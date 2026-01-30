Gainwell Convenes State, Provider, and Policy Leaders on Strengthening Medicaid Provider Networks

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Medicaid programs across the country face growing challenges with network adequacy, particularly on rural and underserved communities, Gainwell Technologies LLC convenes experts for a virtual roundtable focused on one central challenge: how can states remove structural barriers that limit provider participation and slow access to care: “Expert Roundtable: Expanding Care Access by Enhancing the Provider Experience.”

The discussion brings together senior Medicaid leadership, frontline provider perspective, and policy expertise to examine how enrollment complexity, siloed data, and administrative friction contribute to provider disengagement, and what states can do now to strengthen networks without waiting for full-scale system modernization.

“Network adequacy is one of the most pressing challenges facing Medicaid today, especially in rural markets,” said Mason Mabry, senior vice president and general manager, Gainwell senior vice president and general manager, provider solutions. “States are looking for practical ways to reduce friction for providers, build participation, and make progress toward modernization without disrupting operations. This roundtable reflects the kind of cross-stakeholder dialogue needed to move from intent to action.”

Moderated by Gary Jessee, senior vice president, Sellers Dorsey and former Texas Medicaid director, the virtual roundtable features:

Cindy Beane, former commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services

Lisa Zappia, chief executive officer, Prestera Health Services

Mason Mabry, senior vice president and general manager, provider solutions, Gainwell

Speakers share perspectives on:

Structural barriers that limit provider participation and weaken Medicaid networks

Why network adequacy challenges are amplified in rural and behavioral health settings

How incremental improvements can accelerate provider engagement without major system disruption

Breaking down data silos to improve information access and care coordination

Common missteps that slow progress, and how states can avoid them

Aligning provider experience improvements with broader modernization and access goals

“States know network adequacy is at risk, especially in rural and behavioral health markets,” said Jessee. “What’s often missing is a clear path forward that improves provider participation without overwhelming agencies or providers. This discussion focused on realistic steps states can take now to strengthen access and build momentum.”

Watch the virtual roundtable and learn more, “Expert Roundtable: Improving Access to Care by Reducing Provider Burden,” today.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences, while also safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.