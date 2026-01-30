Growing Equity From the Ground Up: Equitable Transfer Program Returns for Round 7

Bellingham, WA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project today announced that it will begin accepting applications for the seventh round of its Equitable Transfer Program (ETP) on February 1, 2026. Introduced in 2023, the Equitable Transfer Program was developed to help address long-standing inequities that limit BIPOC-led companies’ access to capital, industry support, and market visibility across the food, beverage and body-care sectors.

Through targeted financial support, the program partners with brands grounded in transparency, community care, and ingredient integrity to reduce barriers to Non-GMO Project verification.

“True nourishment goes beyond what’s on our plates — it’s about the systems, relationships, and communities that sustain life,” said Megan Westgate, Executive Director of the Non-GMO Project. “Through the Equitable Transfer Program, we partner with and advocate for BIPOC-led brands who are strengthening our food system from the ground up. When we improve equity and access, we build a healthier, more connected future for everyone.”

Since its launch in 2023, the Equitable Transfer Program has awarded $46,000 in grants to 17 BIPOC-led brands across the natural products industry, helping to expand access to third-party verification and build trust with consumers seeking transparency.

Now entering its third year, the Equitable Transfer Program will distribute $10,000 in funding during this round to eligible BIPOC-led companies. Businesses must self-identify as BIPOC-led and enroll or renew products in the Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program, adhering to the current Non-GMO Project Standard.

The application period for the seventh round of Equitable Transfer Program funding closes at 5:00 pm Pacific on March 31, 2026.

For more information and to apply, visit nongmoproject.org/equitable-transfer-program .

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .





