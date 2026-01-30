Harrison Street Asset Management Launches Active Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street Asset Management (“HSAM”), a leading global alternative investment management firm with more than $108 billion in assets under management, announced today the launch of Harrison Street Infrastructure Active ETF (Ticker: NFRX), the firm’s first ETF and a complement to its variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles across real asset strategies. The ETF, which started trading on Nasdaq today, is designed to provide investors with exposure to listed infrastructure companies globally.

The Harrison Street Infrastructure Active ETF focuses on global listed infrastructure companies that provide essential services, benefiting from durable user demand, predictable cash flows, and high barriers to entry in often-regulated markets. NFRX will specifically invest in infrastructure companies that are within the utilities, midstream energy, digital, and transportation sectors, which are supported by long-term demographic-driven, needs-based and secular growth trends.

“The launch of our first ETF is a natural evolution of our firm’s longstanding leadership in real assets. With decades of experience investing in infrastructure and other real asset strategies, our team is committed to building innovative investment solutions that provide investors with efficient and meaningful exposure to essential assets across the infrastructure sector,” said Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder & Global CEO of HSAM.

NFRX will be managed by HSAM’s private wealth division (HSPW), which is focused on delivering highly differentiated, alternative investment strategies to wealth managers, financial advisors, and high-net-worth investors. The ETF’s portfolio managers include Robert Becker, Chief Investment Strategist of HSPW, who has nearly 30 years of infrastructure investment experience; Hasan Goncu, Managing Director of HSPW; and Casey Frazier, CIO of HSPW.

“NFRX is purpose-built for wealth managers and private wealth investors, who we know are increasingly looking for portfolio diversification through global listed infrastructure exposure, and access to the growth potential, income-generation, low volatility and downside risk mitigation that we’ve historically seen from the sector,” added Mark Quam, CEO of HSPW.

“We believe infrastructure fundamentals are more attractive than ever. With an unprecedented global need for infrastructure development, a strong outlook for growth across infrastructure sub-sectors, and the underpinning from long-term secular trends such as AI, digitization, re-industrialization, electrification, and supply chain development, we are confident that our actively-managed infrastructure ETF will help investors take part in the growing market of global listed infrastructure,” said Mr. Becker.

Harrison Street Asset Management and its subsidiaries have a long-term track record in infrastructure investing, with approximately $30 billion in AUM across a core-plus infrastructure strategy, a closed-end infrastructure fund series predominantly catering to institutional investors, and an infrastructure debt and real assets fund catered to the private wealth channel. The NFRX ETF launch builds on existing HSAM investment strategies that tailor real assets exposure for registered investment advisors and private wealth investors.

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with over $108 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago, Toronto and London with over 600 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 1,200+ institutional and over 300+ Registered Investment Advisors.1

1 HSAM data and descriptions of HSAM’s business are generally comprised of the aggregated data and business activities of investment advisors that are owned in whole or in part by HSAM. Assets under management ("AUM") reflects the AUM for the investment advisory and asset management clients of such investment advisors and is inclusive of the regulatory AUM of such investment advisors that is reported in their respective Form ADVs.

