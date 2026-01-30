Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
30 January 2026 at 17:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ihamuotila, Timo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140802/5/8
___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: AQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3695 Unit price: 5.364 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3695 Volume weighted average price: 5.364 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 17 Volume weighted average price: 5.372 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: JNSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 709 Unit price: 5.378 EUR
(2): Volume: 1205 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(3): Volume: 24077 Unit price: 5.374 EUR
(4): Volume: 15700 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 41691 Volume weighted average price: 5.3765 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1827 Unit price: 5.357 EUR
(2): Volume: 1292 Unit price: 5.357 EUR
(3): Volume: 1628 Unit price: 5.358 EUR
(4): Volume: 2390 Unit price: 5.362 EUR
(5): Volume: 2465 Unit price: 5.364 EUR
(6): Volume: 1333 Unit price: 5.364 EUR
(7): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.374 EUR
(8): Volume: 556 Unit price: 5.374 EUR
(9): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.377 EUR
(10): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.378 EUR
(11): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.378 EUR
(12): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.377 EUR
(13): Volume: 784 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(14): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(15): Volume: 1525 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(16): Volume: 2638 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(17): Volume: 2764 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(18): Volume: 2499 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(19): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (19):
Volume: 26161 Volume weighted average price: 5.37103 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1269 Unit price: 5.376 EUR
(2): Volume: 641 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(3): Volume: 636 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2546 Volume weighted average price: 5.37399 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4391 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4391 Volume weighted average price: 5.38 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1538 Unit price: 5.36 EUR
(2): Volume: 1224 Unit price: 5.362 EUR
(3): Volume: 1518 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(4): Volume: 1224 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 5504 Volume weighted average price: 5.37041 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1140 Unit price: 5.37 EUR
(2): Volume: 570 Unit price: 5.37 EUR
(3): Volume: 591 Unit price: 5.374 EUR
(4): Volume: 1138 Unit price: 5.376 EUR
(5): Volume: 1850 Unit price: 5.378 EUR
(6): Volume: 806 Unit price: 5.378 EUR
(7): Volume: 1664 Unit price: 5.38 EUR
(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 5.376 EUR
(9): Volume: 1178 Unit price: 5.376 EUR
(10): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.376 EUR
(11): Volume: 1850 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(13): Volume: 1668 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(15): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
(16): Volume: 824 Unit price: 5.372 EUR
Aggregated transactions (16):
Volume: 15995 Volume weighted average price: 5.37439 EUR
____________________________________________
Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 5,3740 EUR
