occupancy  7,092  7,098  7,708   30,224  28,971 
Equipment  14,550  13,834  14,215   56,292  53,902 
Regulatory assessment and fees  1,204  3,294  3,745   12,080  19,091 
Advertising and marketing  2,326  2,033  1,529   8,573  7,719 
Card rewards program  8,344  8,694  7,926   33,363  33,831 
Other  13,142  13,473  15,545   52,610  61,198 
Total noninterest expense  125,102  125,744  124,143   499,345  501,189 
Income before provision for income taxes  93,051  96,147  64,736   354,243  292,602 
Provision for income taxes  23,120  22,307  12,240   77,977  62,473 
Net income $69,931 $73,840 $52,496  $276,266 $230,129 
Basic earnings per share $0.57 $0.59 $0.41  $2.21 $1.80 
Diluted earnings per share $0.56 $0.59 $0.41  $2.20 $1.79 
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares  123,342,709  124,267,090  127,350,626   124,793,785  127,702,573 
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares  124,158,037  124,970,898  128,167,502   125,509,146  128,325,865 
                  


Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2025  2025  2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $228,734  $249,563  $258,057 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  1,249,018   1,606,080   912,133 
Investment securities:         
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,246,716 as of December 31, 2025, $2,178,092 as of September 30, 2025 and $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024)  2,076,233   1,986,717   1,926,516 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,188,775 as of December 31, 2025, $3,209,883 as of September 30, 2025 and $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024)  3,533,082   3,594,188   3,790,650 
Loans held for sale  1,370   468    
Loans and leases  14,312,529   14,129,383   14,408,258 
Less: allowance for credit losses  168,468   165,269   160,393 
Net loans and leases  14,144,061   13,964,114   14,247,865 
          
Premises and equipment, net  303,496   302,983   288,530 
Accrued interest receivable  77,641   77,878   79,979 
Bank-owned life insurance  513,182   507,950   491,890 
Goodwill  995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights  4,638   4,728   5,078 
Other assets  828,305   808,567   831,996 
Total assets $23,955,252  $24,098,728  $23,828,186 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing $13,968,376  $13,947,385  $13,347,068 
Noninterest-bearing  6,547,292   6,782,172   6,975,148 
Total deposits  20,515,668   20,729,557   20,322,216 
Short-term borrowings        250,000 
Retirement benefits payable  99,052   94,504   97,135 
Other liabilities  571,167   540,746   541,349 
Total liabilities  21,185,887   21,364,807   21,210,700 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,184,584 / 122,689,256 shares as of December 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 123,719,585 shares as of September 30, 2025 and issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024)  1,422   1,422   1,417 
Additional paid-in capital  2,576,540   2,572,156   2,560,380 
Retained earnings  1,078,885   1,041,573   934,048 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (368,140)  (388,149)  (463,994)
Treasury stock (19,495,328 shares as of December 31, 2025, 18,453,442 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024)  (519,342)  (493,081)  (414,365)
Total stockholders' equity  2,769,365   2,733,921   2,617,486 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $23,955,252  $24,098,728  $23,828,186 
             


Average Balances and Interest Rates                       Table 4
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,331.8 $13.2 3.95%$1,471.0 $16.3 4.40%$948.9 $11.3 4.75%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,035.3  15.0 2.94  1,921.2  13.5 2.80  1,987.7  12.7 2.56 
Non-Taxable  0.9   4.97  1.2   5.07  1.4   5.30 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,973.8  12.6 1.69  3,036.1  12.8 1.68  3,224.8  13.9 1.72 
Non-Taxable  594.3  3.5 2.37  595.5  3.6 2.39  601.7  3.9 2.56 
Total Investment Securities  5,604.3  31.1 2.22  5,554.0  29.9 2.15  5,815.6  30.5 2.10 
Loans Held for Sale  0.3   5.83  0.9   5.71  1.3   5.75 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial  2,131.5  31.9 5.94  2,144.0  33.6 6.22  2,157.8  35.2 6.50 
Commercial real estate  4,599.2  68.8 5.93  4,481.5  69.9 6.18  4,333.1  68.9 6.33 
Construction  804.5  13.3 6.55  891.9  15.2 6.78  990.7  17.4 6.99 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage  4,081.3  41.0 4.02  4,077.1  40.4 3.96  4,183.5  40.8 3.90 
Home equity line  1,175.7  14.0 4.71  1,167.0  14.0 4.76  1,157.1  13.3 4.55 
Consumer  1,022.1  19.8 7.70  1,018.4  19.6 7.63  1,033.2  19.0 7.29 
Lease financing  437.2  4.3 3.89  429.4  4.3 3.98  420.7  4.4 4.18 
Total Loans and Leases  14,251.5  193.1 5.38  14,209.3  197.0 5.51  14,276.1  199.0 5.55 
Other Earning Assets  27.4  0.4 5.69  36.6  0.4 4.72  38.1  0.7 6.73 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,215.3  237.8 4.46  21,271.8  243.6 4.55  21,080.0  241.5 4.56 
Cash and Due from Banks  221.1       243.3       226.2      
Other Assets  2,488.6       2,478.6       2,489.5      
Total Assets $23,925.0      $23,993.7      $23,795.7      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $6,288.5 $20.0 1.26%$6,331.6 $21.9 1.37%$5,940.3 $21.1 1.42%
Money Market  4,185.4  22.0 2.08  3,837.6  23.4 2.42  4,053.6  26.6 2.61 
Time  3,368.8  24.4 2.88  3,353.9  25.5 3.02  3,362.0  30.8 3.64 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  13,842.7  66.4 1.90  13,523.1  70.8 2.08  13,355.9  78.5 2.34 
Other Short-Term Borrowings       206.5  2.2 4.22  250.0  2.7 4.27 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  9.5  0.1 3.97  14.4  0.2 5.46  25.3  0.2 4.07 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  13,852.2  66.5 1.91  13,744.0  73.2 2.11  13,631.2  81.4 2.38 
Net Interest Income    $171.3      $170.4      $160.1   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.55%      2.44%      2.18%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.21%      3.19%      3.03%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,667.6       6,888.0       6,893.7      
Other Liabilities  649.0       651.4       641.2      
Stockholders' Equity  2,756.2       2,710.3       2,629.6      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,925.0      $23,993.7      $23,795.7      
                          

__________________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
  
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.0 million, $1.0 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
  
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
  


Average Balances and Interest Rates               Table 5
  Year Ended Year Ended 
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,313.6 $56.5 4.30%$900.8 $47.3 5.25%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                 
Taxable  1,929.6  54.0 2.80  2,090.0  54.2 2.60 
Non-Taxable  1.2  0.1 5.25  1.5  0.1 5.45 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                 
Taxable  3,067.9  52.2 1.70  3,321.6  56.6 1.70 
Non-Taxable  596.3  14.1 2.37  602.6  15.6 2.58 
Total Investment Securities  5,595.0  120.4 2.15  6,015.7  126.5 2.10 
Loans Held for Sale  0.4   6.00  1.3  0.1 6.02 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial  2,190.6  134.3 6.13  2,172.4  148.6 6.84 
Commercial real estate  4,473.9  272.0 6.08  4,310.1  282.3 6.55 
Construction  883.1  58.9 6.67  985.4  73.5 7.46 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgage  4,102.9  162.6 3.96  4,220.2  163.4 3.87 
Home equity line  1,161.8  54.4 4.68  1,162.9  51.0 4.39 
Consumer  1,018.5  77.5 7.61  1,051.5  73.4 6.98 
Lease financing  433.8  17.1 3.94  410.3  16.3 3.98 
Total Loans and Leases  14,264.6  776.8 5.45  14,312.8  808.5 5.65 
Other Earning Assets  32.7  1.7 5.17  53.6  3.1 5.88 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,206.3  955.4 4.51  21,284.2  985.5 4.63 
Cash and Due from Banks  230.6       238.3      
Other Assets  2,480.5       2,474.2      
Total Assets $23,917.4      $23,996.7      
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $6,275.4 $84.2 1.34%$5,990.7 $91.6 1.53%
Money Market  3,942.2  91.1 2.31  4,064.0  117.8 2.90 
Time  3,357.4  104.0 3.10  3,324.8  126.3 3.80 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  13,575.0  279.3 2.06  13,379.5  335.7 2.51 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  176.0  7.4 4.22  424.9  20.0 4.70 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  18.0  0.9 4.72  29.6  1.6 5.39 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  13,769.0  287.6 2.09  13,834.0  357.3 2.58 
Net Interest Income    $667.8      $628.2   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.42%      2.05%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.15%      2.95%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,814.4       6,994.5      
Other Liabilities  640.6       611.0      
Stockholders' Equity  2,693.4       2,557.2      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,917.4      $23,996.7      
                  

__________________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
  
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $4.1 million and $5.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
  
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
  


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
  Compared to September 30, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(1.5) $(1.6) $(3.1)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  0.8   0.7   1.5 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (0.3)  0.1   (0.2)
Non-Taxable     (0.1)  (0.1)
Total Investment Securities  0.5   0.7   1.2 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.2)  (1.5)  (1.7)
Commercial real estate  1.8   (2.9)  (1.1)
Construction  (1.4)  (0.5)  (1.9)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage     0.6   0.6 
Home equity line  0.1   (0.1)   
Consumer     0.2   0.2 
Lease financing  0.1   (0.1)   
Total Loans and Leases  0.4   (4.3)  (3.9)
Other Earning Assets  (0.1)  0.1    
Total Change in Interest Income  (0.7)  (5.1)  (5.8)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  (0.1)  (1.8)  (1.9)
Money Market  2.0   (3.4)  (1.4)
Time  0.1   (1.2)  (1.1)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  2.0   (6.4)  (4.4)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (1.1)  (1.1)  (2.2)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.1)     (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense  0.8   (7.5)  (6.7)
Change in Net Interest Income $(1.5) $2.4  $0.9 
             

__________________________

(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
  


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 7
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
  Compared to December 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $4.0  $(2.1) $1.9 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  0.4   1.9   2.3 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (1.1)  (0.2)  (1.3)
Non-Taxable  (0.1)  (0.3)  (0.4)
Total Investment Securities  (0.8)  1.4   0.6 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.4)  (2.9)  (3.3)
Commercial real estate  4.2   (4.3)  (0.1)
Construction  (3.1)  (1.0)  (4.1)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (1.0)  1.2   0.2 
Home equity line  0.2   0.5   0.7 
Consumer  (0.2)  1.0   0.8 
Lease financing  0.2   (0.3)  (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases  (0.1)  (5.8)  (5.9)
Other Earning Assets  (0.2)  (0.1)  (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income  2.9   (6.6)  (3.7)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  1.3   (2.4)  (1.1)
Money Market  0.8   (5.4)  (4.6)
Time     (6.4)  (6.4)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  2.1   (14.2)  (12.1)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (1.4)  (1.3)  (2.7)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.1)     (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense  0.6   (15.5)  (14.9)
Change in Net Interest Income $2.3  $8.9  $11.2 
             

__________________________

(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
  


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 8
  Year Ended December 31, 2025
  Compared to December 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $18.9  $(9.7) $9.2 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  (4.3)  4.1   (0.2)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (4.4)     (4.4)
Non-Taxable  (0.2)  (1.3)  (1.5)
Total Investment Securities  (8.9)  2.8   (6.1)
Loans Held for Sale  (0.1)     (0.1)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  1.2   (15.5)  (14.3)
Commercial real estate  10.4   (20.7)  (10.3)
Construction  (7.2)  (7.4)  (14.6)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (4.6)  3.8   (0.8)
Home equity line     3.4   3.4 
Consumer  (2.4)  6.5   4.1 
Lease financing  1.0   (0.2)  0.8 
Total Loans and Leases  (1.6)  (30.1)  (31.7)
Other Earning Assets  (1.1)  (0.3)  (1.4)
Total Change in Interest Income  7.2   (37.3)  (30.1)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  4.2   (11.6)  (7.4)
Money Market  (3.4)  (23.3)  (26.7)
Time  1.2   (23.5)  (22.3)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  2.0   (58.4)  (56.4)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (10.7)  (1.9)  (12.6)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.5)  (0.2)  (0.7)
Total Change in Interest Expense  (9.2)  (60.5)  (69.7)
Change in Net Interest Income $16.4  $23.2  $39.6 
             

__________________________

(1)The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
  


Loans and Leases        Table 9
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024
Commercial and industrial $2,171,333 $2,027,504 $2,247,428
Commercial real estate  4,590,326  4,513,706  4,463,992
Construction  808,275  881,462  918,326
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  4,096,300  4,077,946  4,168,154
Home equity line  1,178,527  1,170,822  1,151,739
Total residential  5,274,827  5,248,768  5,319,893
Consumer  1,025,838  1,013,663  1,023,969
Lease financing  441,930  444,280  434,650
Total loans and leases $14,312,529 $14,129,383 $14,408,258
          


Deposits        Table 10
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024
Demand $6,547,292 $6,782,172 $6,975,148
Savings  6,308,873  6,691,136  6,021,364
Money Market  4,289,370  3,874,614  4,027,334
Time  3,370,133  3,381,635  3,298,370
Total Deposits $20,515,668 $20,729,557 $20,322,216
          


Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More        Table 11
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024
Non-Performing Assets         
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $8,805 $1,084 $329
Commercial real estate  3,007  3,089  411
Construction  1,788  904  
Lease financing  734  169  
Total Commercial Loans  14,334  5,246  740
Residential Loans:         
Residential mortgage  16,423  16,702  12,768
Home equity line  10,271  8,385  7,171
Total Residential Loans  26,694  25,087  19,939
Consumer    600  
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases  41,028  30,933  20,679
Total Non-Performing Assets $41,028 $30,933 $20,679
          
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $318 $633 $1,432
Construction    2,063  536
Total Commercial Loans  318  2,696  1,968
Residential mortgage  55  627  1,317
Consumer  2,984  2,566  2,734
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $3,357 $5,889 $6,019
          
Total Loans and Leases $14,312,529 $14,129,383 $14,408,258
          


Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Balance at Beginning of Period $201,466  $201,172  $197,397  $193,240  $192,138  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  (1,478)  (1,106)  (851)  (4,731)  (3,615) 
Commercial real estate              (400) 
Lease financing     (580)     (662)    
Total Commercial Loans  (1,478)  (1,686)  (851)  (5,393)  (4,015) 
Home equity line           (30)    
Consumer  (5,186)  (4,719)  (4,774)  (19,473)  (18,002) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (6,664)  (6,405)  (5,625)  (24,896)  (22,017) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  193   410   298   1,202   919  
Commercial real estate           251     
Total Commercial Loans  193   410   298   1,453   919  
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage  14   14   30   157   119  
Home equity line  27   26   32   149   274  
Total Residential Loans  41   40   62   306   393  
Consumer  1,429   1,749   1,858   6,862   7,057  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off  1,663   2,199   2,218   8,621   8,369  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (5,001)  (4,206)  (3,407)  (16,275)  (13,648) 
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses  7,700   4,500   (750)  27,200   14,750  
Balance at End of Period $204,165  $201,466  $193,240  $204,165  $193,240  
Components:                
Allowance for Credit Losses $168,468  $165,269  $160,393  $168,468  $160,393  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments  35,697   36,197   32,847   35,697   32,847  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $204,165  $201,466  $193,240  $204,165  $193,240  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $14,251,470  $14,209,282  $14,276,107  $14,264,604  $14,312,759  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)  0.14 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.10 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding  1.18 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.11 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  4.11x  5.34x  7.76x  4.11x  7.76x 
                 

__________________________

(1)Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  


Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 13
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $ 321,132 $ 120,082 $ 61,358 $ 99,174 $ 150,013 $ 228,890 $ 1,007,162 $ 14,182 $ 2,001,993
Special Mention   3,790   825   1,900   1,940   341   841   3,819     13,456
Substandard   746     368   7,827   19   20,435   38,466     67,861
Other (1)   19,067   9,027   5,046   3,560   1,081   1,164   49,078     88,023
Total Commercial and Industrial   344,735   129,934   68,672   112,501   151,454   251,330   1,098,525   14,182   2,171,333
Current period gross charge-offs   1   170   775   547   407   2,800   31     4,731
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   732,672   288,924   389,773   735,412   566,285   1,525,374   115,640   6,881   4,360,961
Special Mention     681   37,667   43,819   41,393   21,317   1,314     146,191
Substandard     5,547   529   59,126   989   16,109   751     83,051
Other (1)             123       123
Total Commercial Real Estate   732,672   295,152   427,969   838,357   608,667   1,562,923   117,705   6,881   4,590,326
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   82,330   218,505   106,890   192,608   77,380   47,078   26,917     751,708
Special Mention         27,972     121       28,093
Substandard             904       904
Other (1)   7,773   8,300   4,760   4,019   160   1,872   686     27,570
Total Construction   90,103   226,805   111,650   224,599   77,540   49,975   27,603     808,275
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   122,978   80,669   89,475   43,015   9,087   91,109       436,333
Special Mention       556   42           598
Substandard     4,379   408   212           4,999
Total Lease Financing   122,978   85,048   90,439   43,269   9,087   91,109       441,930
Current period gross charge-offs     662               662
                            
Total Commercial Lending $ 1,290,488 $ 736,939 $ 698,730 $ 1,218,726 $ 846,748 $ 1,955,337 $ 1,243,833 $ 21,063 $ 8,011,864
Current period gross charge-offs $ 1 $ 832 $ 775 $ 547 $ 407 $ 2,800 $ 31 $ $ 5,393
                            

(continued)

                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $196,591 $146,779 $188,885 $455,130 $881,320 $1,479,533 $ $ $3,348,238
680 - 739  21,211  19,044  26,493  57,219  94,557  171,825      390,349
620 - 679  7,054  2,100  5,535  24,857  23,888  51,817      115,251
550 - 619    721  1,188  3,126  6,334  14,464      25,833
Less than 550    1,968  887  3,000  4,653  9,415      19,923
No Score(3)  8,082  5,093  5,384  15,829  9,523  44,549      88,460
Other(2)  20,152  7,771  11,625  13,530  13,640  32,144  9,384    108,246
Total Residential Mortgage  253,090  183,476  239,997  572,691  1,033,915  1,803,747  9,384    4,096,300
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater              939,884  1,068  940,952
680 - 739              171,306  1,520  172,826
620 - 679              40,928  637  41,565
550 - 619              13,464  843  14,307
Less than 550              8,069  71  8,140
No Score(3)              737    737
Total Home Equity Line              1,174,388  4,139  1,178,527
Current period gross charge-offs              30    30
                            
Total Residential Lending $253,090 $183,476 $239,997 $572,691 $1,033,915 $1,803,747 $1,183,772 $4,139 $5,274,827
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $30 $ $30
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater  113,519  65,981  42,560  49,118  20,240  4,462  102,761  110  398,751
680 - 739  86,088  47,861  28,552  24,684  10,429  2,974  87,662  529  288,779
620 - 679  44,816  20,455  11,809  11,804  5,695  2,379  50,406  963  148,327
550 - 619  9,253  8,439  6,414  7,503  3,497  2,004  16,764  832  54,706
Less than 550  2,491  4,263  3,213  3,809  1,948  1,287  5,745  498  23,254
No Score(3)  1,775  5  40  5    22  36,868  156  38,871
Other(2)  4,536        547  1,009  67,058    73,150
Total Consumer Lending $262,478 $147,004 $92,588 $96,923 $42,356 $14,137 $367,264 $3,088 $1,025,838
Current period gross charge-offs $802 $2,494 $1,693 $1,873 $947 $2,425 $8,367 $872 $19,473
                            
Total Loans and Leases $1,806,056 $1,067,419 $1,031,315 $1,888,340 $1,923,019 $3,773,221 $2,794,869 $28,290 $14,312,529
Current period gross charge-offs $803 $3,326 $2,468 $2,420 $1,354 $5,225 $8,428 $872 $24,896
                            

__________________________

(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of December 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
  
(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of December 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.
  
(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
  


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $69,931 $73,840 $52,496 $276,266 $230,129 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $2,756,241 $2,710,273 $2,629,600 $2,693,446 $2,557,215 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,760,749 $1,714,781 $1,634,108 $1,697,954 $1,561,723 
                 
Average total assets $23,925,000 $23,993,685 $23,795,735 $23,917,443 $23,996,723 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $22,929,508 $22,998,193 $22,800,243 $22,921,951 $23,001,231 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)  10.07% 10.81% 7.94% 10.26% 9.00%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  15.76% 17.08% 12.78% 16.27% 14.74%
                 
Return on average total assets(1)  1.16% 1.22% 0.88% 1.16% 0.96%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.21% 1.27% 0.92% 1.21% 1.00%
                 


  As of As of As of 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Total stockholders' equity $2,769,365 $2,733,921 $2,617,486 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $1,773,873 $1,738,429 $1,621,994 
           
Total assets $23,955,252 $24,098,728 $23,828,186 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $22,959,760 $23,103,236 $22,832,694 
           
Shares outstanding  122,689,256  123,719,585  126,422,898 
           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.56% 11.34% 10.98%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.73% 7.52% 7.10%
           
Book value per share $22.57 $22.10 $20.70 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $14.46 $14.05 $12.83 
           

__________________________

(1)  Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  

