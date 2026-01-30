Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted common share (“EPS”), compared to $10.8 million, or $1.63 EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the quarterly return on assets was 1.38%, and the quarterly return on equity was 12.60%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $42.8 million, or $6.38 EPS, compared to $34.2 million, or $4.95 EPS, for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the return on assets was 1.33%, and the return on equity was 12.58%.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights

The fourth quarter of 2025 financial results included record-high quarterly net income, an improved net interest margin, along with solid growth in loans, deposits, and assets. We also renewed and increased the stock repurchase program for 2026.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.4 million, up $614,000, or 5.7%, from the third quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter was impacted by a $1.4 million increase in net interest income, combined with $216,000 of nonrecurring noninterest income as further described below.

Net interest income and net interest margin fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) increased for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter.

The Company participates as a member in the JAM FINTOP Banktech, L.P. fund (“JAM FINTOP”). During the third quarter of 2025, JAM FINTOP completed the sale of an investment, which led to distributions of capital and income. As a result, in the fourth and third quarters of 2025, other income (loss) included nonrecurring JAM FINTOP partnership income of $127,000 and $253,000, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, loan and deposit income benefited from the receipt of $89,000 in nonrecurring loan-related fees.

As of December 31, 2025, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $2.25 billion, up $75.6 million, or 3.5%, from $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, we experienced robust new loan and commitment activity, combined with funding of loan construction commitments.

As of December 31, 2025, assets were $3.35 billion, up $136.5 million, or 4.2%, from $3.21 billion as of September 30, 2025, driven by a $124.6 million increase in deposits.

Deposits totaled $2.96 billion as of December 31, 2025, up $124.6 million, or 4.4%, from $2.84 billion as of September 30, 2025, primarily due to the seasonal inflow of funds from public entity customers combined with higher customer deposit balances.

We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In 2025, our cash dividend was $0.54 per common share, which was a 50.0% increase from $0.36 per common share paid in 2024.

The 2025 stock repurchase program authorized us to purchase up to $5.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. We repurchased shares on the open market during the second quarter of 2025, when we repurchased 11,748 shares at an aggregate cost of $656,000, excluding excise tax. The 2025 stock repurchase program expired on December 31, 2025, with $4.3 million of available capacity.

During 2025, we completed two privately negotiated stock repurchases for an aggregate of 200,000 shares of our common stock at a total purchase price of $10.4 million, excluding excise tax. These repurchases were supplemental to our 2025 stock repurchase program.

In 2025, we repurchased 211,748 shares of our common stock. For the year ended December 31, 2025, these repurchases benefited earnings per share by $0.10.

On December 18, 2025, our Board of Directors approved the renewal and increase of our stock repurchase program for 2026. The 2026 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $10.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026.





Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the financial results for both the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full year. We completed two consecutive quarters of record-high net income along with record-high annual net income for 2025. Net income for 2025 was $42.8 million, which was $8.5 million, or 24.9%, higher than 2024. These results were driven by very strong loan growth throughout 2025, which contributed to an improved net interest margin FTE and higher net interest income.

“For the fourth quarter of 2025, our net interest margin FTE increased for the ninth consecutive quarter to 3.51% as we repriced assets at higher yields, while also managing our cost of deposits as the Federal Reserve lowered rates. This allowed us to increase the net interest margin FTE by 8 basis points (“bp(s)”) and net interest income by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“While loan growth had been steady throughout 2025, we are extremely pleased with loans HFI increasing 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 8.4% for 2025. Loan activity picked up in the fourth quarter as new and existing clients continued to invest and expand their businesses. This loan activity occurred throughout all of our Louisiana markets.

“We are excited about our growth momentum and are moving forward on several organic expansion projects. In Shreveport, construction is underway on a new lending headquarters building adjacent to our East Kings banking center, which we expect to be completed in the summer of 2026. In early January 2026, we held a ground-breaking ceremony for our second full-service banking center in the Acadiana Market, located on Camellia Boulevard.

“The fourth quarter of 2025 wrapped up a record year for our Company and a good year for Louisiana and our communities. We continue to invest in expanding our full-service, relationship banking model, which has been well received across the state. We look forward to 2026 and to the opportunities ahead.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $28.2 million, which was $1.4 million, or 5.0%, higher than the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin FTE increased 8 bps to 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the prior quarter. These improvements were driven by a $1.1 million increase in loan income, mainly from higher loan balances and a 3 bp increase to loan yields. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the average rate on new and renewed loans was 6.72%. Also contributing to these improvements were a $448,000 increase in securities income and a 9 bp increase to securities yield, due to purchasing a significant amount of securities at the end of the third quarter, along with $35.4 million in the fourth quarter, at favorable yields. These improvements were further driven by a $305,000 decrease in interest expense due to lower rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts. The lower deposit rates contributed to an 8 bp decrease in the cost of deposits. These favorable variances were partially offset by lower income on short-term liquid assets due to reductions to the target federal funds range and a lower balance of short-term liquid assets.

In 2025, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) held rates consistent through mid-September, then reduced the federal funds range by a series of 25 bp cuts in September, October, and December, bringing the range to 3.50%-3.75%. In response, we adjusted loan and deposit rates. The market’s expectation is that the FOMC may lower the target federal funds range by 25-50 bps in 2026. Income on short-term liquid assets follows the target federal funds range, which we expect to decrease in 2026. In 2026, we project $261.4 million of fixed rate loans at 5.85% to mature and $434.0 million of floating rate loans at 6.24% to reprice. We expect to redeploy these balances into loans with slightly higher rates. We also expect to receive $125.3 million in securities cash flows at 3.69%, which we plan to redeploy into securities at higher yields. Rates on interest-bearing transaction deposits could be lowered with target federal funds range reductions. We expect $573.9 million in time deposits at 3.57% to mature in 2026, with the opportunity to reprice slightly lower. Depending on balance sheet activity and the interest rate environment, we expect net interest income and net interest margin FTE to increase slightly in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, down $76,000, or 1.5%, from the previous quarter.

Other income was $189,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, down $189,000, or 50.0%, from the previous quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, JAM FINTOP completed the sale of an investment, which led to distributions of capital and income. As a result, the fourth and third quarters of 2025 included nonrecurring JAM FINTOP partnership income of $127,000 and $253,000, respectively.

The Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) partnerships reported a loss of $197,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $75,000 in the previous quarter. This $122,000, or 162.7%, decrease was mainly due to fund value adjustments as an SBIC fund continues its wind-down phase. We expect SBIC income to fluctuate in future quarters.

Loan and deposit income was $454,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $61,000, or 15.5%, from the previous quarter. The fourth quarter of 2025 benefited from the receipt of $89,000 in nonrecurring loan-related fees.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses totaled $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $362,000, or 2.0%, from the previous quarter.

Personnel expenses totaled $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $443,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related accruals. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, we had 375 and 377 total employees, respectively.

Technology expenses totaled $893,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, up $62,000, or 7.5%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to $48,000 of computer workstation upgrades.

Loans

Loans HFI as of December 31, 2025, were $2.25 billion, an increase of $75.6 million, or 3.5%, from $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, we experienced robust new loan and commitment activity, combined with funding of loan construction commitments. As of December 31, 2025, we had $142.5 million of unfunded construction loan commitments, which we expect to fund over time.

Loans HFI by Category December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Change from

September 30, 2025 to

December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Amount

Percent Amount

Percent $ Change % Change Real estate: Commercial real estate $ 920,294 40.9 % $ 896,211 41.2 % $ 24,083 2.7 % One-to-four family residential 628,762 28.0 % 618,320 28.5 % 10,442 1.7 % Construction and development 221,214 9.8 % 202,589 9.3 % 18,625 9.2 % Commercial and industrial 392,824 17.5 % 369,245 17.0 % 23,579 6.4 % Tax-exempt 57,541 2.6 % 59,465 2.7 % (1,924 ) (3.2 %) Consumer 28,034 1.2 % 27,243 1.3 % 791 2.9 % Total loans HFI $ 2,248,669 100.0 % $ 2,173,073 100.0 % $ 75,596 3.5 %



Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

NPAs totaled $3.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million, or 44.9%, from September 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual and past due loans. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.11% and 0.08% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $750,000 for loans, which was $100,000 higher than the provision for credit losses of $650,000 for the prior quarter due to loan growth. As of December 31, 2025, the ACL was $23.4 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.04% as of December 31, 2025 and 1.05% as of September 30, 2025. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.00% for the third quarter of 2025.

Deposits

As of December 31, 2025, deposits were $2.96 billion, an increase of $124.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to September 30, 2025. The increase in deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the seasonal inflow of funds from public entity customers combined with higher customer deposit balances.

Deposits by Account Type December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Change from

September 30, 2025 to

December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Balance

% of Total Balance

% of Total $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 913,868 30.8 % $ 918,974 32.4 % $ (5,106 ) (0.6 %) Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 198,724 6.7 % 164,184 5.8 % 34,540 21.0 % NOW accounts 490,376 16.5 % 407,458 14.3 % 82,918 20.4 % Money market accounts 580,949 19.6 % 571,562 20.1 % 9,387 1.6 % Savings accounts 168,889 5.7 % 164,347 5.8 % 4,542 2.8 % Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 407,539 13.8 % 413,121 14.6 % (5,582 ) (1.4 %) Time deposits greater than $250,000 203,067 6.9 % 199,137 7.0 % 3,930 2.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,049,544 69.2 % 1,919,809 67.6 % 129,735 6.8 % Total deposits $ 2,963,412 100.0 % $ 2,838,783 100.0 % $ 124,629 4.4 %





Deposits by Customer Type December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Change from

September 30, 2025 to

December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Balance

% of Total Balance

% of Total $ Change

% Change Consumer $ 1,397,775 47.2 % $ 1,366,716 48.1 % $ 31,059 2.3 % Commercial 1,270,069 42.8 % 1,248,666 44.0 % 21,403 1.7 % Public 295,568 10.0 % 223,401 7.9 % 72,167 32.3 % Total deposits $ 2,963,412 100.0 % $ 2,838,783 100.0 % $ 124,629 4.4 %



Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2025, was $365.2 million, compared to $351.3 million as of September 30, 2025. The $13.8 million, or 3.9%, increase in stockholders’ equity during the fourth quarter of 2025 was attributable to $11.4 million of net income, a $3.3 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, and $112,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $986,000 in cash dividends related to a $0.15 per share cash dividend that we paid on December 18, 2025.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and realized book value per share as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies’ reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in New Orleans, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Years Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net Income $ 11,415 $ 10,801 $ 9,306 $ 42,764 $ 34,235 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.74 $ 1.63 $ 1.37 $ 6.40 $ 4.96 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.63 $ 1.37 $ 6.38 $ 4.95 Book value per share $ 55.52 $ 53.42 $ 47.18 $ 55.52 $ 47.18 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 55.29 $ 53.18 $ 46.95 $ 55.29 $ 46.95 Realized book value per share(1) $ 62.11 $ 60.51 $ 56.07 $ 62.11 $ 56.07 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 0.36 Shares outstanding 6,576,609 6,576,609 6,777,238 6,576,609 6,777,238 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,576,609 6,616,826 6,797,469 6,677,053 6,898,286 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,604,082 6,640,839 6,816,299 6,705,177 6,918,060 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 12.60 % 12.62 % 11.46 % 12.58 % 11.02 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.38 % 3.04 % 3.33 % 2.91 % Net interest margin FTE 3.51 % 3.43 % 3.09 % 3.38 % 2.96 % Efficiency ratio 54.99 % 56.06 % 58.71 % 55.84 % 60.29 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 75.88 % 76.55 % 73.97 % 75.88 % 73.97 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 30.84 % 32.37 % 30.89 % 30.84 % 30.89 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.66 % Operating expense to average assets 2.20 % 2.22 % 2.14 % 2.19 % 2.14 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: NPAs to assets 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.16 % ACL to loans HFI 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to assets 10.90 % 10.93 % 10.15 % 10.90 % 10.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.86 % 10.89 % 10.11 % 10.86 % 10.11 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 18.03 % 18.18 % 18.13 % 18.03 % 18.13 % Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.02 % 17.17 % 17.12 % 17.02 % 17.12 % Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 17.02 % 17.17 % 17.12 % 17.02 % 17.12 % Tier I risk-based capital to average assets 12.21 % 12.17 % 11.86 % 12.21 % 11.86 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,685 $ 33,651 $ 42,453 $ 36,438 $ 30,558 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 187,707 127,404 167,989 215,717 238,417 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 647,310 636,679 566,981 566,874 550,148 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 122,619 124,853 127,305 129,686 131,796 Equity securities, at fair value 3,031 3,019 2,990 2,981 2,937 Nonmarketable equity securities 2,407 2,387 2,368 2,349 2,328 Loans held for sale 3,148 3,260 4,711 2,178 2,547 Loans held for investment 2,248,669 2,173,073 2,138,580 2,114,742 2,075,013 Allowance for credit losses (23,399 ) (22,801 ) (22,222 ) (21,835 ) (21,731 ) Premises and equipment, net 59,270 58,573 58,622 59,034 59,441 Accrued interest receivable 11,131 10,281 10,027 10,553 10,048 Bank-owned life insurance 31,267 31,041 30,817 30,593 30,380 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 1,487 1,564 2,489 2,611 2,733 Other assets 29,032 29,833 33,436 32,965 33,433 Total Assets $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363 $ 3,168,092 $ 3,186,432 $ 3,149,594 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 913,868 $ 918,974 $ 897,997 $ 906,540 $ 866,496 Interest-bearing deposits 2,049,544 1,919,809 1,912,608 1,919,136 1,938,610 Total Deposits 2,963,412 2,838,783 2,810,605 2,825,676 2,805,106 Accrued interest payable 6,128 6,681 6,242 6,463 7,583 Lease liabilities 1,544 1,623 2,613 2,739 2,864 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,676 15,965 13,282 18,238 14,302 Total Liabilities 2,985,760 2,863,052 2,832,742 2,853,116 2,829,855 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 27,543 27,543 32,896 38,710 38,655 Additional paid-in capital 3,217 3,105 2,992 2,871 2,777 Retained earnings 377,731 367,302 357,488 348,093 338,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (43,341 ) (46,639 ) (58,026 ) (56,358 ) (60,247 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 365,150 351,311 335,350 333,316 319,739 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363 $ 3,168,092 $ 3,186,432 $ 3,149,594





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 31,664 $ 30,612 $ 28,285 $ 120,047 $ 108,969 Interest on securities 5,873 5,425 4,623 21,301 17,089 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,642 2,079 2,699 8,445 11,077 Dividends on stock 20 33 23 93 95 Total Interest and Dividend Income 39,199 38,149 35,630 149,886 137,230 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 10,958 11,263 11,943 44,329 47,936 Total Interest Expense 10,958 11,263 11,943 44,329 47,936 Net Interest Income 28,241 26,886 23,687 105,557 89,294 Provision for credit losses 750 650 300 2,300 1,200 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 27,491 26,236 23,387 103,257 88,094 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,430 1,442 1,452 5,591 5,674 Debit card income, net 898 852 960 3,823 3,836 Mortgage loan income 649 652 652 2,398 2,490 Brokerage income 1,287 1,131 924 4,733 3,791 Loan and deposit income 454 393 463 1,724 2,034 Bank-owned life insurance income 226 224 216 887 851 Gain (Loss) on equity securities 13 28 (91 ) 94 (28 ) SBIC income (loss) (197 ) (75 ) 346 55 1,453 Other income (loss) 189 378 73 659 340 Total Noninterest Income 4,949 5,025 4,995 19,964 20,441 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 10,954 10,511 9,769 41,704 38,623 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,749 1,846 1,716 7,143 6,691 Technology expenses 893 831 884 3,378 3,182 Advertising 324 293 313 1,236 1,374 Other business development expenses 584 531 486 2,127 2,076 Data processing expense 713 724 681 2,447 2,331 Other taxes 583 604 547 2,408 2,407 Loan and deposit expenses 315 356 334 1,131 895 Legal and professional expenses 550 605 658 2,399 2,657 Regulatory assessment expenses 439 430 428 1,648 1,654 Other operating expenses 1,147 1,158 1,024 4,474 4,264 Total Operating Expenses 18,251 17,889 16,840 70,095 66,154 Income Before Income Tax Expense 14,189 13,372 11,542 53,126 42,381 Income tax expense 2,774 2,571 2,236 10,362 8,146 Net Income $ 11,415 $ 10,801 $ 9,306 $ 42,764 $ 34,235





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,214,161 $ 31,664 5.60 % $ 2,151,676 $ 30,612 5.57 % Securities - taxable 625,220 4,900 3.13 % 587,806 4,452 3.03 % Securities - tax-exempt 183,911 973 2.12 % 184,712 973 2.11 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 166,797 1,642 3.85 % 186,144 2,079 4.37 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,389 20 3.34 % 2,370 33 5.54 % Total interest-earning assets 3,192,478 $ 39,199 4.82 % 3,112,708 $ 38,149 4.81 % Allowance for credit losses (23,037 ) (22,416 ) Noninterest-earning assets 120,146 107,647 Total assets $ 3,289,587 $ 3,197,939 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,348,461 $ 5,527 1.63 % $ 1,301,285 $ 5,764 1.76 % Time deposits 608,448 5,431 3.54 % 606,373 5,499 3.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,956,909 10,958 2.22 % 1,907,658 11,263 2.34 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,956,909 $ 10,958 2.22 % 1,907,658 $ 11,263 2.34 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 947,506 927,503 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,770 23,278 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 973,276 950,781 Stockholders’ equity 359,402 339,500 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,289,587 $ 3,197,939 Net interest income $ 28,241 $ 26,886 Net interest spread 2.60 % 2.47 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.38 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.51 % 3.43 % Cost of deposits 1.50 % 1.58 % Cost of funds 1.36 % 1.44 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.3 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,145,150 $ 120,047 5.52 % $ 2,046,339 $ 108,969 5.24 % Securities - taxable 586,645 17,392 2.96 % 554,194 13,098 2.36 % Securities - tax-exempt 186,379 3,909 2.10 % 193,368 3,991 2.06 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 195,507 8,445 4.26 % 210,959 11,077 5.22 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,360 93 3.92 % 2,273 95 4.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3,116,041 $ 149,886 4.76 % 3,007,133 $ 137,230 4.50 % Allowance for credit losses (22,313 ) (21,646 ) Noninterest-earning assets 110,043 102,951 Total assets $ 3,203,771 $ 3,088,438 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,318,439 $ 22,403 1.70 % $ 1,246,528 $ 23,082 1.85 % Time deposits 601,214 21,926 3.65 % 593,817 24,854 4.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,919,653 44,329 2.31 % 1,840,345 47,936 2.60 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,919,653 $ 44,329 2.31 % 1,840,345 $ 47,936 2.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 920,009 910,507 Accrued interest and other liabilities 24,271 26,884 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 944,280 937,391 Stockholders’ equity 339,838 310,702 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,203,771 $ 3,088,438 Net interest income $ 105,557 $ 89,294 Net interest spread 2.45 % 1.90 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 2.91 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.38 % 2.96 % Cost of deposits 1.56 % 1.74 % Cost of funds 1.42 % 1.59 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.9 million and $2.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



