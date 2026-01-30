Adagio Medical to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 5th

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGM), based in Laguna Hills, CA, a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that Company management will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 5, 2026

DATE: February 5th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12 and 13. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Appointed industry veteran Sean Salmon, former Senior Executive from Medtronic, to Board of Directors

Closed Financing of up to $50 million, led by existing investors and new healthcare-dedicated institutional investors

Unveiled preliminary acute results from FULCRUM-VT Pivotal Study highlighting 97% acute effectiveness and favorable safety in late breaking session at industry conference

Completed enrollment in only eleven months of 209 patients in the FULCRUM-VT Pivotal Clinical Trial evaluating ultra-low temperature ablation for ventricular tachycardia

About Adagio Medical Holdings

Adagio is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias utilizing its novel, proprietary, catheter-based Ultra-Low Temperature Cardiac (ULTA) ablation technology. ULTA is designed to create large, durable lesions extending through the depth of both diseased and healthy cardiac tissue. The Company is currently focused on the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias with its purpose-built vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, which is CE Marked and is currently under evaluation in the Company’s FULCRUM-VT U.S. Pivotal IDE Trial.

About FULCRUM VT

FULCRUM-VT (Feasibility of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation in Recurring Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia) is a prospective, multi-center, open-label, single-arm trial, which has fully enrolled 209 patients with structural heart disease of both ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, indicated for catheter ablation of drug refractory VT in accordance with current treatment guidelines. The results of the study will be used to apply for FDA premarket approval (PMA) for Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, potentially leading to the broadest industry indication for purely endocardial ablation of scar-mediated VT. Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System is commercially available for the treatment of monomorphic VT in Europe and select other geographies but is limited to investigational use in the United States.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.