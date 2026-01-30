Obagi Medical and VIO Med Spa Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced VIO Med Spa as a launch partner for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. VIO Med Spa was selected for its rapid growth, expert-led approach to advanced aesthetic treatments, and dedication to delivering high-quality, results-driven care across its expanding national network of locations.

Through this real-world evaluation collaboration, VIO Med Spa will conduct a structured, multi-site assessment of Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ across its practices. The program will leverage VIO Med Spa’s strengths in innovative injectables, personalized wellness protocols, and patient-focused education to generate robust real-world evidence on the filler’s performance in diverse, high-volume aesthetic environments.

“At VIO Med Spa, we’re committed to elevating aesthetic medicine through clinical excellence, innovation, and exceptional patient outcomes,” said Dr. Alan Durkin, Chief Medical Officer of VIO Med Spa. “Obagi’s ALOHA Program perfectly aligns with our mission by emphasizing real-world data and integrated skincare-injectable protocols. This partnership allows us to contribute meaningful insights that enhance results for our patients and advance the industry as a whole.”

The ALOHA Program evaluates both clinical performance and patient experience while providing providers with comprehensive Obagi protocols to boost satisfaction, build lasting relationships, and achieve consistent, high-quality outcomes. Standardized data will be collected across participating VIO Med Spa locations. The program kicks off at the upcoming VIO University program which includes 2 days of immersive expert led training for the VIO network of practices.

“Partnering with a dynamic, growth-oriented leader like VIO Med Spa reinforces Obagi’s commitment to launching aesthetics solutions grounded in authentic, practice-based evidence,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA collaboration with VIO Med Spa brings together clinical expertise, operational scale, and a shared passion for transformative patient care across the evolving med spa landscape.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About VIO Med Spa

VIO Med Spa is a nationally recognized, award-winning franchise of full-service medical spas specializing in advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, facials, and more. With dozens of locations nationwide and a focus on clinical excellence and patient safety, VIO Med Spa delivers innovative, results-oriented care led by expert providers. For more information, visit www.viomedspa.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

