Denmark Moves to Recognize Gastronomy as an Art Form

Copenhagen, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the global gastronomy symposium Convergence, Denmark’s Minister of Culture, Jakob Engel-Schmidt, announced that the Ministry of Culture will explore whether gastronomy can be formally recognized as an art form. The initiative signals a shift in how gastronomy is understood, from craft alone to a cultural and artistic discipline, further strengthening Denmark’s position as a leading global destination for culinary travel.

The announcement was made in front of an audience of 60 of the world’s leading chefs and more than 1,200 international and Danish guests, highlighting Denmark’s growing role as a hub for innovation at the intersection of food, culture, and creativity. The Ministry will now examine whether gastronomic expression can gain official recognition as an artistic discipline.

If realized, this could mark a historic step in Danish cultural policy and point toward a broader understanding of gastronomy as an art form, one that complements Denmark’s internationally renowned food scene and reinforces the country’s appeal as a destination for gastro-tourism.

“When we experience gastronomy at the very highest level, it is much more than food. It is art. Denmark is a cornucopia of world-class gastronomy. That is why it makes sense to examine whether we can recognize gastronomy for what it is: an art form,” says Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt.

Gastronomy as a Cultural Attraction

Denmark has long been recognized internationally for its culinary innovation, from New Nordic cuisine to a new generation of experimental fine dining and sustainable food concepts. Gastronomy plays a central role in Denmark’s cultural identity and in the experiences sought by visitors travelling to the country specifically for food, restaurants, and culinary storytelling.

Among its many culinary accolades, Denmark is home to noma, awarded five times Best Restaurant in the World, has the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Nordic region, and is where the New Nordic Food Manifesto originated, shaping Nordic gastronomy and influencing global culinary thinking. This strong culinary foundation naturally positions Denmark to host the Nordic Michelin Ceremony for the second year in a row, this time at the world-famous Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen on June 1st.

One of the driving forces behind the discussion is chef Rasmus Munk, founder of the Copenhagen-based restaurant Alchemist. Here, food is used as an artistic medium, combining social awareness, aesthetics, and sensory performance. Munk is also the creator of Convergence, a symposium that brings together chefs, thinkers, and cultural leaders to explore gastronomy’s broader role in society.

“Over the past five years, I have worked purposefully to develop a new culinary language with the ambition that gastronomy might one day be recognized as an independent art form. I am both happy and deeply grateful for today’s news, it is a major milestone for me. What may seem niche and avant-garde today will, over time, spread and influence society as a whole. Denmark has already shown the world what gastronomy can be. Now it is about ensuring space for experimentation and talent development, in the same way that we recognize and support other art forms,” says Rasmus Munk.

From the Niche to the Mainstream

Viewing gastronomy as art is not about exclusivity, but about cultural development, guided by the idea that broader cultural movements often emerge from specialized and experimental environments.

“I believe that food can become art through intention, transformation, communication, and context. One of the biggest challenges for chefs pushing the boundaries of gastronomy today is that all gastronomy, regardless of level or ambition, is regarded as craft and therefore governed by commercial frameworks. Under those conditions, it is difficult to work with gastronomy as an artistic discipline that requires research and deep exploration. If gastronomy were recognized and supported as an art form, creative chefs could operate on a different level, and at the same time, the results could become far more accessible to the public,” says Rasmus Munk.

Denmark has previously expanded the understanding of what constitutes art and culture, from awarding a lifetime national arts honor to heavy metal pioneer King Diamond to recognizing digital games as cultural and artistic media through targeted funding schemes.

Seen in this light, exploring how gastronomy can be recognized alongside other art forms is a natural next step in Denmark’s continued evolution as a cultural nation and as a leading destination for travelers seeking meaningful, high-quality culinary experiences.

For further information about culinary travel to Denmark, please reach out to International Press Manager for VisitDenmark, Kathrine Lind Gustavussen at klg@visitdenmark.com

Link to culinary travel in Denmark: https://www.visitdenmark.com/denmark/things-do/eat-drink/danish-food

Link to VisitDenmark press room (including culinary pictures) https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/visitdenmark

Photo of Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt:

https://kum.dk/fileadmin/_kum/4_Ministeriet/Kulturministeren/Jakob-Engel-Schmidt-Foto-Nana-Reimers.jpg

Press inquiries to the Ministry of Culture: +45 22 76 51 16

All press inquiries regarding Convergence and Alchemist can be directed to press@alchemist.dk or Head of Communication Lena Ilkjær at +45 31 31 86 51

Convergence Press Kit

Alchemist Press Kit