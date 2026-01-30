China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TAIZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SXTC) (the “Company” or “SXTC”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”), today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-150, effective on February 3, 2026 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on February 3, 2026. Upon the market opening on February 3, 2026, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SXTC” with the new CUSIP number G2161P165.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 143,693,892 Class A ordinary shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 150 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 957,960 Class ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of: (i) Class A ordinary shares with no par value and (ii) Class B ordinary shares with no par value. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

