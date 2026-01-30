BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Loss of $12.0 Million in Fourth Quarter 2025

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter was ($0.73) compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.22 in the preceding quarter and $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2026, to common shareholders of record on February 11, 2026.

“As previously noted in our Form 8-K filed on January 16, 2026, our fourth-quarter results reflect a $15.1 million pre-tax write-down on an isolated cannabis-related real estate owned (REO) property, as well as $16.3 million in additional net charge-offs, primarily within the Bank’s C&I loan portfolio. Throughout 2025, management took decisive, proactive steps to address asset quality while simultaneously strengthening our capital position and liquidity profile. These actions have created a more resilient foundation and position us well as we enter 2026,” said Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bank.

“In alignment with our commitment to prudent balance-sheet management, the Board of Directors has made the strategic decision to adjust our quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share. The Board continues to prioritize long-term shareholder value creation, focusing on improving earnings performance and disciplined capital allocation,” added Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.674 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.687 billion at September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin increased to 3.03 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.88 percent for the third quarter of 2025, and 2.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The total yield on our interest-earning assets was 5.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 5.23 percent for the third quarter of 2025, and 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The total cost of our interest-bearing liabilities decreased 8 basis points to 2.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025, and decreased 59 basis points from 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 120.0 percent compared to 62.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 62.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was (1.44) percent, compared to 0.50 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.36 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was (15.0) percent, compared to 5.4 percent in the prior quarter, and 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 53.3 percent at December 31, 2025, compared to 40.4 percent at the prior quarter-end and 77.8 percent at December 31, 2024. Total non-accrual loans were $63.3 million at December 31, 2025, $93.5 million at September 30, 2025, and $44.7 million at December 31, 2024. The sequential decline in non-accruals resulted primarily from the favorable resolution of non-accrual loans, underscoring management’s disciplined approach to improving overall asset quality.

The provision for credit losses was $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.2 million.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $2.691 billion at December 31, 2025, decreased from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $319.7 million, or 8.9 percent, to $3.279 billion at December 31, 2025, from $3.599 billion at December 31, 2024. This decrease is largely the result of a successful strategic initiative to enhance our capital ratios. The decrease in total assets was mainly driven by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $40.7 million, or 12.8 percent, to $276.6 million at December 31, 2025, from $317.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the reduction of the Bank’s exposure to wholesale funding by paying down higher cost brokered deposits and FHLB advances.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $305.2 million, or 10.2 percent, to $2.691 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024, due to loan sales, payoffs, paydowns and charge-offs. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases totaling $151.0 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $90.6 in commercial business loans, $61.5 million in construction loans and $5.6 million in 1-4 family residential loans and home equity loans. The allowance for credit losses decreased $1.1 million to $33.7 million, or 53.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.24 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $34.8 million, or 77.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024.

Total investments increased by $24.4 million, or 21.9 percent, to $135.6 million at December 31, 2025, from $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, representing current year purchases, net of investments called during 2025.

Deposits decreased by $77.3 million, or 2.8 percent, to $2.674 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits, transaction accounts and savings accounts decreased $97.1 million, $41.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, and were offset by increases in money market accounts and certificate of deposit accounts which totaled $70.7 million.

Debt obligations decreased by $220.1 million to $278.2 million at December 31, 2025, from $498.3 million at December 31, 2024, due to maturities and paydowns of our FHLB advances. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.53 percent at December 31, 2025, and 4.35 percent at December 31, 2024. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of December 31, 2025 was 0.46 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 9.25 percent at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $19.6 million, or 6.1 percent, to $304.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $323.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the decrease in retained earnings of $25.4 million, or 17.9 percent, to $116.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $141.9 million at December 31, 2024, caused largely by the $12.5 million net loss in 2025, due to additions to the allowance for credit losses and the $15.1 million (pre-tax) write down of the cannabis-related REO property. Offsetting this was a decrease in our accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in our additional paid in capital.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Income Statement Review

The Company reported a net loss of $12.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This decrease was due to a $15.1 million charge on an OREO property in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $8.0 million more in credit loss provisioning. This was offset by $6.7 million less in income tax provisioning and $2.0 million more in net interest income for the same period.

Interest income decreased by $4.1 million, or 8.8 percent, to $42.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $46.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $330.3 million, or 9.4 percent, to $3.172 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $3.502 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, while the average yield decreased 1 basis point to 5.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Interest expense decreased by $6.1 million to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 59 basis points to 2.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $307.3 million to $2.435 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.743 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin increased to 3.03 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, slightly offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $16.3 million in net charge-offs compared to $4.1 million in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the net charge-offs primarily related to the Bank’s C&I loan portfolio. The largest of these charge-offs was a $6.4 million C&I loan, and $1.4 million of these net charge-offs were attributable to the Bank’s Business Express loans. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $63.3 million, or 2.32 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, as compared to $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $33.7 million, or 1.24 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, and $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $1.0 million to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $938 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to a $562 thousand increase in gains on sale of loans as prior year included $554 thousand of losses on loan sales, an increase in BOLI income of $365 thousand, and less realized and unrealized losses on equity investments of $234 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $17.0 million, or 118.5 percent, to $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to non-interest expense of $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in these expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by REO property expenses of $15.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 tied to the write-down of the cannabis-related REO property. Salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, advertising and promotions and data processing costs increased $843 thousand, $235 thousand, $234 thousand and $228 thousand, respectively.

The income tax provision decreased by $6.7 million, to an income tax benefit of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to a $1.3 million provision for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $31.2 million to a net loss of $12.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, from earnings of $18.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by provisioning for loan loss expense being $30.4 million higher and non-interest expense being $20.8 million higher. This was offset by the tax provision being $13.4 million lower, non-interest income being $5.6 million higher, and the net interest income being $1.0 million higher.

Net interest income was $1.0 million higher as interest expense decreased by $22.1 million, or 21.6 percent, to $79.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, from $102.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Offsetting the decrease in interest expense, interest income decreased by $21.1 million, or 10.9 percent, to $173.0 million for 2025, from $194.0 million for 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $308.5 million, or 8.6 percent, to $3.296 billion at December 31, 2025, from $3.605 billion at December 31, 2024. The average yield decreased 13 basis points to 5.25 percent from 5.38 percent when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, with the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in interest earning assets was primarily a result of loans and interest-bearing bank balances declining, on average, $298.6 million and $38.8 million, respectively. This was offset by an increase in average investment securities of $28.9 million.

Net interest margin increased to 2.82 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.55 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of a decrease in the cost of the Company’s interest-bearing liabilities by 43 basis points to 3.14 percent. Offsetting that, somewhat, was a decrease in the rate earned on earning assets, which decreased 13 basis points to 5.25 percent.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company experienced $43.1 million in net charge-offs compared to $10.4 million in net charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The elevated net charge -offs were partly driven by the $12.7 million of net charge-off recorded in connection with the elimination of previously established specific reserves for a cannabis-related relationship as disclosed in a third quarter press release. Additionally, the Bank recorded higher net charge-offs in the C&I portfolio of $29.2 million of which $9.8 million were related to the Bank’s Business Express loans. The provision for credit losses increased from $11.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, to $42.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $5.6 million to $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, from $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. In 2024, the Bank recorded a loss on sale of loans of $5.3 million. BOLI and fees and service charges also increased $692 thousand and $245 thousand in 2025. Offsetting this was a decrease in 2025 on realized and unrealized losses and gains on equity investments of $679 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $20.8 million, or 36.3 percent, to $77.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, from $57.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in operating expenses for 2025 was driven primarily by the Bank recording a one-time $15.1 million expense on the previously disclosed cannabis-related REO property in the fourth quarter of 2025 and salaries and employee benefits increasing $3.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Data processing costs also increased $959 thousand when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 with the same period one year earlier.

The income tax provision decreased by $13.4 million to an income tax benefit of $5.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 when compared to a $7.6 million provision for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $16.3 million in net charge offs, compared to $4.1 million in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company also took a $15.1 million pre-tax write-down on an isolated cannabis-related real estate owned (REO) property during the fourth quarter.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $63.3 million, or 2.32 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, as compared to $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $33.7 million, or 1.24 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, and $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 53.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2025, and 77.8 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2024.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the potential impact of another Federal budget stalemate in Congress, global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, higher inflation levels, and general economic concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause increased loan delinquencies, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to hire and retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Operations - Three Months Ended, December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025

vs. September 30,

2025 December 31,

2025 vs. December

31, 2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 38,344 $ 38,278 $ 41,431 0.2 % -7.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 772 843 473 -8.4 % 63.2 % Other investment securities 914 1,114 978 -18.0 % -6.5 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 2,514 2,807 3,771 -10.4 % -33.3 % Total interest and dividend income 42,544 43,042 46,653 -1.2 % -8.8 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,196 5,608 5,866 -7.3 % -11.4 % Savings and club 213 233 156 -8.6 % 36.5 % Certificates of deposit 9,125 9,445 12,218 -3.4 % -25.3 % 14,534 15,286 18,240 -4.9 % -20.3 % Borrowings 3,787 4,045 6,219 -6.4 % -39.1 % Total interest expense 18,321 19,331 24,459 -5.2 % -25.1 % Net interest income 24,223 23,711 22,194 2.2 % 9.1 % Provision for credit losses 12,195 4,080 4,154 198.9 % 193.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,028 19,631 18,040 -38.7 % -33.3 % Non-interest income income : Fees and service charges 1,173 1,311 1,187 -10.5 % -1.2 % Gain (loss) on sales of loans 8 21 (554 ) 0.0 % -101.4 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (427 ) 350 (661 ) -222.0 % -35.4 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 1,001 931 636 7.5 % 57.4 % Other 188 132 330 42.4 % -43.0 % Total non-interest income 1,943 2,745 938 -29.2 % 107.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,960 8,324 7,117 -4.4 % 11.8 % Occupancy and equipment 2,617 2,562 2,483 2.1 % 5.4 % Data processing and communications 1,982 2,047 1,754 -3.2 % 13.0 % Professional fees 834 800 599 4.3 % 39.2 % Director fees 315 305 269 3.3 % 17.1 % Regulatory assessment fees 790 984 769 -19.7 % 2.7 % Advertising and promotions 446 284 212 57.0 % 110.4 % Other real estate owned, net 15,077 - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Other 1,364 1,264 1,164 7.9 % 17.2 % Total non-interest expense 31,385 16,570 14,367 89.4 % 118.5 % (Loss) Income before income tax (benefit) provision (17,414 ) 5,806 4,611 -399.9 % -477.7 % Income tax (benefit) provision (5,385 ) 1,544 1,339 -448.8 % -502.2 % Net (Loss) Income (12,029 ) 4,262 3,272 -382.2 % -467.6 % Preferred stock dividends 482 482 475 0.0 % 1.6 % Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders $ (12,511 ) $ 3,780 $ 2,797 -431.0 % -547.3 % Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.16 -430.2 % -542.3 % Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.16 -430.2 % -543.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,249 17,207 17,056 0.2 % 1.1 % Diluted 17,249 17,207 17,108 0.2 % 0.8 %





Statements of Operations - Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31,

2025 vs. December

31, 2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 154,199 $ 172,046 -10.4 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,941 1,378 113.4 % Other investment securities 4,053 3,953 2.5 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 11,766 16,632 -29.3 % Total interest and dividend income 172,959 194,009 -10.9 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 21,806 22,158 -1.6 % Savings and club 814 620 31.3 % Certificates of deposit 38,502 55,442 -30.6 % 61,122 78,220 -21.9 % Borrowings 18,796 23,768 -20.9 % Total interest expense 79,918 101,988 -21.6 % Net interest income 93,041 92,021 1.1 % Provision for credit losses 42,011 11,570 263.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 51,030 80,451 -36.6 % Non-interest income : Fees and service charges 4,962 4,717 5.2 % Gain (loss) on sales of loans 29 (5,325 ) -100.5 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments (300 ) 379 -179.2 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 3,326 2,634 26.3 % Other 538 535 0.6 % Total non-interest income 8,555 2,940 191.0 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,400 28,229 11.2 % Occupancy and equipment 10,404 10,247 1.5 % Data processing and communications 7,919 6,960 13.8 % Professional fees 3,093 2,416 28.0 % Director fees 1,351 1,151 17.4 % Regulatory assessments 3,287 3,530 -6.9 % Advertising and promotions 1,125 863 30.4 % Other real estate owned, net 15,077 - 0.0 % Other 4,227 3,725 13.5 % Total non-interest expense 77,883 57,121 36.3 % (Loss) Income before income tax (benefit) provision (18,298 ) 26,270 -169.7 % Income tax (benefit) provision (5,771 ) 7,647 -175.5 % Net (Loss) Income (12,527 ) 18,623 -167.3 % Preferred stock dividends 1,929 1,832 5.3 % Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders $ (14,456 ) $ 16,791 -186.1 % Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ (0.84 ) $ 0.99 -185.2 % Diluted $ (0.84 ) $ 0.99 -185.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,186 17,007 1.1 % Diluted 17,186 17,018 1.0 %





Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31,2024 December 31, 2025

vs. September 30,

2025 December 31,

2025 vs. December

31, 2024 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 13,794 $ 13,090 $ 14,075 5.4 % -2.0 % Interest-earning deposits 262,790 236,524 303,207 11.1 % -13.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 276,584 249,614 317,282 10.8 % -12.8 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 126,395 115,693 101,717 9.3 % 24.3 % Equity investments 9,172 9,599 9,472 -4.4 % -3.2 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $33,691, $37,803 and $34,789, respectively 2,691,091 2,788,932 2,996,259 -3.5 % -10.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 14,176 16,281 24,272 -12.9 % -41.6 % Premises and equipment, net 12,056 12,139 12,569 -0.7 % -4.1 % Accrued interest receivable 13,834 15,800 15,176 -12.4 % -8.8 % Other real estate owned 5,000 20,077 - - - Deferred income taxes 22,209 21,544 17,181 3.1 % 29.3 % Goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,660 11,257 12,686 -5.3 % -16.0 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 79,366 78,365 76,040 1.3 % 4.4 % Other assets 12,935 7,776 10,476 66.3 % 23.5 % Total Assets $ 3,279,466 $ 3,353,065 $ 3,599,118 -2.2 % -8.9 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 531,140 $ 536,908 $ 520,387 -1.1 % 2.1 % Interest bearing deposits 2,142,433 2,150,479 2,230,471 -0.4 % -3.9 % Total deposits 2,673,573 2,687,387 2,750,858 -0.5 % -2.8 % FHLB advances 235,000 280,774 455,361 -16.3 % -48.4 % Subordinated debentures 43,210 43,148 42,961 0.1 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 11,140 11,737 13,139 -5.1 % -15.2 % Other liabilities 12,259 11,566 12,874 6.0 % -4.8 % Total Liabilities 2,975,182 3,034,612 3,275,193 -2.0 % -9.2 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,243 25,243 24,723 0.0 % 2.1 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 203,429 202,843 200,935 0.3 % 1.2 % Retained earnings 116,415 131,670 141,853 -11.6 % -17.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,456 ) (2,956 ) (5,239 ) -16.9 % -53.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 304,284 318,453 323,925 -4.4 % -6.1 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,279,466 $ 3,353,065 $ 3,599,118 -2.2 % -8.9 % Outstanding common shares 17,274 17,228 17,063





Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,786,127 $ 38,344 5.46 % $ 3,081,846 $ 41,431 5.38 % Investment Securities 129,003 1,686 5.23 % 110,447 1,451 5.26 % Other Interest-earning assets (6) 256,717 2,514 3.89 % 309,804 3,771 4.87 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,171,847 42,544 5.32 % 3,502,097 46,653 5.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 142,769 124,554 Total assets $ 3,314,616 $ 3,626,651 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 494,924 $ 1,947 1.56 % $ 551,971 $ 2,682 1.94 % Money market accounts 418,341 3,249 3.08 % 380,136 3,184 3.35 % Savings accounts 251,139 213 0.34 % 254,093 156 0.25 % Certificates of Deposit 979,743 9,125 3.70 % 1,048,341 12,218 4.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,144,147 14,534 2.69 % 2,234,541 18,240 3.27 % Borrowed funds 291,161 3,787 5.16 % 508,113 6,219 4.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,435,308 18,321 2.98 % 2,742,654 24,459 3.57 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 560,936 560,345 Total liabilities 2,996,244 3,302,999 Stockholders' equity 318,372 323,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,314,616 $ 3,626,651 Net interest income $ 24,223 $ 22,194 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.34 % 1.76 % Net interest margin(2) 3.03 % 2.53 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,897,957 $ 154,199 5.32 % $ 3,196,538 $ 172,046 5.38 % Investment Securities 128,680 6,994 5.44 % 99,733 5,331 5.35 % Other interest-earning assets (6) 269,403 11,766 4.37 % 308,248 16,632 5.40 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,296,040 172,959 5.25 % 3,604,519 194,009 5.38 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,310 124,441 Total assets $ 3,420,350 $ 3,728,960 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 522,139 $ 8,602 1.65 % $ 553,013 $ 9,701 1.75 % Money market accounts 416,002 13,204 3.17 % 372,205 12,457 3.35 % Savings accounts 255,062 814 0.32 % 264,430 620 0.23 % Certificates of Deposit 971,213 38,502 3.96 % 1,153,235 55,442 4.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,164,416 61,122 2.82 % 2,342,883 78,220 3.34 % Borrowed funds 382,390 18,796 4.92 % 511,916 23,768 4.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,546,806 79,918 3.14 % 2,854,799 101,988 3.57 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 555,324 554,037 Total liabilities 3,102,130 3,408,836 Stockholders' equity 318,220 320,124 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,420,350 $ 3,728,960 Net interest income $ 93,041 $ 92,021 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.11 % 1.81 % Net interest margin(2) 2.82 % 2.55 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,279,466 $ 3,353,065 $ 3,380,461 $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 Cash and cash equivalents 276,584 249,614 206,852 252,750 317,282 Securities 135,567 125,292 140,025 125,853 111,189 Loans receivable, net 2,691,091 2,788,932 2,860,453 2,917,610 2,996,259 Deposits 2,673,573 2,687,387 2,661,534 2,686,508 2,750,858 Borrowings 278,210 323,922 378,722 448,523 498,322 Stockholders’ equity 304,284 318,453 315,735 314,722 323,925 Book value per common share1 $ 16.15 $ 17.02 $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 15.85 $ 16.71 $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 Operating data by quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 24,223 $ 23,711 $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 Provision for credit losses 12,195 4,080 4,891 20,845 4,154 Non-interest income 1,943 2,745 2,076 1,791 938 Non-interest expense 31,385 16,570 15,268 14,660 14,367 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,385 ) 1,544 1,455 (3,385 ) 1,339 Net income (loss) $ (12,029 ) $ 4,262 $ 3,564 $ (8,324 ) $ 3,272 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.73 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Return on average assets (1.44 %) 0.50 % 0.42 % (0.95 %) 0.36 % Return on average stockholders' equity (14.99 %) 5.35 % 4.55 % (10.40 %) 4.04 % Net interest margin 3.03 % 2.88 % 2.80 % 2.59 % 2.53 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.28 % 9.50 % 9.34 % 9.06 % 9.00 % Efficiency Ratio4 119.95 % 62.63 % 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 % Asset Quality Ratios Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 63,255 $ 93,517 $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 2.32 % 3.31 % 3.50 % 3.36 % 1.48 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 53.3 % 40.4 % 49.8 % 51.6 % 77.8 % Individually Analyzed Loans 162,226 129,358 153,428 122,517 83,399 Classified Loans 188,876 228,255 266,847 251,989 152,714 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 226,708 $ 227,140 $ 230,917 $ 232,456 $ 239,870 Commercial and multi-family 2,095,711 2,135,385 2,177,268 2,221,218 2,246,677 Construction 73,963 110,824 116,214 118,779 135,434 Commercial business 252,229 279,976 315,333 330,358 342,799 Home equity 74,332 73,566 71,587 66,479 66,769 Consumer 3,580 2,042 2,075 2,271 2,235 $ 2,726,523 $ 2,828,933 $ 2,913,394 $ 2,971,561 $ 3,033,784 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (1,741 ) (2,198 ) (2,283 ) (2,467 ) (2,736 ) Allowance for credit losses (33,691 ) (37,803 ) (50,658 ) (51,484 ) (34,789 ) Total loans, net $ 2,691,091 $ 2,788,932 $ 2,860,453 $ 2,917,610 $ 2,996,259 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 1,554 $ 1,410 $ 1,436 $ 1,138 $ 1,387 Commercial and multi-family 52,159 70,546 91,480 89,296 32,974 Construction 4,897 2,310 586 586 586 Commercial business 4,351 18,777 7,769 8,374 9,530 Home equity 294 474 493 439 231 Consumer - - - - - Total: $ 63,255 $ 93,517 $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 531,140 $ 536,908 $ 539,093 $ 542,620 $ 520,387 Interest Bearing 501,172 477,427 503,336 537,468 553,731 Money Market 426,138 422,424 428,397 405,793 395,004 Sub-total: $ 1,458,450 $ 1,436,759 $ 1,470,826 $ 1,485,881 $ 1,469,122 Savings and Club 243,670 254,554 258,585 254,732 252,491 Certificates of Deposit 971,453 996,074 932,123 945,895 1,029,245 Total Deposits: $ 2,673,573 $ 2,687,387 $ 2,661,534 $ 2,686,508 $ 2,750,858





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 304,284 $ 318,453 $ 315,735 $ 314,722 $ 323,925 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,243 25,243 25,243 25,243 24,723 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 273,788 287,957 285,239 284,226 293,949 Shares common shares outstanding 17,274 17,228 17,194 17,163 17,063 Book value per common share $ 16.15 $ 17.02 $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.85 $ 16.71 $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 24,223 $ 23,711 $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 Non-interest income 1,943 2,745 2,076 1,791 938 Total income 26,166 26,456 25,178 23,796 23,132 Non-interest expense 31,385 16,570 15,268 14,660 14,367 Efficiency Ratio 119.95 % 62.63 % 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 %





Contact: Michael Shriner,

President & CEO

Jawad Chaudhry,

EVP, CFO & Treasurer

(201) 823-0700