Agricultural Calcium Market to Reach USD 29.62 Billion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable and Precision Farming Trends

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global agricultural calcium market is quietly becoming one of the most essential pillars of modern farming. Valued at USD 23.60 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach USD 29.62 billion by 2030, growing at a steady CAGR of 4.6% (2025–2030).

What’s driving this momentum? A fundamental shift in how agriculture approaches soil restoration, nutrient efficiency, livestock productivity, and sustainability compliance.

Why Calcium Is Becoming Non-Negotiable in Agriculture

Today’s farmers are no longer chasing yield alone. The focus has shifted to soil recovery, pH correction, and preventive nutrition—and calcium sits at the center of this transformation.

Intensive farming depletes calcium from soils, leading to acidification, poor soil structure, and reduced nutrient uptake, especially in field crops and horticulture. As a result, inputs such as agricultural lime and calcium carbonate have become essential tools for rebuilding soil resilience.

On the livestock side, poultry and dairy farms rely heavily on feed-grade calcium to ensure:

Strong bone development

Superior eggshell quality

Higher milk yields

Improved feed efficiency

With rising global standards for egg quality, milk output, and clean-label animal nutrition, calcium has evolved from a basic mineral into a core agricultural input—serving both crop and animal systems.

Opportunity Spotlight: Specialty Crops & Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA)

The rapid expansion of specialty crops, high-value horticulture, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) presents a major growth opportunity for agricultural calcium.

These production systems demand:

Precise nutrient control

Stable soil or substrate pH

High nutrient availability for premium-quality output

Calcium plays a critical role in ensuring structural integrity, nutrient balance, and consistent crop performance—making it indispensable for greenhouse farming, hydroponics, and intensive horticulture.

Asia Pacific’s Dominance in the Agricultural Calcium Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global agricultural calcium market, supported by:

A vast agricultural base and food security requirements

Widespread soil acidity challenges

Heavy use of calcium minerals for pH correction, soil structure improvement, and nutrient absorption

Rapid adoption of modern and precision farming practices

For large-scale producers across the region, calcium is no longer optional—it’s foundational.

By form, powdered calcium is expected to hold the largest market agricultural calcium market share through 2030.

Its dominance is driven by:

Easy field application and uniform soil coverage

Faster reaction for pH correction and soil conditioning

Seamless blending into compound animal feed

Lower processing and production costs

With its affordability, flexibility, and performance efficiency, powder calcium continues to lead both soil and feed applications.

Natural Minerals: The Fastest-Growing Type Segment

Natural mineral calcium is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the period, aligning perfectly with the rise of organic, regenerative, and sustainable farming systems.

Products such as Azomite, Kelzyme, and trace-mineral-rich calcium rock dusts offer:

Improved soil structure and long-term fertility

Balanced pH correction

Added trace elements for plant and animal health

Reduced reliance on synthetic additives

As clean-label and low-processed inputs gain favor, natural mineral calcium is rapidly moving into the mainstream.

Competitive Landscape: Key Agricultural Calcium Market Players

The agricultural calcium industry features a strong mix of global leaders and regional specialists, including:

Yara International

Omya International AG

Sibelco

Carmeuse

Coromandel International Ltd.

Imerys

Saint-Gobain Formula

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Graymont

Kemin Industries, Inc.

CALC Group

EuroChem Group

Recent Industry Developments