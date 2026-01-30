Former CIA Advisor Details Federal Timeline in Video Presentation Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation by former CIA, Pentagon, and White House advisor Jim Rickards outlines a series of federal actions that he says are converging ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, pointing to a rare alignment of legal authority, administrative planning, and national priorities.

The presentation, now available for public viewing, focuses on how a sequence of executive orders, agency coordination, and long-standing legal provisions under Public Law 63-43 are setting the stage for a significant policy moment expected on May 15.

A Federal Process Years in the Making

In the video , Rickards explains that the current moment did not emerge overnight. He walks viewers through how recent executive orders related to domestic mineral production, energy development, and industrial approvals appear to have been structured around a specific federal timeline. According to Rickards, these actions suggest long-term planning rather than isolated decisions.

He notes that key deadlines within the federal system align with the anniversary year, creating what he describes as a narrow but powerful window for coordinated action.

Agencies Shift From Review to Execution

Rickards highlights how federal agencies have recently accelerated activity in sectors tied to national resilience. Programs that once required years of regulatory review are now being completed in a fraction of the time, allowing strategic projects to move forward more rapidly.

The presentation explains that this shift reflects a change in government posture, from oversight-focused processes toward active execution in areas considered essential to long-term security.

Energy Capacity Becomes a National Priority

A central theme of the video is the growing demand for domestic energy. Rickards describes how large-scale data infrastructure, manufacturing expansion, and new technologies are placing unprecedented pressure on the U.S. power grid.

He points to recent executive actions supporting nuclear energy development as part of a broader effort to ensure that energy supply keeps pace with national growth and technological advancement.

Manufacturing and Materials Move to the Forefront

The presentation also covers the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing and materials production. Rickards notes that major companies have announced large-scale investments in American facilities, while federal initiatives have focused on rebuilding supply chains for critical materials.

According to Rickards, these developments signal a structural shift in how the U.S. approaches industrial capacity after decades of offshore dependence.

A Strategic Moment Approaches

In closing, Rickards frames the months ahead as a defining period for federal policy execution. He explains that major national initiatives have historically been launched during periods when legal authority, political momentum, and public attention align — and suggests the upcoming anniversary represents such a moment.

The full video presentation is available now for public viewing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former U.S. government advisor who has worked with senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving national security, financial stability, and strategic risk. He has participated in federal efforts related to international monetary systems, crisis response, and economic coordination during periods of global disruption. Rickards is the author of multiple bestselling books and currently leads Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research publication focused on geopolitical and economic developments shaping the world.