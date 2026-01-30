Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Middlefield Banc Corp. Proposed Merger with Farmers National Banc Corp.

Recommendation Highlights Strategic Benefits and Value Creation of Merger

The Board of Directors Urges Shareholders to Vote by February 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., ET

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”), an independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all proposals at the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on February 10, 2026, including the Company’s proposed merger of Middlefield Banc Corp. (“Middlefield”), the holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company (“Middlefield Bank”), into Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (“Farmers National Bank”).

ISS is widely recognized as a leading independent voting and corporate governance advisory firm. ISS analyses and recommendations are relied on by many major institutional investment firms, mutual funds and fiduciaries throughout North America.

Shareholders are Encouraged to Vote Ahead of the Proxy Deadline

Middlefield reminds those shareholders that have not yet voted to vote without delay FOR the merger and the other proposals to be considered at the Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Additional information about the merger and voting instructions can be found in the joint proxy statement/prospectus of Middlefield and Farmers that was distributed to Middlefield’s shareholders.

FOR ASSISTANCE WITH VOTING YOUR SHARES, PLEASE CONTACT ALLIANCE ADVISORS AT 1-855-206-1454.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.98 billion at September 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

