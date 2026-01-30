iChatGo: AI-Driven Web3 Search Engine Decentralized Information Ecosystem

New York, USA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iChatGo, the AI-driven Web3 search engine, officially launches. Centered on "conversational interaction + full integration of on-chain and off-chain data," iChatGo addresses the core pain points of fragmented Web3 data and high barriers to on-chain data querying. It delivers real-time, accurate, and personalized information search services to Web3 users worldwide. As a dedicated Web3 search engine, iChatGo redefines how information is accessed in the industry through its specialized advantages and exceptional usability.





With the continuous penetration of blockchain technology, the Web3 ecosystem has expanded into diverse scenarios including crypto assets, NFTs, DAOs, and Layer2 solutions, forming a large-scale decentralized system. However, behind this prosperity lies a critical bottleneck hindering mass adoption: inefficient information access. Web3 data is scattered across on-chain nodes, decentralized platforms, social media, and industry forums, creating "data silos" that force users to switch between platforms to piece together complete information. On-chain data features complex structures, making customized queries inaccessible to non-technical users. Meanwhile, traditional search engines lack advanced result integration, and generic AI tools fail to deeply cover on-chain scenarios and industry-specific needs, resulting in insufficient accuracy.

Against this backdrop, iChatGo innovatively combines artificial intelligence with traditional search engine technology. Positioned as an "AI-powered Web3 search engine," it offers a specialized information retrieval solution for the Web3 space, enabling users from different backgrounds to navigate the decentralized information landscape with ease.

As an innovative product focused on Web3 scenarios, iChatGo boasts three core capabilities:

1. Comprehensive Off-Chain Knowledge Base: Aggregates off-chain content such as whitepapers, foundational knowledge, news, and social updates into a real-time, structured database.

2. Customized On-Chain Data Query: Breaks down barriers to on-chain data analysis, allowing users to define query requirements through natural conversations.

3. Intuitive Conversational Interaction: Adopts a natural language interface that eliminates the need for technical jargon. Compared to traditional keyword search and generic AI responses, it aligns seamlessly with Web3 user habits, significantly lowering user entry barriers.

Leveraging these strengths, iChatGo fully covers core information needs of Web3 users – from real-time data queries and basic Web3 Q&A to tracking industry events and key entity dynamics, achieving comprehensive coverage of on-chain and off-chain information.

Guided by its mission to "provide accurate, real-time, comprehensive, and in-depth Web3 information to global users," iChatGo will continue to iterate its product capabilities, integrate more emerging blockchains and Web3 application scenarios, and expand its feature set. Through technological innovation, iChatGo aims to fulfill its brand commitment and drive the large-scale development of the Web3 ecosystem.

Website: www.ichatgo.ai

Email: contact@ichatgo.ai

Twitter: https://x.com/iChatGo

Telegram: https://t.me/ichatgo