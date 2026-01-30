Purchase, George & Murphey Attorney Eric Purchase Volunteers as Judge at Erie County PBA Mock Trial Competition

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchase, George & Murphey is proud to announce that attorney and firm Shareholder, Eric Purchase , served as a volunteer judge today at the Pennsylvania Bar Association Young Lawyers Division (PBA/YLD) Mock Trial Competition in Erie County, one of the largest high school mock trial programs in the nation.

The annual competition brings together more than 290 student teams from across Pennsylvania, giving aspiring young advocates the chance to act as lawyers and witnesses in simulated civil trials conducted before real judges and jury panels. Volunteer attorneys play a critical role in the program, serving as judges, advisors, scorekeepers, and regional coordinators.

Winning teams advance to represent Pennsylvania at the national mock trial competition.

“Programs like the PBA Mock Trial Competition are where the next generation of lawyers first discovers the power of advocacy and the responsibility that comes with it,” said Purchase. “It is incredibly rewarding to see students think on their feet, work as teams, and engage seriously with the legal system at such a young age.”

Purchase, George & Murphey has long supported civic education and professional mentorship throughout northwestern Pennsylvania, and the firm views participation in initiatives like the mock trial program as a vital investment in the future of the legal profession and the local community.

About Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C.

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Purchase, George & Murphey is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The firm is known for its tenacious advocacy, compassionate client service, and track record of successful outcomes in complex injury and wrongful death cases. With deep roots in the Erie community and a fierce commitment to justice, the firm continues to serve as a voice for those harmed by negligence or wrongdoing.

Media Contact: