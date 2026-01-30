Star Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025, Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Star Bulk's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In). Please quote “Star Bulk Carriers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13758436. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.starbulk.com and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of the eight firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, we own a fleet of 143 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.3 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 45 Kamsarmax, 47 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

In addition, in November 2021, we took delivery of the Capesize vessel Star Shibumi, under a seven-year charter-in arrangement and in 2024, we took delivery of the vessels Star Voyager, Star Explorer, Stargazer, Star Earendel, Star Illusion and Star Thetis, each subject to a seven-year charter-in arrangement.

