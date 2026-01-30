Pacific Financial Corp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings of $3.1 Million, or $0.31 per Diluted Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or (the “Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025, and $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The current quarter’s net income relative to the prior quarter reflects an increase in net interest income and non-interest income offset by a provision for credit losses versus a recapture for credit losses in the prior quarter and higher non-interest expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased 22% to $11.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in 2024. Except for year-end December 31, 2024 financials, all results are unaudited.

The Board of Directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on January 28, 2026. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026. This is an increase from $0.14 per share in the prior quarter.

“Loan and deposit growth continue to reflect positive trends as our banking teams develop new relationships and expand existing ones. This growth has contributed to increasing net interest income throughout the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead to 2026, we remain encouraged by the resilience of our local economy, the caliber of our management teams, the soundness of our strategic direction and the strength of the Company’s financial position.”

“Our strong net interest margin, deposit base and credit quality metrics remain core operating principals for the Company which allows us to deliver a solid return on average equity, which was 9.77% in 2025, and payments of dividends to shareholders, which totaled $0.56 per share in 2025,” said Portmann.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.98% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 1.12% for the third quarter 2025, and 0.74% for the fourth quarter 2024.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.84%, compared to 11.50% the preceding quarter, and 7.27% the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income increased slightly to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the prior quarter, and increased $1.5 million from $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased to 4.11%, compared to 4.25% the preceding quarter, and increased from 3.99% for the fourth quarter a year ago.

A provision for credit losses of $120,000 was recognized in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a recapture of $49,000 in the preceding quarter and a recapture of $103,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Gross portfolio loan balances increased slightly to $775.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $772.2 million at September 30, 2025, and increased 10%, or $71.0 million, from $704.9 million one year earlier.

Total deposits increased $8.9 million to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to the previous quarter and increased $108.2 million, or 11%, from one year earlier.

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio declined to 0.01%, or $124,000 for the current quarter ended December 31, 2025. Substandard loans increased $794,000 to $2.0 million and special mention assets increased $6.6 million to $16.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Shareholder equity increased $3.1 million during the quarter largely due to net income and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss marks on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by dividend payments. Tangible book value per share was $11.27 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.34 from $9.93 at December 31, 2024, representing growth in tangible book value per share of 13%. Total dividends paid to shareholders over the past year totaled $0.56 per share.

Pacific Financial and Bank of the Pacific continue to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements. At December 31, 2025, Pacific Financial’s estimated leverage ratio was 10.8% and its estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 17.3%.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.26 billion one quarter earlier, and $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024.

Cash and interest earning deposits decreased $9.5 million to $114.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $124.3 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $34.7 million from $80.2 million one year earlier. The decrease in cash and interest earning deposits in the current quarter largely relates to funding higher yielding loan originations and investment purchases.

During the fourth quarter of 2025 liquidity metrics continued to be strong. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s short-term funding sources totaled $617.2 million. This represents a coverage ratio of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of 193%. Included in available sources are collateralized credit lines the Company has established with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Additionally, the Bank has $60.0 million of unsecured borrowing lines from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end. Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.

Investment securities increased $18.8 million to $322.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $303.8 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $18.1 million compared to a year ago. The increase in investment securities was funded from deposit growth and a reallocation of interest earning cash deposits. The largest investment category was collateralized mortgage obligations, which accounted for 54% of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2025 compared to 52% at September 30, 2025 and 48% at December 31, 2024. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased 11 basis points during the current quarter to 3.50% from 3.61% the prior quarter and increased 5 basis points from 3.45% the fourth quarter a year ago. The current quarter decline was related to the decrease in yield as floating rate securities repriced downwards as prime and SOFR index rates declined during the quarter. Partially offsetting that decline in yield was purchases of $23.1 million with an average yield of 4.80%. The adjusted duration of the portfolio was 4.2 years at December 31, 2025.

Gross loans balances increased $3.6 million, to $775.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $772.2 million at September 30, 2025. Year-over-year gross loan growth was 10%, or $71.0 million as the Company originated $217.8 million in loans in 2025. Loan originations for the year included $30 million in SBA commercial loan purchases during the third quarter. The largest categories of growth were in commercial and agriculture, multi-family, and commercial real estate, both owner-occupied and non-owner occupied. The loan pipeline continues to be supported by sustained business development activity of the Company’s commercial lending teams.

The Company manages concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is collateralized with assets predominantly within the Company’s Western Washington and Oregon markets. Loans classified as commercial real estate for regulatory concentration purposes totaled $291.3 million at December 31, 2025, or 201% of total risk-based capital.

Credit quality: Nonperforming assets remain minimal at $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets at December 31, 2025. While the total of loans designated as special mention increased $6.6 million to $16.2 million during the quarter, the ratio to total loans remained relatively low at 2.09%. The increase was primarily due to a single owner-occupied CRE loan with a balance of $5.9 million that was downgraded in November 2025. The Company has zero other real estate owned as of December 31, 2025.

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”): ACL-loans increased $235,000 to $9.3 million, or 1.20% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.17% at September 30, 2025. The ratio of ACL to non-government guaranteed loans was 1.26% at December 31, 2025. During the quarter, gross recoveries of $182,000 was recorded to the ACL.

A provision for credit losses of $120,000 was recorded in the current quarter largely reflecting new originations and economic variables compared to a benefit for credit losses of $49,000 in the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $8.9 million to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to the previous quarter and increased $108.2 million from $1.01 billion one year earlier. A majority of the increase for the current quarter was due to increased money-market balances and time deposits, which were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand balances. Year-over-year growth was primarily a result of increased money-market balances and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits at quarter end, including non-interest-bearing deposits of 36% of deposits, and interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits representing 18%, 23%, and 10% of total deposits, respectively. CDs as a percentage of deposits increased slightly to 13% of total deposits compared to the prior quarter. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits supports a lower cost core deposits portfolio.

Shareholders’ equity was $126.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $123.3 million at September 30, 2025, and $113.9 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to $3.1 million in net income and a $1.3 million decrease in unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale securities partially offset by $1.4 million in dividends to shareholders. Net unrealized losses (after-tax) included in shareholders’ equity on available-for-sale securities were $9.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $11.0 million at September 30, 2025, and $17.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Book value per common share was $12.61 at December 31, 2025, compared to $12.31 at September 30, 2025, and $11.26 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $11.27 at December 31, 2025, compared to $10.97 at September 30, 2025, and $9.93 at December 31, 2024. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.0% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.8% the prior quarter and one year earlier.

Regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continue to exceed well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the Company’s leverage ratio at 10.8% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.3% as of December 31, 2025. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of regulatory reports.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income remained relatively unchanged, increasing slightly by $22,000, to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $1.5 million compared to $10.9 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. The marginal change in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter reflects increased interest income from larger average loan and investment security balances, partially offset by decreased yields on interest earning assets and increased deposit interest expense.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 4.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 4.25% the prior quarter and increased from 3.99% in the fourth quarter a year ago. During the current quarter, the FOMC decreased the federal funds rate twice; totaling 50 basis points. During the quarter, yields on interest-earning assets indexed to the federal funds rate, SOFR or prime rate were impacted by the 50 basis point decrease. The impact was partially offset by repricing of lower-yielding loans and investment purchases during the quarter.

Yields on portfolio loans decreased 5 basis points during the fourth quarter to 5.96% from 6.01% the preceding quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased 11 basis points to 3.50% from 3.61% over the same time period and yields on interest-earning deposits decreased 45 basis points. The Company continues to actively monitor and manage its cost of funds. For the current quarter, the Company’s total cost of funds increased slightly to 1.08% compared to 1.05% for the preceding quarter, primarily as a result of higher balances of money-market accounts and time-deposit during the quarter, and decreased from 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits at 36% continues to help reduce volatility in deposit costs.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $3.6 million to $47.8 million compared to $44.2 million for the like period a year ago. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of growth in total interest-earning assets including increased balances in loans and investments. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the net interest margin remained at 4.18%. Over the past year, the FOMC has decreased the federal funds target rate 75 basis points while an additional 100 basis points decrease was implemented in the second half of 2024.

Noninterest income increased to $1.7 million for the current quarter and decreased slightly compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter a year earlier. The decrease compared to one year earlier was primarily due to the loss of revenue associated with the mortgage banking division which was closed in late 2024. Fee and service charge income increased to $1.5 million in the current quarter compared to $1.3 million the previous quarter and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income was $5.8 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to the loss of gross revenue associated with the mortgage banking division which closed in late 2024.

Noninterest expenses increased to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $9.4 million for the prior quarter and decreased from $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily related to increases in incentive and payroll accruals, and state taxes. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased expenses associated with the mortgage banking division which was closed in late 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total non-interest expenses were $38.5 million, compared to $39.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio was to 71.21% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 68.47% in the preceding quarter and 79.80% in the same quarter a year ago.

Income tax expense: Federal and Oregon state income tax expenses totaled $792,000 for the current quarter, and $904,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 20.3% and 20.6%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax-exempt income on tax-exempt loans and investments, affordable housing tax credit financing, and investments in bank-owned life insurance.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(In 000s, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Change From Twelve Months Ended Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2024

$ % Earnings Ratios & Data Net Income $ 3,119 $ 3,478 $ 2,162 $ (359 ) -10 % $ 957 44 % $ 11,645 $ 9,532 $ 2,113 22 % Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.12 % 0.74 % -0.14 % 0.24 % 0.95 % 0.84 % 0.11 % Return on average equity 9.84 % 11.50 % 7.27 % -1.66 % 2.57 % 9.77 % 8.20 % 1.57 % Efficiency ratio(1) 71.21 % 68.47 % 79.80 % 2.74 % -8.59 % 71.90 % 76.69 % -4.79 % Net-interest margin %(2) 4.11 % 4.25 % 3.99 % -0.14 % 0.12 % 4.18 % 4.18 % 0.00 % Share Ratios & Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) -11 % $ 0.10 48 % $ 1.16 $ 0.93 $ 0.23 Diluted earning per share $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ (0.04 ) -11 % $ 0.10 48 % $ 1.16 $ 0.92 $ 0.24 Book value per share(3) $ 12.61 $ 12.31 $ 11.26 $ 0.30 2 % $ 1.35 12 % Tangible book value per share(4) $ 11.27 $ 10.97 $ 9.93 $ 0.30 3 % $ 1.34 13 % Common shares outstanding 10,020 10,020 10,110 - 0 % (90 ) -1 % PFLC stock price $ 12.75 $ 11.59 $ 12.45 $ 1.16 10 % $ 0.30 2 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ - 0 % $ - 0 % $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ - 0 % Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,275,116 $ 1,263,138 $ 1,153,563 $ 11,978 1 % $ 121,553 11 % Portfolio Loans $ 775,852 $ 772,220 $ 704,865 $ 3,632 0 % $ 70,987 10 % Deposits $ 1,122,935 $ 1,114,040 $ 1,014,731 $ 8,895 1 % $ 108,204 11 % Investments $ 322,555 $ 303,804 $ 304,502 $ 18,751 6 % $ 18,053 6 % Shareholders equity $ 126,390 $ 123,329 $ 113,856 $ 3,061 2 % $ 12,534 11 % Liquidity Ratios Short-term funding to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits 193 % 187 % 217 % 6 % -24 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 29 % 28 % 25 % 1 % 4 % Portfolio loans to deposits ratio 69 % 69 % 69 % 0 % 0 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets to assets 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.09 % -0.02 % -0.08 % Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.16 % -0.03 % -0.14 % Loan losses to avg portfolio loans -0.07 % 0.03 % -0.04 % -0.10 % -0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.26 % 0.03 % -0.06 % Capital Ratios (PFC) Total risk-based capital ratio 17.3 % 17.1 % 17.5 % 0.2 % -0.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.1 % 15.9 % 16.3 % 0.2 % -0.2 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.6 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 0.2 % -0.1 % Leverage ratio 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.3 % -0.1 % -0.5 % Tangible common equity ratio 9.0 % 8.8 % 8.8 % 0.2 % 0.2 % (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.

(3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.





INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Quarter Ended

Change From Twelve Months Ended Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2024

$ % Interest Income Loan interest & fee income $ 11,561 $ 11,469 $ 10,340 $ 92 1 % $ 1,221 12 % $ 44,174 $ 41,192 $ 2,982 7 % Interest earning cash income 1,029 957 942 72 8 % 87 9 % 4,318 3,833 485 13 % Investment income 2,778 2,760 2,590 18 1 % 188 7 % 10,944 9,978 966 10 % Interest Income 15,368 15,186 13,872 182 1 % 1,496 11 % 59,436 55,003 4,433 8 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 2,865 2,695 2,796 170 6 % 69 2 % 10,825 9,829 996 10 % Other borrowings interest expense 198 208 225 (10 ) -5 % (27 ) -12 % 818 951 (133 ) -14 % Interest Expense 3,063 2,903 3,021 160 6 % 42 1 % 11,643 10,780 863 8 % Net Interest Income 12,305 12,283 10,851 22 0 % 1,454 13 % 47,793 44,223 3,570 8 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 120 (49 ) (103 ) 169 -345 % 223 -217 % 542 168 374 223 % Net Interest Income after provision 12,185 12,332 10,954 (147 ) -1 % 1,231 11 % 47,251 44,055 3,196 7 % Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 1,492 1,255 1,267 237 19 % 225 18 % 5,157 4,791 366 8 % Gain on sale of investments, net - - - - 0 % - 0 % (165 ) 121 (286 ) -236 % Gain on sale of loans, net - - 267 - 0 % (267 ) -100 % (2 ) 1,132 (1,134 ) -100 % Income on bank-owned insurance 198 195 250 3 2 % (52 ) -21 % 775 800 (25 ) -3 % Other non-interest income 5 9 (9 ) (4 ) -44 % 14 -156 % 30 25 5 20 % Non-Interest Income 1,695 1,459 1,775 236 16 % (80 ) -5 % 5,795 6,869 (1,074 ) -16 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,336 5,851 6,288 485 8 % 48 1 % 24,260 24,944 (684 ) -3 % Occupancy 600 566 768 34 6 % (168 ) -22 % 2,375 2,574 (199 ) -8 % Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment 320 318 289 2 1 % 31 11 % 1,244 1,127 117 10 % Marketing & donations 177 135 149 42 31 % 28 19 % 623 680 (57 ) -8 % Professional services 247 278 267 (31 ) -11 % (20 ) -7 % 1,077 1,163 (86 ) -7 % Data Processing & IT 1,221 1,245 1,380 (24 ) -2 % (159 ) -12 % 4,933 4,921 12 0 % Other 1,068 1,016 934 52 5 % 134 14 % 4,016 3,775 241 6 % Non-Interest Expense 9,969 9,409 10,075 560 6 % (106 ) -1 % 38,528 39,184 (656 ) -2 % Income before income taxes 3,911 4,382 2,654 (471 ) -11 % 1,257 47 % 14,518 11,740 2,778 24 % Provision for income taxes 792 904 492 (112 ) -12 % 300 61 % 2,873 2,208 665 30 % Net Income $ 3,119 $ 3,478 $ 2,162 $ (359 ) -10 % 957 44 % $ 11,645 $ 9,532 $ 2,113 22 % Effective tax rate 20.3 % 20.6 % 18.5 % -0.3 % 1.8 % 19.8 % 18.8 % 1.0 %

BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from % of Total ($ in 000s) Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 14,769 $ 17,650 $ 18,136 $ (2,881 ) -16 % $ (3,367 ) -19 % 1 % 1 % 2 % Interest earning deposits 100,037 106,637 62,015 (6,600 ) -6 % 38,022 61 % 8 % 9 % 6 % Investment securities 322,555 303,804 304,502 18,751 6 % 18,053 6 % 25 % 24 % 26 % Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees 775,266 771,526 704,248 3,740 0 % 71,018 10 % 61 % 61 % 61 % Allowance for credit losses (9,292 ) (9,057 ) (8,851 ) (235 ) 3 % (441 ) 5 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Net loans 765,974 762,469 695,397 3,505 0 % 70,577 10 % 60 % 60 % 60 % Premises & equipment 16,133 16,412 16,952 (279 ) -2 % (819 ) -5 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Goodwill & Other Intangibles 13,435 13,435 13,435 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bank-owned life Insurance 28,824 28,626 28,333 198 1 % 491 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other assets 13,389 14,105 14,793 (716 ) -5 % (1,404 ) -9 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Assets $ 1,275,116 $ 1,263,138 $ 1,153,563 $ 11,978 1 % $ 121,553 11 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,122,935 $ 1,114,040 $ 1,014,731 $ 8,895 1 % $ 108,204 11 % 88 % 88 % 88 % Borrowings 13,403 13,403 13,403 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Other liabilities 12,388 12,366 11,573 22 0 % 815 7 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Common Stock & Retained Earnings 136,105 134,357 131,160 1,748 1 % 4,945 4 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (9,715 ) (11,028 ) (17,304 ) 1,313 -12 % 7,589 -44 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Shareholders' equity 126,390 123,329 113,856 3,061 2 % 12,534 11 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,275,116 $ 1,263,138 $ 1,153,563 $ 11,978 1 % $ 121,553 11 % 100 % 100 % 100 %







INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Period Ended

Change from % of Total Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Investment Securities Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 173,544 $ 156,667 $ 147,262 $ 16,877 11 % $ 26,282 18 % 54 % 52 % 48 % Mortgage backed securities 46,751 44,927 46,112 1,824 4 % 639 1 % 14 % 15 % 15 % U.S. Government and agency securities 58,830 58,770 67,716 60 0 % (8,886 ) -13 % 18 % 19 % 22 % Municipal securities 43,430 43,440 43,412 (10 ) 0 % 18 0 % 14 % 14 % 15 % Investment Securities $ 322,555 $ 303,804 $ 304,502 $ 18,751 6 % $ 18,053 6 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Held to maturity securities $ 28,382 $ 29,028 $ 41,442 $ (646 ) -2 % $ (13,060 ) -32 % 9 % 10 % 14 % Available for sale securities $ 294,173 $ 274,776 $ 263,060 $ 19,397 7 % $ 31,113 12 % 91 % 90 % 86 % Government & Agency securities $ 279,101 $ 260,339 $ 261,063 $ 18,762 7 % $ 18,038 7 % 87 % 86 % 86 % AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 42,768 $ 42,780 $ 42,773 $ (12 ) 0 % $ (5 ) 0 % 13 % 14 % 14 % Non-rated securities $ 686 $ 685 $ 666 $ 1 0 % $ 20 3 % 0 % 0 % 0 % AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (12,613 ) $ (14,404 ) $ (22,437 ) $ 1,791 -12 % $ 9,824 -44 % -4 % -5 % -7 %





LIQUIDITY (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from % of Deposits ($ in 000s) Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Short-term Funding Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,558 $ 112,645 $ 67,951 $ (6,087 ) -5 % $ 38,607 57 % 9 % 10 % 7 % Unencumbered AFS Securities 142,377 122,817 158,472 19,560 16 % (16,095 ) -10 % 13 % 11 % 16 % Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB) 368,249 345,066 324,187 23,183 7 % 44,062 14 % 33 % 31 % 32 % Short-term Funding $ 617,184 $ 580,528 $ 550,610 $ 36,656 6 % $ 66,574 12 % 55 % 52 % 55 %





PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Period Ended

Change from % of Total Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Portfolio Loans Commercial & agriculture $ 106,694 $ 99,469 $ 75,240 $ 7,225 7 % $ 31,454 42 % 14 % 14 % 10 % Real estate: Construction and development 35,716 34,574 42,725 1,142 3 % (7,009 ) -16 % 5 % 4 % 6 % Residential 1-4 family 103,341 102,588 103,489 753 1 % (148 ) 0 % 13 % 13 % 15 % Multi-family 81,327 82,342 68,978 (1,015 ) -1 % 12,349 18 % 10 % 11 % 10 % CRE -- owner occupied 188,387 188,814 165,120 (427 ) 0 % 23,267 14 % 24 % 24 % 23 % CRE -- non owner occupied 177,167 177,384 159,582 (217 ) 0 % 17,585 11 % 23 % 23 % 23 % Farmland 28,537 29,692 26,864 (1,155 ) -4 % 1,673 6 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Consumer 54,683 57,357 62,867 (2,674 ) -5 % (8,184 ) -13 % 7 % 7 % 9 % Portfolio Loans 775,852 772,220 704,865 $ 3,632 0 % $ 70,987 10 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Less: ACL (9,292 ) (9,057 ) (8,851 ) Less: deferred fees (586 ) (694 ) (617 ) Net loans $ 765,974 $ 762,469 $ 695,397 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 291,305 $ 291,421 $ 267,857 $ (116 ) 0 % $ 23,448 9 % 38 % 38 % 38 % Total Risk Based Capital(1) $ 144,884 $ 142,676 $ 139,458 $ 2,208 2 % $ 5,426 4 % CRE to Risk Based Capital(1) 201 % 204 % 192 % -3 % 9 %





CRE--MULTI-FAMILY & NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Period Ended

Change from % of Total Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Collateral Composition(2) Multifamily $ 83,239 $ 83,463 $ 73,575 $ (224 ) 0 % $ 9,664 13 % 31 % 31 % 30 % Hospitality 32,165 31,961 31,369 204 1 % 796 3 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Retail 31,572 31,901 36,813 (329 ) -1 % (5,241 ) -14 % 12 % 12 % 15 % Mixed Use 29,366 28,906 22,662 460 2 % 6,704 30 % 11 % 11 % 9 % Mini Storage 23,847 22,828 25,028 1,019 4 % (1,181 ) -5 % 9 % 9 % 10 % Office 21,212 21,405 23,921 (193 ) -1 % (2,709 ) -11 % 8 % 8 % 10 % Industrial 17,313 17,251 14,723 62 0 % 2,590 18 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Special Purpose 17,312 17,234 6,921 78 0 % 10,391 150 % 6 % 6 % 3 % Warehouse 10,063 10,230 7,531 (167 ) -2 % 2,532 34 % 4 % 4 % 3 % Other 2,146 2,591 3,155 (445 ) -17 % (1,009 ) -32 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Total $ 268,235 $ 267,770 $ 245,698 $ 465 0 % $ 22,537 9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % (1) Bank of the Pacific (2) Includes loans in process of construction





CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Period Ended

Change from Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % Risk Rating Distribution Pass $ 757,625 $ 761,416 $ 691,350 $ (3,791 ) 0 % $ 66,275 10 % Special Mention 16,205 9,576 10,811 6,629 69 % 5,394 50 % Substandard 2,022 1,228 2,704 794 65 % (682 ) -25 % Portfolio Loans $ 775,852 $ 772,220 $ 704,865 $ 3,632 0 % $ 70,987 10 % Nonperforming Assets Nonaccruing loans 124 365 1,094 $ (241 ) -66 % (970 ) -89 % Other real estate owned - - - - 0 % - 0 % Nonperforming Assets $ 124 $ 365 $ 1,094 $ (241 ) -66 % (970 ) -89 % Credit Metrics Classified loans1to portfolio loans 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.38 % 0.10 % -0.12 % ACL to classified loans1 459.55 % 737.54 % 327.33 % -277.99 % 132.22 % Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2 0.16 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.09 % -0.02 % -0.08 % Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.16 % -0.03 % -0.14 % (1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans.







DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Period Ended

Change from % of Total Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025

2025

2024

Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 198,049 $ 196,236 $ 194,526 $ 1,813 1 % $ 3,523 2 % 18 % 18 % 19 % Money market 255,825 244,546 193,324 11,279 5 % 62,501 32 % 23 % 22 % 19 % Savings 112,658 112,056 115,520 602 1 % (2,862 ) -2 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Time deposits (CDs) 150,492 139,238 135,485 11,254 8 % 15,007 11 % 13 % 12 % 13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 717,024 692,076 638,855 24,948 4 % 78,169 12 % 64 % 62 % 62 % Non-interest bearing demand 405,911 421,964 375,876 (16,053 ) -4 % 30,035 8 % 36 % 38 % 38 % Total deposits $ 1,122,935 $ 1,114,040 $ 1,014,731 $ 8,895 1 % $ 108,204 11 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Insured Deposits $ 628,621 $ 627,746 $ 629,600 $ 875 0 % $ (979 ) 0 % 56 % 56 % 62 % Collateralized Deposits 174,023 175,802 131,327 (1,779 ) -1 % 42,696 33 % 15 % 16 % 13 % Uninsured Deposits 320,291 310,492 253,804 9,799 3 % 66,487 26 % 29 % 28 % 25 % Total Deposits $ 1,122,935 $ 1,114,040 $ 1,014,731 $ 8,895 1 % $ 108,204 11 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Consumer Deposits $ 518,554 $ 487,753 $ 466,826 $ 30,801 6 % $ 51,728 11 % 47 % 44 % 46 % Business Deposits 419,780 439,480 406,308 (19,700 ) -4 % 13,472 3 % 37 % 39 % 40 % Public Deposits 184,601 186,807 141,597 (2,206 ) -1 % 43,004 30 % 16 % 17 % 14 % Total Deposits $ 1,122,935 $ 1,114,040 $ 1,014,731 $ 8,895 1 % $ 108,204 11 % 100 % 100 % 100 %







NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Quarter Ended

Change From Twelve Months Ended Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024 $ % $ % 2025

2024

$ % Average Interest Bearing Balances Portfolio loans $ 770,436 $ 758,282 $ 703,811 $ 12,154 2 % $ 66,625 9 % $ 738,560 $ 697,527 $ 41,033 6 % Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 1,033 $ - 0 % $ (1,033 ) -100 % $ - $ 1,125 $ (1,125 ) -100 % Investment securities $ 318,025 $ 306,286 $ 302,501 $ 11,739 4 % $ 15,524 5 % $ 309,566 $ 291,133 $ 18,433 6 % Interest earning cash $ 102,834 $ 85,895 $ 78,296 $ 16,939 20 % $ 24,538 31 % $ 99,918 $ 72,893 $ 27,025 37 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,191,295 $ 1,150,463 $ 1,085,641 $ 40,832 4 % $ 105,654 10 % $ 1,148,044 $ 1,062,678 $ 85,366 8 % Non-interest bearing deposits $ 420,140 $ 418,092 $ 388,227 $ 2,048 0 % $ 31,913 8 % $ 401,698 $ 388,561 $ 13,137 3 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 695,293 $ 662,796 $ 628,475 $ 32,497 5 % $ 66,818 11 % $ 677,732 $ 607,678 $ 70,054 12 % Total Deposits $ 1,115,433 $ 1,080,888 $ 1,016,702 $ 34,545 3 % $ 98,731 10 % $ 1,079,430 $ 996,239 $ 83,191 8 % Borrowings $ 13,457 $ 13,403 $ 13,403 $ 54 0 % $ 54 0 % $ 13,417 $ 13,403 $ 14 0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 708,750 $ 676,199 $ 641,878 $ 32,551 5 % $ 66,872 10 % $ 691,149 $ 621,081 $ 70,068 11 % Yield / Cost $(1) Portfolio loans $ 11,577 $ 11,485 $ 10,336 $ 92 1 % $ 1,241 12 % $ 44,231 $ 41,169 $ 3,062 7 % Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 16 $ - 0 % $ (16 ) -100 % $ - $ 71 $ (71 ) -100 % Investment securities $ 2,805 $ 2,787 $ 2,622 $ 18 1 % $ 183 7 % $ 11,057 $ 10,107 $ 950 9 % Interest-bearing cash $ 1,029 $ 957 $ 942 $ 72 8 % $ 87 9 % $ 4,318 $ 3,833 $ 485 13 % Total interest-earning assets $ 15,411 $ 15,229 $ 13,916 $ 182 1 % $ 1,495 11 % $ 59,606 $ 55,180 $ 4,426 8 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,865 $ 2,695 $ 2,796 $ 170 6 % $ 69 2 % $ 10,825 $ 9,829 $ 996 10 % Borrowings $ 198 $ 208 $ 225 $ (10 ) -5 % $ (27 ) -12 % $ 818 $ 951 $ (133 ) -14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,063 $ 2,903 $ 3,021 $ 160 6 % $ 42 1 % $ 11,643 $ 10,780 $ 863 8 % Net interest income $ 12,348 $ 12,326 $ 10,895 $ 22 0 % $ 1,453 13 % $ 47,963 $ 44,400 $ 3,563 8 % Yield / Cost %(1) Yield on portfolio loans 5.96 % 6.01 % 5.84 % -0.05 % 0.12 % 5.99 % 5.90 % 0.09 % Yield on investment securities 3.50 % 3.61 % 3.45 % -0.11 % 0.05 % 3.57 % 3.47 % 0.10 % Yield on interest-bearing cash 3.97 % 4.42 % 4.79 % -0.45 % -0.82 % 4.32 % 5.26 % -0.94 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.63 % 1.61 % 1.77 % 0.02 % -0.14 % 1.60 % 1.62 % -0.02 % Cost of borrowings 5.84 % 6.16 % 6.68 % -0.32 % -0.84 % 6.10 % 7.10 % -1.00 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.17 % 0.03 % -0.09 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 0.00 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.13 % 5.25 % 5.10 % -0.12 % 0.03 % 5.19 % 5.19 % 0.00 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.70 % 1.87 % 0.01 % -0.16 % 1.68 % 1.74 % -0.06 % Net interest spread 3.42 % 3.55 % 3.23 % -0.13 % 0.19 % 3.51 % 3.45 % 0.06 % Net interest margin 4.11 % 4.25 % 3.99 % -0.14 % 0.12 % 4.18 % 4.18 % 0.00 % (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.









ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited)

($ in 000s)

Quarter Ended

Change From Twelve Months Ended Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025

2025

2024

$ % $ % 2025

2024

$ % ACL-Loans Beginning of period balance $ 9,057 $ 9,222 $ 8,897 $ (165 ) -2 % $ 160 2 % $ 8,851 $ 8,530 $ 321 4 % Charge-offs (50 ) (59 ) (32 ) 9 -15 % (18 ) 56 % (261 ) (129 ) (132 ) 102 % Recoveries 182 5 105 177 3540 % 77 73 % 188 124 64 52 % Net (charge-off) recovery 132 (54 ) 73 186 -344 % 59 81 % (73 ) (5 ) (68 ) 1360 % Provision (recapture) 103 (111 ) (119 ) 214 -193 % 222 -187 % 514 326 188 58 % End of period balance $ 9,292 $ 9,057 $ 8,851 $ 235 3 % $ 441 5 % $ 9,292 $ 8,851 $ 441 5 % Net charge-off (recovery) to average portfolio loans -0.07 % 0.03 % -0.04 % -0.10 % -0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.26 % 0.03 % -0.06 % 1.20 % 1.26 % -0.06 % ACL-Unfunded Loans Commitments Beginning of period balance $ 551 $ 489 $ 524 $ 62 13 % $ 27 5 % $ 540 $ 698 $ (158 ) -23 % Provision (recapture) 17 62 16 (45 ) -73 % 1 6 % 28 (158 ) 186 -118 % End of period balance $ 568 $ 551 $ 540 $ 17 3 % $ 28 5 % $ 568 $ 540 $ 28 5 %





ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.28 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company’s operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

