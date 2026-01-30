Six New Inductees to Enter Canada Games Hall of Honour

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Games Council (CGC) is proud to announce the talented class of inductees who will be welcomed into the Canada Games Hall of Honour in a ceremony on Thursday, March 26, in Quebec City.

2011 Hall of Honour inductee and CGC Chair Catriona Le May Doan, OC, OLY praised the new inductees, who will be honoured as Athletes, Builders, or Distinguished Alumni.

“The Canada Games Hall of Honour is a celebration of where so many incredible journeys begin,” Le May Doan said. “I am thrilled to welcome each of our new inductees, and can’t wait to celebrate you and your accomplishments in March. The Canada Games Movement is better because of the roles you’ve played in them.”

The 2026 induction ceremony will be paired with a fundraising gala for the 2027 Canada Winter Games, and other local athletes via Fondation Aleo.

Follow this link to purchase tickets for the fundraising gala: LINK

Athletes

Competed at the Canada Games as Athletes, and are celebrated for their athletic achievements both at and since the Canada Games.

Patrick Anderson

“[Being inducted into the Canada Games Hall of Honour] brings me back to the start of my competitive career, and reminds me of the excitement in the air during that era of wheelchair basketball in Canada. The Canada Games are such a fun and important launching pad for Olympic and Paralympic dreamers. It certainly helped spark my dream. It helped that Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls were together under one roof – it was the only time in my career where I got to experience that.”

Patrick Anderson competed in wheelchair basketball for Team Ontario at the 1995 Canada Winter Games in Grande Prairie, Alberta. From there, he became a 6x Paralympian and 3x Paralympic Champion as a perennial all-star and pillar of Team Canada.

Gaétan Boucher

“I was impressed by the scale of the Canada Games. It’s an honour to be recognized for the hard work and accomplishments during my long career.”

Gaétan Boucher competed in speed skating for Team Quebec at the 1971 Canada Winter Games in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. From there, he became a 4x Olympian and a 2x Olympic Champion - including earning the title of the first Canadian man to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympic Games.

Catharine Pendrel

“The Canada Games were my kick off to high performance sport – it was my motivation to get started and work hard, my confidence from having achieved something important and my springboard on to what could be next. Coming from New Brunswick, it was a huge eye opener that I could be competitive in large fields of the best in Canada. It was also eye opening how much more I still had to learn!”

Catharine Pendrel competed in cycling for Team New Brunswick at the 2001 Canada Summer Games in London, Ontario. From there, she became a 4x Olympian, a 2x World Champion, as well as a Pan Am and Commonwealth Games Champion.

Hayley Wickenheiser

“The Canada Games were my first start in elite sport at the age of 12 – training, competing, and winning gold there laid the foundation for my career.”

Hayley Wickenheiser competed in hockey for Team Alberta at the 1991 Canada Winter Games on PEI. From there, she became a 6x Olympian (five times in hockey and once in softball), a 4x Olympic Champion, and the face of women’s hockey.

Builders

Coaches, managers, officials, administrators, volunteers, mission staff, sponsors or members of the media who are celebrated for their outstanding effort and the impact they have made within sport.

Colette Bourgonje

“After being an athlete for many years, [being inducted into the Canada Gams Hall of Honour] recognizes my transition to being a builder and contributing to another level of sport. A favourite memory from the Games is being in Prince George with a full Para team, and having success with the athlete who I found in Canadian Tire, named Brittany Hudak.”

Colette Bourgonje innovated new adaptive sport equipment and training methodologies at a time when knowledgeable coaching and public awareness of parasport was not well established in Canada. After a career as a 10x Paralympian (seven in para nordic skiing and three in wheelchair racing), she joined Team Saskatchewan at the 2015, 2017, and 2019 Canada Games as a coach and manager.

Distinguished Alumni

At the Canada Games, represented their Province or Territory as an athlete, coach, manager, or technical support, and are celebrated for their achievements beyond sport.

Carol Anne Chénard

“[Being inducted into the Canada Games Hall of Honour] is more than a personal milestone. It reflects the people, places, and experiences that shaped my journey both as an athlete and an official.

Carol Anne Chénard has served as the Director and Acting Director General at the Office of Controlled Substances within Health Canada. Before becoming an expert in her field and a dedicated public servant, she competed in speed skating for Team Ontario at the 1991 and 1995 Canada Winter Games. Speed skating gave way to refereeing soccer, where she became Canada's most experienced and longest tenured female referee.

The nomination period for the next induction class will open in the summer of 2027, with the next induction expected to take place in 2028.

