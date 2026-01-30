StorageVault Announces Repayment at Maturity of its 5.75% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures Due January 31, 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announced its intention to repay in full on February 2, 2026, being the first business day following the maturity date of January 31, 2026 (the “Maturity Date”) all of its then-outstanding 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures due on the Maturity Date (the “Debentures”) in accordance with the provisions of the trust indenture (the “Indenture”) dated July 20, 2020, between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company (the “Trustee”).

The cash payment for the repayment in full of the Debentures will be 100% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Maturity Date (the “Maturity Date Payment”). In accordance with the Indenture, StorageVault intends to satisfy its obligation to pay the Maturity Date Payment to the Trustee in cash. Interest upon the entire aggregate principal amount of the Debentures will cease to be payable from and after the Maturity Date. The Corporation intends to use cash on hand to repay the Debentures.

The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “SVI.DB” and will be delisted from the facilities of the TSX on February 2, 2026 in connection with their repayment at maturity. Beneficial owners of the Debentures are encouraged to contact their investment dealer if they have any questions.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

