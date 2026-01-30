S. Penny Windle Kline Joins SEDA as Senior Advisor and Board Member, Bringing Over Two Decades of Experience in Complex Litigation and Regulatory Investigations

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that S. Penny Windle Kline joined the firm as Senior Advisor and Member of the Board.

“We are delighted that Penny will bring her insight and expertise from a highly successful legal career to our firm,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Penny Windle Kline is a former partner at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and an experienced litigator with more than two decades of experience advising global corporations, financial institutions, and boards of directors in complex litigation and government and regulatory investigations.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Windle Kline represented multinational corporations, leading financial institutions, and their directors and officers in high-stakes commercial litigation and government investigations, with particular emphasis on complex securities, insurance, and reinsurance matters. Her experience spans class actions, derivative litigation, and other significant business disputes, as well as internal investigations and regulatory enforcement proceedings.

She has a longstanding record of leading internal investigations and responding to inquiries by federal and state regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and numerous state attorneys general. Her work frequently involved matters raising complex financial, accounting, and insurance-related issues.

Ms. Windle Kline served as a lead counsel in the defense of McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC in a FIRREA action brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as related investigations and litigation initiated by the attorneys general of 19 states and the District of Columbia. She also acted as lead counsel in multiple investigations conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and in related private litigation.

Her client experience includes representation of major domestic and international institutions. In addition to litigation and investigations, she advised boards and special committees, represented insurance and reinsurance entities in arbitration and litigation, and handled complex post-closing and transactional disputes.

Ms. Windle Kline joined Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP in 1997 following her prior experience as a financial analyst at Kidder Peabody & Co., Inc. and Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., and was elected partner in 2006. During her tenure, she served a four-year term as Co-Administrative Partner of the firm and held leadership roles on several firm committees.

She is recognized as a New York Litigation Star and one of the “Top 250 Women in Litigation” in the United States by Benchmark Litigation and is recommended by The Legal 500. Ms. Windle Kline received her J.D. from Columbia Law School and her A.B. from Columbia College.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.