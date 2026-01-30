Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf as Securities Fraud Class Action Settles

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) as a securities fraud class action has now reached a settlement. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement . The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Lifecore and individual defendants have entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action for $3,750,000.

