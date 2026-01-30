Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

30 January 2026 at 17:00 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ihamuotila, Timo

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140802/5/8

___________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3695 Unit price: 5.364 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3695 Volume weighted average price: 5.364 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 17 Volume weighted average price: 5.372 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: JNSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 709 Unit price: 5.378 EUR

(2): Volume: 1205 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(3): Volume: 24077 Unit price: 5.374 EUR

(4): Volume: 15700 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 41691 Volume weighted average price: 5.3765 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1827 Unit price: 5.357 EUR

(2): Volume: 1292 Unit price: 5.357 EUR

(3): Volume: 1628 Unit price: 5.358 EUR

(4): Volume: 2390 Unit price: 5.362 EUR

(5): Volume: 2465 Unit price: 5.364 EUR

(6): Volume: 1333 Unit price: 5.364 EUR

(7): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.374 EUR

(8): Volume: 556 Unit price: 5.374 EUR

(9): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.377 EUR

(10): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.378 EUR

(11): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.378 EUR

(12): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.377 EUR

(13): Volume: 784 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(14): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(15): Volume: 1525 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(16): Volume: 2638 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(17): Volume: 2764 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(18): Volume: 2499 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(19): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 26161 Volume weighted average price: 5.37103 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1269 Unit price: 5.376 EUR

(2): Volume: 641 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(3): Volume: 636 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 2546 Volume weighted average price: 5.37399 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4391 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4391 Volume weighted average price: 5.38 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1538 Unit price: 5.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 1224 Unit price: 5.362 EUR

(3): Volume: 1518 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(4): Volume: 1224 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 5504 Volume weighted average price: 5.37041 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1140 Unit price: 5.37 EUR

(2): Volume: 570 Unit price: 5.37 EUR

(3): Volume: 591 Unit price: 5.374 EUR

(4): Volume: 1138 Unit price: 5.376 EUR

(5): Volume: 1850 Unit price: 5.378 EUR

(6): Volume: 806 Unit price: 5.378 EUR

(7): Volume: 1664 Unit price: 5.38 EUR

(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 5.376 EUR

(9): Volume: 1178 Unit price: 5.376 EUR

(10): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.376 EUR

(11): Volume: 1850 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(13): Volume: 1668 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(15): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

(16): Volume: 824 Unit price: 5.372 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 15995 Volume weighted average price: 5.37439 EUR

____________________________________________

Total aggregated transactions

Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 5,3740 EUR

